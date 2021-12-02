Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Gartner, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IT   US3666511072

GARTNER, INC.

(IT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Gartner : Predicts the Opt-Out Rate for Mobile App Tracking Will Decline From 85% to 60% by 2023

12/02/2021 | 09:31am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Contacts

Gloria Omale
Gartner
gloria.omale@gartner.com

Disclaimer

Gartner Inc. published this content on 02 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 December 2021 14:20:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about GARTNER, INC.
09:31aGARTNER : Predicts the Opt-Out Rate for Mobile App Tracking Will Decline From 85% to 60% b..
PU
08:31aGARTNER : Recommends Organizations Pursue Three Strategies to Ensure Managers Succeed in t..
PU
02:41aGARTNER IT SYMPOSIUM/XPO 2021 INDIA : Day 3 Highlights
PU
12:11aGARTNER : Predicts 30% of Critical Infrastructure Organizations Will Experience a Security..
PU
12:11aLEADERS : Don't Lead Alone
PU
12:11aGARTNER : 4 C's to Help Sales Leaders Win the War for Talent
PU
12/01GARTNER : The Myth of the 360-degree view of the customer
PU
12/01GARTNER PREDICTS : Retail Requires Mastery of Inventory
PU
12/01GARTNER : Predicts That By 2026, 75% of Customers Will Call Customer Service and Support D..
PU
12/01Gartner Survey Reveals 50% of Indian Hybrid Workers Consider Themselves More Productive..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GARTNER, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 4 679 M - -
Net income 2021 754 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 667 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 35,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 25 209 M 25 209 M -
EV / Sales 2021 5,74x
EV / Sales 2022 4,97x
Nbr of Employees 15 600
Free-Float 49,0%
Chart GARTNER, INC.
Duration : Period :
Gartner, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GARTNER, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 306,53 $
Average target price 358,33 $
Spread / Average Target 16,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Eugene A. Hall Chief Executive Officer & Director
Craig Warren Safian Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
James C. Smith Non-Executive Chairman
Michael Diliberto Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
William Otto Grabe Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GARTNER, INC.91.35%25 209
ACCENTURE PLC37.87%227 479
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.24.98%176 841
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-7.12%104 854
INFOSYS LIMITED36.56%97 307
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.31.04%95 599