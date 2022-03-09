Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Gartner, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IT   US3666511072

GARTNER, INC.

(IT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Gartner : Prioritize Privileged Access Management

03/09/2022 | 11:22am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Privileged access management (PAM) is a high-priority cyber defense capability. PAM requires a comprehensive technical strategy based on a zero standing privilege (ZSP) operating model. Key success factors include visibility and control of privileged accounts across all assets.

Traditional PAM controls such as credential vaulting and session management are essential, but not sufficient. Adopting just-in-time privilege approaches and managing machine identities are imperative, while implementing privilege task automation and advanced analytics are preferred.

Broader coverage of PAM controls for cloud platforms, DevOps, microservices, robotic process automation (RPA) and operational technology scenarios requires robust secrets management (with secretless brokering) and cloud infrastructure entitlement management (CIEM).

PAM is applicable to all local and remote human-to-machine and machine-to-machine privileged access scenarios. This makes PAM a critical infrastructure service due to risk aggregation related to storing sensitive credentials/secrets as well as performing privileged operations in different systems. As such, PAM capabilities require thoughtful high-availability and recovery mechanisms.

PAM should be prioritized as a cyber defense mechanism. It plays a key role in enabling zero trust and defense-in-depth strategies that extend beyond mere compliance requirements. Some organizations may choose to deploy a minimum set of PAM controls to meet their compliance obligations in response to an audit finding. However, these organizations remain susceptible to attack vectors such as service accounts, privilege escalation and lateral movements. Although minimalistic controls are better than nothing, expanding the PAM control coverage can mitigate a broader number of risks to defend against complex cyberattacks.

The figure below shows the key steps to develop/enhance PAM architecture strategy:

[Link]Security and risk management technical professionals should:

  • Develop a risk-based approach to plan and to implement or enhance PAM controls and their breadth of coverage by creating a PAM control coverage matrix that aligns with the organization's cybersecurity framework.
  • Implement core PAM capabilities by deploying solutions that cover intended use cases while driving a zero standing privilege operating model. That includes governance, discovery, protection, monitoring, auditing, and just-in-time privilege elevation and delegation.
  • Implement additional PAM capabilities by extending the deployed solutions or integration with other security management tools. That includes remote support, task automation (especially in DevOps pipeline and infrastructure-as-code use cases), change management, and vulnerability assessment and remediation, as well as secrets management, secretless brokering, and cloud infrastructure entitlement management. Integrate PAM solutions with security information and event management (SIEM) and IT service management (ITSM) tools.
  • Architect resiliency for the PAM solution by using high-availability design and advanced disaster recovery processes, such as a hot or cold site versus simple local backup and recovery. Also, plan for recovery scenarios using reliable break-glass approaches.

If you are interested to learn more, the following Gartner research report provides further guidance (available to Gartner subscribers):

Disclaimer

Gartner Inc. published this content on 09 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2022 16:21:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about GARTNER, INC.
08:46aGartner Survey Points to Looming IT Talent Retention Issues for CIOs
AQ
08:46aGartner to Present at the BofA Securities 2022 Information Services Conference
BU
04:17aGartner Forecasts India End-User Spending on Security and Risk Management to Grow 9.4% ..
AQ
03/08GARTNER : ZTNA Anywhere (Re-thinking Campus Network Security)
PU
03/08GARTNER : The Magnificent Seven - An Enterprise Tech Buying Behavior Infographic-Polooza
PU
03/08GARTNER : Preparing For the Worst is the Best Logistics Strategy
PU
03/08GARTNER : Page Title
PU
03/07GARTNER : Develop Strategies To Deal With The Impact of Russia's Invasion of Ukraine
PU
03/07GARTNER : The Russian Invasion of Ukraine is Impacting Employees. How Should HR Respond?
PU
03/07GARTNER : Identifies Top Security and Risk Management Trends for 2022
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GARTNER, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 5 249 M - -
Net income 2022 499 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 202 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 45,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 22 254 M 22 254 M -
EV / Sales 2022 4,47x
EV / Sales 2023 3,85x
Nbr of Employees 16 600
Free-Float 48,8%
Chart GARTNER, INC.
Duration : Period :
Gartner, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GARTNER, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 270,44 $
Average target price 351,50 $
Spread / Average Target 30,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Eugene A. Hall Chief Executive Officer & Director
Craig Warren Safian Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
James C. Smith Director
Michael Diliberto Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
William Otto Grabe Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GARTNER, INC.-22.98%22 254
ACCENTURE PLC-27.24%190 624
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-3.70%172 752
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-5.97%113 025
INFOSYS LIMITED-5.80%96 691
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-15.49%86 269