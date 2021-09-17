Gartner ReimagineHR Conference 2021 EMEA: Day 2 Highlights
09/17/2021 | 02:52pm EDT
STAMFORD, Conn., September 17, 2021
Gartner ReimagineHR Conference: Day 2 Highlights
We are bringing you news and highlights from the Gartner ReimagineHR Conference, taking place this week virtually in EMEA. Below is a collection of the key announcements and insights coming out of the conference. You can also read the highlights from day one here.
On Day 2 from the conference, we are covering a guest keynote by Eniola Aluko on resilience, how to build an agile recruiting function, and driving inclusion in the hybrid environment. Be sure to check this page throughout the day for updates.
Guest Keynote: Don't Let Success Get to Your Head, Failure Into Your Heart
Presented by Eniola Aluko, Sporting Director and Former Footballer
Eniola Aluko is one of the leading figures in women's football. During her keynote, she shared insights on resilience, humility, and reframing experiences in this interview with Mia Garrod, Director at Gartner.
Key Takeaways
'Failure is a huge part of success. You have to put yourself in a position to fail to succeed.'
'I encourage you to see closed doors as doors that can be opened.'
'Often overcoming bias allows others to overcome their bias.'
'I encourage you to foster inclusive environments - it's important that people feel included and bonded. Diversity can be surface, inclusivity is substance, it glues people together.'
'Strive for success knowing that failure and setbacks will build the resilience and humility to get to the top.'
Build an Agile Recruiting Function to Navigate Uncertainty
Presented by Chantal Steen, Director, Advisory, Gartner
Nearly half of the recruiting leaders surveyed by Gartner in 2021 say that their recruiting structure keeps them from effectively coordinating with the business and keeping pace with changing business needs. In this session, Chantal Steen, Director, Advisory, Gartner, shared how in the face of growing business disruption, recruiting functions can structure themselves to respond to market uncertainty with speed.
Chantal Steen, Director, Advisory, Gartner, discussed how recruiting functions can structure themselves to respond to market uncertainty with speed.
Chantal Steen, Director, Advisory, Gartner, shared how 63% of recruiting leaders say their business's hiring needs change more rapidly compared to 3 years ago.
Chantal Steen, Director, Advisory, Gartner shared how 3 in 4 recruiting leaders say their function's credibility depends on its ability to adapt to changing business needs.
Key Takeaways
'As talent becomes the biggest differentiator for organizations, recruiting today has a crucial responsibility - the driver's seat - in fulfilling the ever-evolving business ambitions.'
'Agility is not just about being fast and quick. What also needs to happen is that we do things differently and try new avenues.'
'There is clearly an opportunity to enhance how recruiting teams work together in order to address when recruiters do not understand the roles or skills they hire for, but also to foster better collaboration and knowledge sharing within the team.'
'Recruiting needs to ensure to have adaptive hiring forecasts that allow for a stronger partnership with the business to course correct fast enough to business needs.'
Driving Inclusion in the Hybrid Work Environment
Presented by Ingrid Laman, VP, Advisory, Gartner
Many of the initiatives that organizations are taking to drive diversity, equity and inclusion are still designed for a pre-pandemic and mostly onsite workforce. In this session, Ingrid Laman, VP, Advisory, Gartner, shared initiatives that are boosting inclusion in the hybrid work environment and provided strategies to implement these initiatives in organizations.
Ingrid Laham, VP, Advisory, Gartner shared initiatives that are boosting inclusion in the hybrid work environment.
Ingrid Laham, VP, Advisory, Gartner discussed how mentoring itself is not a new concept, but specifically addressing the lack of transparency and career support of underrepresented talent can foster inclusion in the hybrid work environment.
Ingrid Laham, VP, Advisory, Gartner, said trust can easily erode in a hybrid work environment.
Key Takeaways
'In a hybrid work environment, unfair treatment may go unchecked. Employees have less visibility into how others are treated and are less likely to intervene, address, or report on undesired, exclusive behaviors.'
'Trust can easily erode in a hybrid work environment. Employees lose trust in their organizations when there is lack of transparency.'
'There are many ways to address unfair treatment in the hybrid work environment, but a critical starting point is creating awareness of, and equipping employees with, the skills to identify and address microaggressions.'
'Mentoring or diversity mentoring itself is not a new concept, but specifically addressing the lack of transparency and career support of underrepresented talent can foster inclusion in the hybrid work environment.'
'Metrics focused on representation, talent mobility, turnover, and inclusion help employees understand the current state, how much room they have to improve, and hold themselves, managers, and leaders accountable for progress.'
