Gartner ReimagineHR Conference 2021 EMEA: Day 2 Highlights

STAMFORD, Conn., September 17, 2021

Gartner ReimagineHR Conference: Day 2 Highlights

We are bringing you news and highlights from the Gartner ReimagineHR Conference, taking place this week virtually in EMEA. Below is a collection of the key announcements and insights coming out of the conference. You can also read the highlights from day one here.

On Day 2 from the conference, we are covering a guest keynote by Eniola Aluko on resilience, how to build an agile recruiting function, and driving inclusion in the hybrid environment. Be sure to check this page throughout the day for updates.