Orlando, Fla., October 25, 2022

Gartner ReimagineHR Conference, North America 2022: Day 2 Highlights

We are bringing you news and highlights from the Gartner ReimagineHR Conference, taking place through tomorrow, Wednesday, October 26, in Orlando, Florida. Below is a collection of the key announcements and insights coming out of the conference. You can read the highlights from Day 1 here.

On Day 2 from the conference, we are highlighting how HR should approach succession planning today, redefining flexibility for frontline workers and the manager's role in connecting employees to organizational culture. Be sure to check this page throughout the day for updates.