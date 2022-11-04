Gartner ReimagineHR Conference, North America 2022: Day 2 Highlights
11/04/2022 | 12:02pm EDT
Orlando, Fla., October 25, 2022
We are bringing you news and highlights from the Gartner ReimagineHR Conference, taking place through tomorrow, Wednesday, October 26, in Orlando, Florida. Below is a collection of the key announcements and insights coming out of the conference. You can read the highlights from Day 1 here.
On Day 2 from the conference, we are highlighting how HR should approach succession planning today, redefining flexibility for frontline workers and the manager's role in connecting employees to organizational culture. Be sure to check this page throughout the day for updates.
Succession Disrupted: Resetting Succession for a Fragmented World
Presented by Lee-Anne Vallée, Senior Director, Advisory, Gartner
How do HR leaders identify, develop and manage talent in a fast, flexible way to meet the changing needs of both the organization and employees? In this session, Lee-Anne Vallée, Senior Director, Advisory, Gartner, explored best practice succession strategies fit for a fragmented world.
At the Gartner ReimagineHR Conference, Lee-Anne Vallée, Senior Director, Advisory at Gartner, shared best practice succession strategies that work in today's fragmented world.
Gartner research identified three pressing succession challenges.
Lee-Anne Vallée, Senior Director, Advisory at Gartner, explained that to evolve, succession planning needs to be more adaptive, more equitable and more human.
Key Takeaways
"Organizations today don't have the leadership pipelines they need, and weak leadership benches lead to slower revenue growth, slower profit growth and hiring externally more frequently than desired."
"There are three pressing succession challenges:
Succession processes aren't keeping up with the pace of change.
The visibility challenges of hybrid work threaten the diversity of our pipelines.
Organizations are not retaining their current and future successors."
"Succession planning needs to evolve to be more adaptive, more equitable and more human."
"To be more adaptive, succession planning must shift from relying on traditional role-based succession planning, to a more scenario-based process."
"Achieving a more equitable succession process relies upon investing in relationships and advocacy, not just relying on visibility, for potential successors."
"HR can make succession planning more human by crafting the successor experience, not just the succession process."
Redefining Flexibility for the Frontline Workforce
Presented by Brent Cassell, Vice President, Advisory, Gartner
The "great resignation" among frontline workers, along with inflationary pressure, is requiring organizations to exert considerable resources to protect operational continuity. In this session, Brent Cassell, Vice President, Advisory, Gartner, explored options - outside of hybrid work - to provide frontline workers with the flexibility they desire and boost loyalty.
At the Gartner ReimagineHR Conference, Brent Cassell, Vice President, Advisory at Gartner, said that, like all employees, frontline workers also want more flexibility.
Despite concerns about attrition, only 29% of HR leaders are investing more efforts in improving their organization's EVP for frontline workers, according to Gartner.
Brent Cassell, Vice President, Advisory at Gartner, offered examples of how organizations can provide the elements of radical flexibility to their frontline workers.
Key Takeaways
"Though 79% of HR leaders believe that frontline worker attrition has negatively impacted their business, only 29% are currently investing more efforts in improving their organization's EVP for frontline workers as compared to desk-based workers."
"Frontline workers report wanting more control over their schedule, more paid leave and a more stable work schedule."
"All employees, including frontline workers, want radical flexibility, which includes five dimensions: where, when, what, who and how much."
"To offer frontline employees radical flexibility, leaders must embrace the following:
Where: Determine which tasks of an on-site job role can be performed remotely
When: Understand and account for variability in employees' day-to-day lives
What: Empower employees to focus on their interests and what they desire from their work experience
Who: Enable employees to choose shifts based on who else is working at those times
How much: Acknowledge that certain employees are willing to work longer hours
for greater compensation and vice versa."
The Manager's Role in Creating Cultural Connectedness
Presented by Ashley Steele, Vice President, Gartner
How can managers best create social and culture connectedness for their employees, even when the team is dispersed in a hybrid working environment? In this session, Ashley Steele, Vice President, Gartner, answered this question and provided insights into how managers can drive culture connectedness.
At the Gartner ReimagineHR Conference, Ashley Steele, Vice President at Gartner, provided actionable ideas that managers can use to drive culture connectedness.
Gartner research revealed that 60% of hybrid knowledge workers say their direct manager is one of the top two influences on whether they are connected to their organization's culture.
Ashley Steele, Vice President at Gartner, explained that having employees feel connected to organizational culture drives valuable business outcomes.
Key Takeaways
"There are two elements that are essential for building a successful culture in your organization - alignment and connectedness. Connectedness is achieved when employees identify with the culture, care about the culture, and believe in the culture."
"When employees feel connected to their organization's culture, there is a 37% impact on employee performance and a 36% impact on retention."
"While 61% of HR leaders agree culture is more important in a hybrid work model to achieve organizational goals, only 1 in 4 employees report they are connected to their organization's culture."
"Sixty percent of hybrid knowledge workers say their direct manager is one of the top two influences on whether they are connected to their organization's culture."
"To drive culture connectedness, HR should equip managers in three areas:
Define Team Culture: Managers must be able to articulate what the company culture is, and what it means for their teams.
Bring Culture to Life: Culture must be embedded within teams and put into practice.
Make Culture Personal: Managers should target key moments when employees already feel most connected to the culture to focus on building cultural connectedness."
