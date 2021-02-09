Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Gartner Inc    IT

GARTNER INC

(IT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Gartner : Says Apple and Samsung Extended Their Lead as Top Semiconductor Customers in 2020

02/09/2021 | 12:27am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
STAMFORD, Conn., February 9, 2021
Gartner Says Apple and Samsung Extended Their Lead as Top Semiconductor Customers in 2020
Huawei Retained the Third Position in 2020, But Struggled to Buy Advanced Semiconductors

Apple remained the No. 1 semiconductor chip buyer in 2020, representing 11.9% of the total worldwide market, according to preliminary results from Gartner, Inc.

The top 10 original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) increased their semiconductor spend by 10% in 2020, and accounted for 42% of the total market, up from 40.9% in 2019. The top 10 companies in 2020 remained the same as in 2019.

'Two major factors impacted the top OEMs' semiconductor spending in 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic and the political conflict between the U.S. and China,' said Masatsune Yamaji, research director at Gartner. 'The pandemic weakened the demand for 5G smartphones and disrupted vehicle production, but drove the demand for mobile PCs and video games, as well as the investment in cloud data centers through 2020. Furthermore, a rise in memory prices in 2020 resulted in increased OEM chip spending through the year.'

Huawei significantly decreased its semiconductor spending in 2020, down 23.5% from 2019 (see Table 1). 'The U.S. government increased trade restrictions on Huawei in 2020, limiting its ability to purchase semiconductors, which, in turn, limited its smartphone supply and reduced its market share. However, the Chinese market remains important for semiconductor vendors, as other Chinese smartphone OEMs stepped in to fill the vacuum created by Huawei in the second half of 2020,' said Mr. Yamaji.

Table 1. Preliminary Ranking of Top 10 Companies by Semiconductor Design TAM, Worldwide, (Millions of Dollars)

2020 Rank

2019

Rank

Company

2020
Revenue

2020 Market

Share (%)

2019 Revenue

2019-2020 Growth (%)

1

1

Apple

53,616

11.9

43,239

24.0

2

2

Samsung Electronics

36,416

8.1

30,247

20.4

3

3

Huawei

19,086

4.2

24,933

-23.5

4

4

Lenovo

18,555

4.1

16,773

10.6

5

5

Dell Technologies

16,581

3.7

15,584

6.4

6

6

BBK Electronics

13,393

3.0

11,653

14.9

7

7

HP Inc.

10,992

2.4

10,729

2.4

8

8

Xiaomi

8,790

2.0

6,974

26.0

9

9

Hon Hai Precision Industry

5,730

1.3

5,816

-1.5

10

10

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

5,570

1.2

5,561

0.2

Others

261,109

58.0

247,640

5.4

Total

449,838

100.0

419,148

7.3

TAM = total available market

Source: Gartner (February 2021)

Apple retained its position as the No. 1 global semiconductor customer in 2020, mainly due to the continued success of AirPods, special demand for Mac computers and iPads, and increasing NAND flash consumption. 'Increasing demand for mobile PCs and tablets due to working from home significantly drove the production of Macs and iPads through 2020,' said Mr. Yamaji. 'The company also began its transition to Apple silicon for its Mac product line in the second half of 2020.'

Samsung Electronics remained in second position and increased its spending by 20.4% in 2020, due to weakened competition from Huawei and the strong demand for enterprise solid-state drives (SSDs) for data centers. The company benefited from trends such as working from home and e-learning that drove demand for PCs and cloud servers in which many SSDs from Samsung are used.

Among the top 10 companies, Xiaomi increased its spending the most (26%) in 2020. 'Xiaomi's smartphone business was minimally impacted due to its primarily online-channel-driven sales model throughout the pandemic. Sanctions on Huawei enabled Xiaomi to gain more market share in the smartphone market. Xiaomi's strong success in a wide variety of consumer IoT devices, including smart TVs, wearables and smart home appliances, also increased its semiconductor spending in 2020,' said Mr. Yamaji.

Gartner clients can get more information from 'Market Share Analysis: Top 10 Semiconductor Customers, Worldwide, 2020 (Preliminary).'

Disclaimer

Gartner Inc. published this content on 08 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 February 2021 05:26:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about GARTNER INC
02/08GARTNER : Says Apple and Samsung Extended Their Lead as Top Semiconductor Custom..
PU
02/08GARTNER : Marketing Research Shows 50% of Brands Will Have Failed to Unify Custo..
PU
02/07GARTNER : Says 10% of Workers Will Seek to Trick AI-Driven Tracking Systems by 2..
PU
02/04GARTNER : HR Research Finds 58% of the Workforce Will Need New Skill Sets to Do ..
PU
02/03Andy Jassy's Climb to Amazon CEO Shows the Cloud's Rising Power
DJ
02/02GARTNER : Says Worldwide Smartphone Sales to Grow 11% in 2021
PU
01/28GARTNER : to Present at the Goldman Sachs Technology and Internet Conference
BU
01/27GARTNER : Predicts 40% of Boards Will Have a Dedicated Cybersecurity Committee b..
PU
01/27SAP CEO Shares New Plans to Boost Cloud Adoption
DJ
01/27GARTNER : Says 95% of CMOs Believe Their Company Should Take the Lead in Solving..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 4 063 M - -
Net income 2020 196 M - -
Net Debt 2020 1 631 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 77,3x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 15 010 M 15 010 M -
EV / Sales 2020 4,10x
EV / Sales 2021 3,66x
Nbr of Employees 16 724
Free-Float 53,0%
Chart GARTNER INC
Duration : Period :
Gartner Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GARTNER INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 165,38 $
Last Close Price 168,11 $
Spread / Highest target 13,0%
Spread / Average Target -1,63%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Eugene A. Hall Chief Executive Officer & Director
Craig Warren Safian Chief Financial & Accounting Officer, Senior VP
James C. Smith Non-Executive Chairman
Michael Diliberto Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
William Otto Grabe Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GARTNER INC4.94%14 688
ACCENTURE PLC-1.49%160 804
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES10.31%160 387
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-1.80%108 522
INFOSYS LIMITED1.30%74 114
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-5.06%71 586
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ