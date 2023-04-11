Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Gartner, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IT   US3666511072

GARTNER, INC.

(IT)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:03:29 2023-04-11 pm EDT
316.21 USD   +0.49%
04:08pGartner : Says Worldwide PC Shipments Declined 30% in First Quarter of 2023
PU
04:44aSangfor Recognized in New Gartner® Market Guide for Full-Stack Hyperconverged Infrastructure Software
AQ
04/05Gartner Announces Gartner Security & Risk Management Summit 2023
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Gartner : Says Worldwide PC Shipments Declined 30% in First Quarter of 2023

04/11/2023 | 04:08pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Media Contacts

Meghan DeLisi
Gartner
Meghan.Rimol@gartner.com

Catherine Howley
Gartner
Catherine.Howley@gartner.com

Latest Releases
Sorry, No data match for your criteria. Please refine your filters to display data.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Gartner Inc. published this content on 11 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 April 2023 20:07:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about GARTNER, INC.
04:08pGartner : Says Worldwide PC Shipments Declined 30% in First Quarter of 2023
PU
04:44aSangfor Recognized in New Gartner® Market Guide for Full-Stack Hyperconverged Infrastru..
AQ
04/05Gartner Announces Gartner Security & Risk Management Summit 2023
BU
03/31Gartner Says Cybersecurity Risk Set to Be a Primary Buying Consideration for Chief Supp..
AQ
03/30Gartner : Tech Layoffs, Bank Failures - What's Next? Lessons for Communications in Uncerta..
PU
03/30Gartner Highlights Four Steps CIOs Can Take to Mitigate IT Employee Fatigue
AQ
03/30Gartner Says Lack of Digital Skills Among CFOs Key Obstacle to Autonomous Finance
AQ
03/28Gartner Unveils Top Eight Cybersecurity Predictions for 2023-2024
AQ
03/24Celonis Named a Leader in First-Ever 2023 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Process Mining Too..
AQ
03/24Black Kite Named a Strong Performer in 2023 Gartner Peer Insights 'Voice of the Custome..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GARTNER, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 5 917 M - -
Net income 2023 686 M - -
Net Debt 2023 1 132 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 37,1x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 24 879 M 24 879 M -
EV / Sales 2023 4,40x
EV / Sales 2024 3,87x
Nbr of Employees 19 500
Free-Float 46,8%
Chart GARTNER, INC.
Duration : Period :
Gartner, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GARTNER, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 314,68 $
Average target price 369,78 $
Spread / Average Target 17,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Eugene A. Hall Chief Executive Officer & Director
Craig Warren Safian Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
James C. Smith Director
Michael Diliberto Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Val Sribar Senior Vice President-Research & Advisory
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GARTNER, INC.-6.66%24 879
ACCENTURE PLC5.56%177 890
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.0.21%145 593
SIEMENS AG8.86%121 306
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-7.37%118 858
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-9.52%88 762
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer