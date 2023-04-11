|
Gartner : Says Worldwide PC Shipments Declined 30% in First Quarter of 2023
Media Contacts
Meghan DeLisi
Gartner
Meghan.Rimol@gartner.com
Catherine Howley
Gartner
Catherine.Howley@gartner.com
Latest Releases
Sorry, No data match for your criteria. Please refine your filters to display data.
Disclaimer
Gartner Inc. published this content on 11 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 April 2023 20:07:04 UTC.
© Publicnow 2023
|
|All news about GARTNER, INC.
|
|
|
|Analyst Recommendations on GARTNER, INC.
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2023
|
5 917 M
-
-
|Net income 2023
|
686 M
-
-
|Net Debt 2023
|
1 132 M
-
-
|P/E ratio 2023
|37,1x
|Yield 2023
|-
|
|Capitalization
|
24 879 M
24 879 M
-
|EV / Sales 2023
|4,40x
|EV / Sales 2024
|3,87x
|Nbr of Employees
|19 500
|Free-Float
|46,8%
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends GARTNER, INC.
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Neutral
|Neutral
|Bullish
Income Statement Evolution
|
|Mean consensus
|OUTPERFORM
|Number of Analysts
|10
|Last Close Price
|314,68 $
|Average target price
|369,78 $
|Spread / Average Target
|17,5%