03:40aGartner : Says Worldwide Semiconductor Revenue Grew 1.1% in 2022
01/13Wells Fargo Adjusts Price Target on Gartner to $370 From $358, Maintains Overweight Rating
01/12Sangfor Named as a Visionary in 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Network Firewalls
Gartner : Says Worldwide Semiconductor Revenue Grew 1.1% in 2022

01/17/2023 | 03:40am EST
Press Release Newsroom
STAMFORD, Conn., January 17, 2023
Gartner Says Worldwide Semiconductor Revenue Grew 1.1% in 2022
Memory Market Was Worst-Performing Segment, Declining 10% With Continued Challenges in 2023

Worldwide semiconductor revenue increased 1.1% in 2022 to total $601.7 billion, up from $595 billion in 2021, according to preliminary results by Gartner, Inc. The combined revenue of the top 25 semiconductor vendors increased 2.8% in 2022 and accounted for 77.5% of the market.

"2022 began with many semiconductor devices in shortage resulting in extended lead times and increasing pricing which led to reduced electronic equipment production for many end markets. As a result, OEMs started hedging themselves from shortages by stockpiling chip inventory," said Andrew Norwood, VP Analyst at Gartner.

"However, by the second half of 2022, the global economy began to slow under the strain of high inflation, rising interest rates, higher energy costs and continued COVID-19 lockdowns in China, which impacted many global supply chains. Consumers also began to reduce spending, with PC and smartphone demand suffering, and then enterprises starting to reduce spending in anticipation of a global recession, all of which impacted overall semiconductor growth."

Samsung Electronics maintained the top spot although revenue declined 10.4% in 2022, primarily due to declines in memory and NAND flash sales (see Table 1). Intel held on to the No. 2 position with 9.7% market share. The company was impacted by the significant decline of the consumer PC market and strong competition in its core x86 processor businesses and revenue growth declined 19.5%.

Table 1. Top 10 Semiconductor Vendors by Revenue, Worldwide, 2022 (Millions of U.S. Dollars)

2022 Rank

2021 Rank

Vendor

2022 Revenue

2022 Market Share (%)

2021 Revenue

2021-2022 Growth (%)

1

1

Samsung Electronics

65,585

10.9

73,197

-10.4

2

2

Intel

58,373

9.7

72,536

-19.5

3

3

SK Hynix

36,229

6.0

37,192

-2.6

4

5

Qualcomm

34,748

5.8

27,093

28.3

5

4

Micron Technologies

27,566

4.6

28,624

-3.7

6

6

Broadcom

23,811

4.0

18,793

26.7

7

10

AMD

23,285

3.9

16,299

42.9

8

8

Texas Instruments

18,812

3.1

17,272

8.9

9

7

MediaTek

18,233

3.0

17,617

3.5

10

11

Apple

17,551

2.9

14,580

20.4

Others (outside top 10)

277,501

46.1

271,749

2.1

Total Market

601,694

100.0

594,952

1.1

Source: Gartner (January 2023)

Memory Revenue Declined 10% in 2022
Memory, which accounted for around 25% of semiconductor sales in 2022, was the worst-performing device category, experiencing a 10% revenue decrease. By the middle of 2022, the memory market was already showing signs of a significant collapse in demand as electronic equipment OEMs started to deplete memory inventory they had been holding in anticipation of stronger demand. Conditions have now worsened to the point where most memory companies have announced capital expenditure (capex) reductions for 2023, and some have cut wafer production to reduce inventory levels and try to bring the markets back into balance.

Nonmemory Revenue Up 5% in 2022
Overall nonmemory revenue grew 5.3% in 2022, but the performance varied wildly across the different device categories. The strongest growth came from analog with a 19% increase, closely followed by discretes, up 15% from 2021. The growth for both analog and discretes was driven by strong demand from the automotive and industrial end markets underpinned by secular growth trends in vehicle electrification, industrial automation, and energy transition.

Gartner clients can read more in "Market Share Analysis: Semiconductors, Worldwide, Preliminary 2022."

About Gartner for High Tech
Gartner for High Tech equips tech leaders and their teams with role-based best practices, industry insights and strategic views into emerging trends and market changes to achieve their mission-critical priorities and build the successful organizations of tomorrow. Additional information is available at www.gartner.com/en/industries/high-tech.

Follow news and updates from Gartner for High Tech on Twitter and LinkedIn using #GartnerHT.

Media Contacts

Catherine Howley
Gartner
+1 203 316 3691
Catherine.Howley@Gartner.com

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE: IT) delivers actionable, objective insight to executives and their teams. Our expert guidance and tools enable faster, smarter decisions and stronger performance on an organization's mission critical priorities. To learn more, visit gartner.com.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Gartner Inc. published this content on 17 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 January 2023 08:39:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Income Statement Evolution
EPS Revisions
