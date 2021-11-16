November 16, 2021
Gartner Security & Risk Management Summit Americas: Day 1 Highlights
We are bringing you news and highlights from the Gartner Security & Risk Management Summit, taking place this week virtually in the Americas. Below is a collection of the key announcements and insights coming out of the conference.
On Day 1 from the conference, we are highlighting the Opening Keynote, tips for security leaders to prevent and respond to phishing attacks and the Gartner top trends in security and risk management.
Key Announcements
Gartner Opening Keynote: Leadership Repositioning for Security Leaders
Presented by Tina Nunno, Distinguished VP Analyst, Gartner
As a security leader, it's essential to take an offensive approach rather than a defensive one, setting the terms of engagement rather than having them set by others. In her Opening Keynote session, Tina Nunno, Distinguished VP Analyst at Gartner, explored how security leaders can ensure they lead from an offensive position to deliver the best results for themselves and for their enterprises.
Defensive leadership approaches are reactive and focused on appeasement and resisting attack, while offensive approaches are proactive, assertive and forward-looking.
Key Takeaways
-
"This is a time of extraordinarily high visibility for security issues and security leadership, and that means this is a unique opportunity to shift your position in the organization."
-
"Security and risk leaders must not only defend the enterprise, but go on the offensive to help the enterprise take advantage of a wide variety of new opportunities to help them respond to an ever-changing world of threats."
-
"The best coaches in the world are viewed as honest brokers: you're the person that we can go to when we're not sure what's going on and get your advice and expertise to help take us to the next level."
-
"Go on the offensive and take control of your leadership brand. Think about three words your CEO would use to describe you today, and then how you would prefer they describe you three months from now."
-
"Go on the offensive regarding who you work with and what you work on. Focus on partnering with business customers by being clear about their job on the team."
-
"Coach executives through these tough digital uncertainties in this time of volatility, reframe your culture, embrace your role as that cultural leader, and win together by delivering on cost, revenue and risk."
Learn more in the Gartner press release "Gartner Identifies Three Steps for Security and Risk Leaders to Lead from an Offensive Position."
