November 16, 2021

Gartner Security & Risk Management Summit Americas: Day 1 Highlights

We are bringing you news and highlights from the Gartner Security & Risk Management Summit, taking place this week virtually in the Americas. Below is a collection of the key announcements and insights coming out of the conference.

On Day 1 from the conference, we are highlighting the Opening Keynote, tips for security leaders to prevent and respond to phishing attacks and the Gartner top trends in security and risk management.