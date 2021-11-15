Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Gartner, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IT   US3666511072

GARTNER, INC.

(IT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Gartner : Stop Haranguing Workers to Solve Interruption and Overload Problems Alone

11/15/2021 | 05:05pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Even though I research and write on Enterprise Attention Management, I still get annoyed by notifications and popups that are unnecessary for me. I have a high level of awareness of the problem, knowledge of proposed solutions, and motivation to fix them. And yet, there goes my phone again flashing on the corner of my desk with a notification. It seems there is only so much an aware, informed, motivated person can do about unnecessary interruptions and "information overload".

But all too often I see articles and books that imply that it's all the worker's problem to solve. For example, see today's Wall Street Journal ("Ping. Ding. Chirp. Notifications Are Driving Us Crazy."). The problem is described well. And at one point the author broadens the solutions a bit, quoting Gloria Mark saying the "onus is on teams and organizations to create new norms".

But after that, the rest of the suggestions are for workers, such as "being transparent" or keeping "your clicks to a minimum".

It Takes Four For This Tango

I see four interconnected sides to this issue: workers, IT, business management, and vendors. It's a wicked problem and no one party can solve it. Sure, a worker should do whatever they can to apply discipline. In fact, recognizing attentional difficulties and then learning to use your software and devices to reduce them is now part of a knowledge worker's job (see Attention Information Workers: Your Job Description Has Changed).

In the information age, navigating a virtual forest of information is your job, not the thing that prevents you from doing your job.

Workers can't do it alone, though. That's why principle #2 in my presentation "Four Principles Digital Workplace Leaders Need to Help Workers Get Past Information Overload" is "Embrace IT's Power to Assist All Workers".

Instead of trying to get workers, one at a time, to change their behavior, why not look for action from the one person who owns the system that's bothering everybody? If the notification settings for email or Teams or devices are too distracting, one IT person can change the default instead of suggesting a thousand workers do it through a "tip" in a newsletter. Getting or building some new systems may help (but be careful not to make the problem worse).

IT, We Have a Problem

IT needs to put some skin in the game. That may take investment of their time and resources. For example, our IT department noticed that a process for handling client requests was filling up inboxes with emails that could fall between the cracks or weren't needed. So they developed a system to handle and track these requests. It just launched today, so that is too soon to tell if it will succeed in reducing the noise in my inbox. But I like that IT noticed and then decided to own this problem instead of just sending all of us poor analysts tips on how to better manage our emails.

I understand these articles and books are targeted to workers. No sense telling them to take control over things they have no control over, right? But without acknowledging the other sides to this wicked problem, the implication is that if you're feeling info-stress it's your fault.

So let me say to stressed out workers: do what you can to decrease the noise and increase the ability to notice the important information, but there's only so much you can do without help and you're not alone in having trouble managing the deluge of notifications and data.

And to IT: get to work helping your workers manage their attention! They can't do it without you.

Disclaimer

Gartner Inc. published this content on 15 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 November 2021 22:02:15 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about GARTNER, INC.
05:05pGARTNER : Stop Haranguing Workers to Solve Interruption and Overload Problems Alone
PU
05:05pGARTNER : How to Make Hybrid Work Successful in Financial Services
PU
10:15aGARTNER : How to Attract, Develop and Retain Great Software Engineering Talent
PU
10:15aGARTNER : 3 Guiding Principles to Make Feedback More Effective, Even in a Hybrid Organizat..
PU
11/12Gartner Forecasts IT Spending in EMEA to Grow 4.7% in 2022
AQ
11/12GARTNER : Publishes Detailed Market Guides for Value Stream Platforms
PU
11/12GARTNER : It Takes an Ecosystem
PU
11/12SINGLES' DAY 2021 : Lessons from the World's Largest Shopping Festival
PU
11/11Gartner Recommends HR Leaders Pursue Two Strategies to Ensure their Organization's Feed..
AQ
11/11GARTNER : Macro Advertising, and Seeing the Data Forest for the Trees
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GARTNER, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 4 679 M - -
Net income 2021 754 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 667 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 37,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 27 307 M 27 307 M -
EV / Sales 2021 6,19x
EV / Sales 2022 5,36x
Nbr of Employees 15 600
Free-Float 49,0%
Chart GARTNER, INC.
Duration : Period :
Gartner, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GARTNER, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 332,04 $
Average target price 358,33 $
Spread / Average Target 7,92%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Eugene A. Hall Chief Executive Officer & Director
Craig Warren Safian Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
James C. Smith Non-Executive Chairman
Michael Diliberto Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
William Otto Grabe Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GARTNER, INC.107.28%27 307
ACCENTURE PLC42.12%234 484
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.23.17%175 303
SNOWFLAKE INC.37.35%116 298
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-5.50%106 683
INFOSYS LIMITED41.76%101 603