    IT   US3666511072

GARTNER, INC.

(IT)
  Report
Gartner Supply Chain Symposium/Xpo 2021 Americas: Day 3 Highlights

10/27/2021 | 12:38pm EDT
October 27, 2021
Gartner Supply Chain Symposium/Xpo Americas: Day 3 Highlights

We are bringing you news and highlights from Gartner Supply Chain Symposium/Xpo, taking place this week virtually in the Americas. Below is a collection of the key announcements and insights coming out of the conference.

On Day 3 from the conference, we are highlighting sessions covering the sustainability challenges of same-day delivery, discuss the future of quality management and supply chain planning, and solve the dichotomy of logistics outsourcing.

Key Announcements
Kill Your Speed, Not The Planet. How Customers' Sustainability Concerns Are Pulling Up The Handbrake on Same-Day and Next-Day Deliveries

Presented by Tom Enright, VP Analyst, Gartner

In this session, Tom Enright, VP Analyst with the Gartner Supply Chain practice, discusses why companies should cut their funding of fast fulfillment and focus on carbon-reducing delivery options instead.

Gartner analyst Tom Enright discusses in his session why a same-day delivery is not always convenient for customers.

Gartner analyst Tom Enright discusses customer preferences for online shopping.

Gartner analyst Tom Enright discusses why same-day delivery will decline in the future.

Key Takeaways

  • "The reality is that many organizations don't either have a plan or recognition as to how much revenue they make from fast fulfillment services. The focus is on the provision of the service, rather than the usage."

  • "If we do nothing, carbon emissions from urban delivery traffic will increase by 32% as recently as 2030."

  • "Over the last couple of years, we've seen a strong emergence of another element: How green, how sustainable are the fulfillment methods that the company that is selling something to me are adopting?"

  • "There's been this perception over the last 4-5 years that if suppliers can get their product to customers quickly, that's the most convenient thing in consumers'minds. It's not. Convenience to consumers means that they can receive their order on the most agreeable terms to them."

  • "Just because a lot of people select a certain delivery speed, it doesn't necessarily mean that this is what they really wanted. It might be the thing that they dislike the least. This can give the impression of huge popularity, but the most popular thing might not even be available."


Disclaimer

Gartner Inc. published this content on 27 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 October 2021 16:37:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
