Gartner Supply Chain Symposium/Xpo 2021 Americas: Day 3 Highlights

October 27, 2021

Gartner Supply Chain Symposium/Xpo Americas: Day 3 Highlights

We are bringing you news and highlights from Gartner Supply Chain Symposium/Xpo, taking place this week virtually in the Americas. Below is a collection of the key announcements and insights coming out of the conference.

On Day 3 from the conference, we are highlighting sessions covering the sustainability challenges of same-day delivery, discuss the future of quality management and supply chain planning, and solve the dichotomy of logistics outsourcing.

Make sure to also check out our session highlights from Day 1 and Day 2.

Be sure to check this page throughout the day for updates.

