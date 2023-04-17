Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Gartner, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IT   US3666511072

GARTNER, INC.

(IT)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:03:30 2023-04-14 pm EDT
314.88 USD   -1.89%
03:47aGartner : Survey Finds 81% of Marketing Leaders Have Contingency Plans in Response to Disruptions, But Just 21% Follow Them
PU
04/13Gartner Identifies the Top Cybersecurity Trends for 2023
AQ
04/12Gartner HR Survey Shows Looming Wellbeing Crisis for Australian Employees
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Gartner : Survey Finds 81% of Marketing Leaders Have Contingency Plans in Response to Disruptions, But Just 21% Follow Them

04/17/2023 | 03:47am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Media Contacts

Matt LoDolce
Gartner
matt.lodolce@gartner.com

Jordan Brackenbury
Gartner
jordan.brackenbury@gartner.com

Latest Releases

Attachments

Disclaimer

Gartner Inc. published this content on 17 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 April 2023 07:46:15 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about GARTNER, INC.
03:47aGartner : Survey Finds 81% of Marketing Leaders Have Contingency Plans in Response to Disr..
PU
04/13Gartner Identifies the Top Cybersecurity Trends for 2023
AQ
04/12Gartner HR Survey Shows Looming Wellbeing Crisis for Australian Employees
AQ
04/12Gartner : Survey Finds Sales Operations Teams Dedicate Most of Their Time to Non-Sales Fun..
PU
04/11Gartner : Says Worldwide PC Shipments Declined 30% in First Quarter of 2023
PU
04/11Sangfor Recognized in New Gartner® Market Guide for Full-Stack Hyperconverged Infrastru..
AQ
04/05Gartner Announces Gartner Security & Risk Management Summit 2023
BU
03/31Gartner Says Cybersecurity Risk Set to Be a Primary Buying Consideration for Chief Supp..
AQ
03/30Gartner : Tech Layoffs, Bank Failures - What's Next? Lessons for Communications in Uncerta..
PU
03/30Gartner Highlights Four Steps CIOs Can Take to Mitigate IT Employee Fatigue
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GARTNER, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 5 917 M - -
Net income 2023 686 M - -
Net Debt 2023 1 132 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 37,1x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 24 895 M 24 895 M -
EV / Sales 2023 4,40x
EV / Sales 2024 3,87x
Nbr of Employees 19 500
Free-Float 46,8%
Chart GARTNER, INC.
Duration : Period :
Gartner, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GARTNER, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 314,88 $
Average target price 369,78 $
Spread / Average Target 17,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Eugene A. Hall Chief Executive Officer & Director
Craig Warren Safian Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
James C. Smith Director
Michael Diliberto Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Val Sribar Senior Vice President-Research & Advisory
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GARTNER, INC.-6.32%24 895
ACCENTURE PLC4.65%176 355
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-2.08%142 441
SIEMENS AG12.74%127 323
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-9.05%116 237
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-9.70%89 376
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer