STAMFORD Conn., February 25, 2021

Gartner Survey Identifies Top Emerging Technologies for Finance Organizations

Cloud ERP, Advanced Data Analytics and Data Storage Are the Most Likely Emerging Technology Investments for Corporate Finance Through 2024

Advanced data analytics , data storage, and robotic process automation (RPA) were all likely areas for investment in the next three years, while artificial intelligence (AI) and blockchain were less common responses (see Figure 1).

While digital transformation has been a major priority for finance organizations in the past, the pace of transformation has materially changed. 'Digital investment and transformation are no longer things that CFOs can take a 'wait and see' approach on or throw small investments at. The time is now, and CFOs need to act swiftly,' said Mr. Garvey.

'Many finance organizations are trying to figure out the digital landscape and ways to identify and execute cost savings opportunities in order to allocate more funding to digital initiatives,' said Dan Garvey, vice president in the Gartner Finance practice. 'As with many business functions, COVID-19 has accelerated the pace of finance investment in digital transformation.'

A study of 167 finance organizations in November 2020 showed a widespread intent to invest in emerging technologies in the next three years, with cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP) being the most favored choice, according to Gartner, Inc.

'It's not surprising to see cloud ERP as the top choice for finance organizations because it is a maturing technology with clearly established benefits that offer an escape from the bloated 'monolithic' ERP systems of yesteryear,' said Mr. Garvey. 'Advanced analytics, data storage and RPA are also all established technologies with well-proven use cases in finance.'

AI and blockchain, however, are not so well-established and for many finance organizations would pose bigger implementation problems and a less certain return on investment. Moreover, it is possible to get some exposure to the potential benefits of AI without investing directly.

'Many cloud ERP and advanced analytics offerings are increasingly offering embedded AI capabilities, and that neatly solves many challenges around integration and in-house expertise,' said Mr. Garvey. 'There's no doubting the potential of building your own AI, but is the finance organization capable of realizing that potential?'

Blockchain also has great transformative potential, but right now out-of-the-box use cases are also limited and not applicable to most of the work that the finance organization conducts. The size of the business in revenue correlates closely with its propensity to invest in AI, Blockchain or the Internet of Things (IoT).

'This is likely in part because of the sophistication of an organization's IT infrastructure,' said Mr. Garvey. 'Implementing AI, blockchain or IoT is unlikely to be simple, and there are lower hanging fruit for most finance organizations that want to drive meaningful gains with emerging technologies.'

