Error 404 - 4-traders.com
The page you requested does not exist on marketscreener.com
Go to Marketscreener homepage :
>> Click here
Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Gartner, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IT   US3666511072

GARTNER, INC.

(IT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Gartner : Technical Debt Benchmarks Are a Waste of Time

01/07/2022 | 09:38am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

It's goal-setting season and reducing technical debt levels continues to be a top challenge for I&O leaders. When I talk with I&O leaders about how to reduce infrastructure technical debt, I'm often asked "What's the average level of technical debt / end of life components in other organizations like mine?" It's a reasonable question, yet I've found it's a useless one.

Even if we could get credible estimates for this (which could be a long blog post itself), knowing this figure and how we compare to it would not actually help us make better decisions about technical debt. Imagine our organization is estimated to be at 25%, compared to a pretend median of 20% for our specific geo/industry/size combination. We inform the CFO of this and request a budget increase to close the gap. Are they likely to approve this, or will they decline under the rationale "I don't see any problems, so it's to our advantage that we can keep spending less on refreshes than our competition!"

Conversely, if our organization is at 25% and the pretend median for our geo/industry/size is at 30%, does that fact make us happy? Will we be submitting a smaller budget for refreshes next year because we are overperforming? I won't hold my breath. Clearly, we don't want the baseline to guide our decision making, we want it to justify a higher budget for this work to persuade those who won't listen to (our) reason!

We have talked with enough C-level execs to know that they won't just blindly approve budget increases because of a benchmark, even if comes from a credible source like us. So, what to do instead? We must build the case for investment the same way we justify any other investment - we can demonstrate more value for the enterprise from investing that what it will cost us.

Thus, a much better question is "How do I help our leaders understand the true cost of technical debt and put the right pieces in place to reduce those levels to the best balance of costs and risks for us?" If that question is on your mind, please reach out to your Gartner account team to talk to me about that - I'd be happy to help.

Disclaimer

Gartner Inc. published this content on 07 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 January 2022 14:37:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about GARTNER, INC.
09:38aGARTNER : Technical Debt Benchmarks Are a Waste of Time
PU
05:48aGARTNER : Setting Targets For Your Marketing KPIs Can Destroy Them As KPIs. Here's What To..
PU
04:17aBeyondTrust Recognized as a 2021 Gartner Peer InsightsTM Customers' Choice for PAM
AQ
12:18aGARTNER : User Technology Adoption Readiness Index is Now Available
PU
01/06GARTNER : In 2021, CX Hiring in Manufacturing Focused on Metrics and Strategy - Not Custom..
PU
01/06Medius recognized in the GartnerÂ® Critical Capabilities for Procure-to-Pay Suites repo..
AQ
01/06GARTNER : Meta's Data Practices Are Why the Platform Accountability and Transparency Act S..
PU
01/05Morgan Stanley Adjusts Gartner Target Price to $357 From $363, Reiterates Equalweight R..
MT
01/05GARTNER TECH TALK : Securing Microsoft 365 E3 and E5
PU
01/04GARTNER : Marketing's Evolving Enterprise Role In 2022
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GARTNER, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 4 677 M - -
Net income 2021 754 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 673 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 35,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 25 184 M 25 184 M -
EV / Sales 2021 5,74x
EV / Sales 2022 4,97x
Nbr of Employees 15 600
Free-Float 49,0%
Chart GARTNER, INC.
Duration : Period :
Gartner, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GARTNER, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 306,23 $
Average target price 357,33 $
Spread / Average Target 16,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Eugene A. Hall Chief Executive Officer & Director
Craig Warren Safian Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
James C. Smith Non-Executive Chairman
Michael Diliberto Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
William Otto Grabe Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GARTNER, INC.-8.40%25 184
ACCENTURE PLC-8.82%238 896
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.1.85%189 227
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION1.26%121 373
INFOSYS LIMITED-3.71%103 716
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-2.10%101 718