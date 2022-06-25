Log in
    IT   US3666511072

GARTNER, INC.

(IT)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:06 2022-06-24 pm EDT
251.29 USD   +4.22%
03:26aGARTNER : VMware and the Broadcom Acquisition--What You Need To Know
PU
06/24Gartner HR Research Identifies Human Leadership as the Next Evolution of Leadership
AQ
06/23Gartner Sales Survey Finds 83% of B2B Buyers Prefer Ordering or Paying Through Digital Commerce
AQ
Gartner : VMware and the Broadcom Acquisition--What You Need To Know

06/25/2022 | 03:26am EDT
As a technology provider, Gartner has recently given Broadcom a positive vendor rating (Figure 1).

With Broadcom's planned acquisition of VMware, it raises questions for VMware users. My colleagues, Andrew Lerner, Dennis Smith, Michael Warrilow, have put together a "quick answer" document to help VMware customers with insights on what to consider relative to this acquisition. That document is entitled, Quick Answer: How Should VMware Customers Prepare for the Broadcom Acquisition? It provides some very helpful considerations to help VMware users make the optimal decisions moving forward.

Disclaimer

Gartner Inc. published this content on 24 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 June 2022 07:25:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 5 308 M - -
Net income 2022 581 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 633 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 35,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 20 239 M 20 239 M -
EV / Sales 2022 4,12x
EV / Sales 2023 3,57x
Nbr of Employees 16 600
Free-Float 47,9%
Chart GARTNER, INC.
Duration : Period :
Gartner, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GARTNER, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 251,29 $
Average target price 312,43 $
Spread / Average Target 24,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Eugene A. Hall Chief Executive Officer & Director
Craig Warren Safian Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
James C. Smith Director
Michael Diliberto Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
William Otto Grabe Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GARTNER, INC.-27.88%20 239
ACCENTURE PLC-27.78%181 406
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-11.49%154 890
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-14.60%86 641
INFOSYS LIMITED-23.06%77 930
VMWARE, INC.-1.02%49 398