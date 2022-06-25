Gartner : VMware and the Broadcom Acquisition--What You Need To Know

As a technology provider, Gartner has recently given Broadcom a positive vendor rating (Figure 1).
With Broadcom's planned acquisition of VMware, it raises questions for VMware users. My colleagues, Andrew Lerner, Dennis Smith, Michael Warrilow, have put together a "quick answer" document to help VMware customers with insights on what to consider relative to this acquisition. That document is entitled, Quick Answer: How Should VMware Customers Prepare for the Broadcom Acquisition? It provides some very helpful considerations to help VMware users make the optimal decisions moving forward.
