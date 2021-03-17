India, March 17, 2021
Gartner Security & Risk Management Summit, Day 1 Highlights
We are bringing you news and highlights from the Gartner Security & Risk Management Summit, taking place this week virtually in India. Below is a collection of the key announcements, and insights coming out of the conference.
On Day 1 from the conference, we are highlighting the Gartner opening keynote, the outlook for risk management, and how fraud prevention is impacting the customer experience. Be sure to check this page throughout the day for updates.
Opening Keynote: Top Trends in Security & Risk Management
Presented by Peter Firstbrook, VP Analyst, Gartner
In the Gartner keynote presentation, Peter Firstbrook, VP Analyst at Gartner, discussed the top trends in security and risk management for 2021, highlighting ongoing strategic shifts in the security ecosystem that aren't yet widely recognized, but are expected to have broad industry impact and significant potential for disruption.
Key Takeaways
-
These trends are a response to the key challenges facing security and risk leaders in 2021. They include a persistent skills gap, an increasingly complex geopolitical situation and regulatory environment, the migration of workloads from traditional networks, the explosion in endpoint diversity and a shifting attack environment.
-
Trend No. 1: Remote work is just work. 'Gartner surveys indicate many employees will continue to work from home post COVID-19. We need to classify users by the type of data they use, not by location, move endpoint protection to cloud delivered services and revisit your policies for disaster recovery and backup to make sure they still work for a remote environment.'
-
Trend No. 2: The cybersecurity mesh. 'This approach to security architecture is emerging to secure distributed digital assets as users move out of the office and applications move to the cloud. It allows security services such as identity, analytics and policy management controls to be used across different silos.'
-
Trend No. 3: Boards are adding cybersecurity expertise. 'Board directors rate cybersecurity the second-highest source of risk for the enterprise after regulatory compliance, leading them to create dedicated cybersecurity committees led by a board member with security experience or a third-party consultant.'
-
Trend No. 4: Security product consolidation. 'CISOs are keen to consolidate the number of security products and vendors they deal with, to improve integration, lower TCO and make it easier to properly configure security solutions, improving the risk posture of the organization.'
-
Other top security and risk trends for 2021 include identity first security, machine identity management, breach and attack simulation tools, and privacy enhancing computation techniques.
