India, March 17, 2021

Gartner Security & Risk Management Summit, Day 1 Highlights

We are bringing you news and highlights from the Gartner Security & Risk Management Summit, taking place this week virtually in India. Below is a collection of the key announcements, and insights coming out of the conference.

On Day 1 from the conference, we are highlighting the Gartner opening keynote, the outlook for risk management, and how fraud prevention is impacting the customer experience. Be sure to check this page throughout the day for updates.