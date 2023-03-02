Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Gartner, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IT   US3666511072

GARTNER, INC.

(IT)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:03:53 2023-03-01 pm EST
325.42 USD   -0.73%
05:16aGartner Says 20% of Inbound Customer Service Contact Volume Will Come From Machine Customers by 2026
AQ
02/28Gartner Announces Gartner CFO & Finance Executive Conference
BU
02/28Gartner Forecasts Security and Risk Management Spending in MENA to Grow 10% in 2023
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Gartner to Participate in the BofA Securities Information & Business Services Conference

03/02/2023 | 08:04am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE: IT) today announced that David Cohen, SVP, Investor Relations, will participate in a fireside chat at the BofA Securities Information & Business Services Conference.

Gartner’s presentation is scheduled for 3:15 pm Eastern Time on Thursday, March 16, 2023. A link to the live webcast of the presentation will be available via the Company's web site at https://investor.gartner.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for approximately 30 days following the presentation.

About Gartner
Gartner, Inc. (NYSE: IT) delivers actionable, objective insight to executives and their teams. Our expert guidance and tools enable faster, smarter decisions and stronger performance on an organization’s mission critical priorities. To learn more, visit gartner.com.

Source: Gartner, Inc.
Gartner-IR


© Business Wire 2023
All news about GARTNER, INC.
05:16aGartner Says 20% of Inbound Customer Service Contact Volume Will Come From Machine Cust..
AQ
02/28Gartner Announces Gartner CFO & Finance Executive Conference
BU
02/28Gartner Forecasts Security and Risk Management Spending in MENA to Grow 10% in 2023
AQ
02/23Gartner Survey Identifies Top Strategic Imperatives for HR Technology in 2023
AQ
02/22Gartner Predicts Nearly Half of Cybersecurity Leaders Will Change Jobs by 2025
AQ
02/21Insider Sell: Gartner
MT
02/16Insider Sell: Gartner
MT
02/16GARTNER INC MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF..
AQ
02/16Dialpad Named as a Strong Performer in 2023 Gartner Peer Insights 'Voice of the Custome..
AQ
02/16Gartner Announces Gartner Marketing Symposium/Xpo™
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GARTNER, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 5 917 M - -
Net income 2023 686 M - -
Net Debt 2023 1 132 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 38,3x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 25 728 M 25 728 M -
EV / Sales 2023 4,54x
EV / Sales 2024 4,00x
Nbr of Employees 19 500
Free-Float 46,8%
Chart GARTNER, INC.
Duration : Period :
Gartner, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GARTNER, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 325,42 $
Average target price 369,78 $
Spread / Average Target 13,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Eugene A. Hall Chief Executive Officer & Director
Craig Warren Safian Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
James C. Smith Director
Michael Diliberto Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Val Sribar Senior Vice President-Research & Advisory
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GARTNER, INC.-3.19%25 728
ACCENTURE PLC-1.22%165 993
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.3.96%150 270
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-9.01%116 282
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-7.97%90 975
INFOSYS LIMITED-0.81%74 700