  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Gartner, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IT   US3666511072

GARTNER, INC.

(IT)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:03:36 2023-04-17 pm EDT
319.57 USD   +1.49%
08:05aGartner to Report First Quarter 2023 Financial Results on May 2, 2023
BU
08:04aGartner Announces Gartner Supply Chain Symposium/Xpo™ EMEA 2023
BU
04/17Gartner : Earnings Document
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Summary

Gartner to Report First Quarter 2023 Financial Results on May 2, 2023

04/18/2023 | 08:05am EDT
Gartner, Inc. (NYSE: IT) will report its financial results for first quarter 2023 before the market opens on Tuesday, May 2, 2023. The press release and earnings supplement, with accompanying financial information, will be posted on the Gartner investor website at https://investor.gartner.com.

The Company plans to host a webcast call at 8:00 a.m. ET to discuss its financial results for the quarter.

Call Access Process
Listeners can access the webcast live at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/vygfwj5e . A replay of the webcast will be available for approximately 30 days following the call.

To participate actively in the live call via dial-in, please register at https://register.vevent.com/register/BI55d069a5a8584c309c335504ec9e6c2c. Once registered, participants will receive a dial-in number and a unique PIN to access the call.

About Gartner
Gartner, Inc. (NYSE: IT) delivers actionable, objective insight to executives and their teams. Our expert guidance and tools enable faster, smarter decisions and stronger performance on an organization’s mission-critical priorities. To learn more, visit gartner.com.

Source: Gartner, Inc.
Gartner-IR


© Business Wire 2023
Analyst Recommendations on GARTNER, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 5 917 M - -
Net income 2023 686 M - -
Net Debt 2023 1 132 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 37,6x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 25 299 M 25 299 M -
EV / Sales 2023 4,47x
EV / Sales 2024 3,94x
Nbr of Employees 19 500
Free-Float 46,8%
Chart GARTNER, INC.
Duration : Period :
Gartner, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GARTNER, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 319,57 $
Average target price 369,78 $
Spread / Average Target 15,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Eugene A. Hall Chief Executive Officer & Director
Craig Warren Safian Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
James C. Smith Director
Michael Diliberto Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Val Sribar Senior Vice President-Research & Advisory
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GARTNER, INC.-6.32%25 299
ACCENTURE PLC4.92%176 816
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-3.60%140 055
SIEMENS AG13.44%127 268
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-9.05%115 946
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-9.70%90 395
