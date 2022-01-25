Log in
GARTNER, INC.

NEW PUBLICATIONS : January 2022
GARTNER : Chief Data and Analytics Officer Research Publication List
GARTNER : What Coffee Orders and Customer-centric Marketing Have in Common
New Publications: January 2022

01/25/2022 | 05:37pm GMT
The D&A team is excited to share 4 pieces of recently published research!

  • Data Governance to Establish Enterprisewide Data Sharing
    oB3 promotes enterprisewide data sharing by taking a value-first, "risk-adjusted" approach to data governance. D&A leaders can learn how to create a culture of proactive enterprisewide data sharing while balancing risk and return, resulting in cost savings and increased net new revenue
  • Case Study: Sustainable Data Governance Through Effective Compliance (Royal Bank of Canada)
    o Governance is never finished; to be effective it has to be sustained by business users. Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) shows data and analytics leaders how to align governance activities with business users' workflows by tying these activities to outcomes that business users already care greatly about.
  • Case Study: Practical Data Literacy (Kraft Heinz)
    o Enterprisewide adoption of data and analytics is often inhibited by both cultural and technical issues. Data and analytics leaders can learn how Kraft Heinz develops its data literacy program to enable business users to create their own solutions.
  • Ignition Guide to Implementing High-Performing Data Engineering
    o Data and analytics leaders face data integration challenges. This guide can help them modernize their enterprise data engineering practices, streamline integration and increase the consumability of enterprise data.

Disclaimer

Gartner Inc. published this content on 25 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 January 2022 17:36:01 UTC.


Financials
Sales 2021 4 677 M - 3 468 M
Net income 2021 754 M - 559 M
Net Debt 2021 1 673 M - 1 241 M
P/E ratio 2021 32,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 23 605 M 23 605 M 17 502 M
EV / Sales 2021 5,40x
EV / Sales 2022 4,67x
Nbr of Employees 15 600
Free-Float -
Technical analysis trends GARTNER, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 287,03 $
Average target price 357,33 $
Spread / Average Target 24,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Eugene A. Hall Chief Executive Officer & Director
Craig Warren Safian Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
James C. Smith Director
Michael Diliberto Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
William Otto Grabe Independent Director
