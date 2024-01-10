By Will Feuer

Global shipments of personal computers rose in the fourth quarter from the prior year, the first increase in quarterly shipments after eight straight quarters of declines, according to research firm Gartner.

"The PC market has hit the bottom of its decline after significant adjustment," Gartner analyst Mikako Kitagawa said. "This subtle growth suggests that demand and supply are finally balanced."

Apple's PC shipments rose by more than 7% in the fourth quarter, according to Gartner, while Lenovo's and HP's shipments rose about 3% and nearly 6%, respectively. Dell's shipments fell 8%.

For the full year, PC shipments fell nearly 15%, with units shipped falling below 250 million for the first time since 2006. Gartner is projecting that shipments will return to growth this year, though Kitagawa cautioned that component price increases and geopolitical uncertainty could weigh on the sector.

