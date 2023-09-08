Remarkable first half of the year results thanks to:

E&P production:

stable contribution from the Romanian fields after the gas-in of June 2022

gas-in of June 2022 positive performance of the domestic fields (+4.5%), which more than balanced natural depletion Downstream results :

: return to profitability of Retail

growth in the EBITDA margin of the Network as an effect of a cost containment policy

In addition, as previously communicated, in May 2023 Romanian Law no. 119 amended the provisions concerning the Solidarity Contribution for the financial years 2022 and 2023 providing an exclusion from these contributions for the companies - such as Gas Plus Romanian subsidiary - that did not produce hydrocarbons in the 2018-2021 period. Subsequently, IH 2023 results benefit of a tax relief for the amount of the 2022 Romanian Solidarity Contribution reported in the 2022 Consolidated Financial Statement (€ 21.6 M€) and of no additional charges of Solidarity Contribution on 2023 incomes.

Outlook FY 2023:

Assuming stable production levels, and with current declining gas price scenarios, we expect a EBITDA FY 2023 in line with 2022, or slightly lower, depending on the gas price trends with the beginning of the winter season.