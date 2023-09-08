Gas Plus Group
Analyst Presentation
IH 2023 Financial Results
September 8th, 2023*
* This document is updated on 6 months basis, occurring after 31 December and 30 June closing
Agenda
▪1
MARKET SCENARIO
▪2 HIGHLIGHTS
▪3 FINANCIAL RESULTS
1
Market Scenario
TTF Gas Price - Day Ahead
325 300 275 250 225 200 175 150 125 100 75 50 25 0
Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Jan
Feb Mar Apr May Jun
€/MWh - 2021/2022
€/MWh - 2022/2023
TTFBrentGas Pricerice - Quarter- Month+1A ead
160
140
120
100
80
60
40 Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun
$/Bbl - 2021/2022 $/Bbl - 2022/2023
TTF vs VTPTTFRomaniaGas Pr ceGas- QuarterPrice*Ahead- Day Ahead
325 300 275 250 225 200 175 150 125 100 75 50 25 0
Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Jan
Feb Mar Apr May Jun
€/MWh - 2022/2023 - VTP Romania
€/MWh - 2022/2023 - TTF
€TTF/$GasExchangePrice - QuRater r-AheadSpot
1,25
1,20
1,15
1,10
1,05
1,00
0,95
0,90 Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun
€/$ - 2021/2022 €/$ - 2022/2023
(*) source: BRM
2
3
Highlights
Remarkable first half of the year results thanks to:
E&P production:
- stable contribution from the Romanian fields after the gas-in of June 2022
- positive performance of the domestic fields (+4.5%), which more than balanced natural depletionDownstream results:
- return to profitability of Retail
- growth in the EBITDA margin of the Network as an effect of a cost containment policy
In addition, as previously communicated, in May 2023 Romanian Law no. 119 amended the provisions concerning the Solidarity Contribution for the financial years 2022 and 2023 providing an exclusion from these contributions for the companies - such as Gas Plus Romanian subsidiary - that did not produce hydrocarbons in the 2018-2021 period. Subsequently, IH 2023 results benefit of a tax relief for the amount of the 2022 Romanian Solidarity Contribution reported in the 2022 Consolidated Financial Statement (€ 21.6 M€) and of no additional charges of Solidarity Contribution on 2023 incomes.
Outlook FY 2023:
Assuming stable production levels, and with current declining gas price scenarios, we expect a EBITDA FY 2023 in line with 2022, or slightly lower, depending on the gas price trends with the beginning of the winter season.
4
