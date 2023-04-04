Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Gas Plus S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GSP   IT0004098510

GAS PLUS S.P.A.

(GSP)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  11:44:59 2023-04-04 am EDT
2.555 EUR   +2.61%
12:52pGas Plus increases profit in 2022; drops financial debt
AN
03:46aEuropeans up; NVP bullish after quarterly earnings
AN
02:36aFutures await Bags on the upswing
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Gas Plus increases profit in 2022; drops financial debt

04/04/2023 | 12:52pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - The board of directors of Gas Plus Spa has approved the 2022 consolidated financial statements, which closed with a net profit of nearly EUR3.4 million compared to EUR3.1 million in the previous year.

Revenues in 2022 reached EUR235.4 million compared to EUR84.8 million in 2021 with a growth of 178 percent. "This growth can be attributed to the increase in gas production and the dynamics of hydrocarbon prices, despite the fact that a significant part of E&P production was in the first part of the year still subject to past hedges at price levels largely below those recorded in the period," the company wrote in the released note.

Ebitda - which quadrupled compared to 2021 - reached EUR76.1 million compared to EUR17.9 million in 2021 thanks, in particular, to "the excellent performance of the E&P business, which, in a certainly favorable price environment, was able to increase its production by more than 40 percent," the note says.

Ebit was in turn up sharply and increased from EUR14.2 million in 2021 to EUR61.4 million in 2022.

Net debt fell to EUR49.0 million from EUR82.2 million in 2021.

Gas Plus closed Tuesday's session in the green by 2.4 percent to EUR2.55 per share.

By Maurizio Carta, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

All news about GAS PLUS S.P.A.
12:52pGas Plus increases profit in 2022; drops financial debt
AN
03:46aEuropeans up; NVP bullish after quarterly earnings
AN
02:36aFutures await Bags on the upswing
AN
04/03Europeans in green; oils up after OPEC+ cut
AN
03/02Energy segment bullish in Milan; Tenaris best performer
AN
02/13Gas-hydrogen blending test for German home heating nears 30% target
RE
01/19Energy segment the worst in Milan; Gas Plus resists declines
AN
2022Gas Plus S P A : Presentazione agli Analisti 1H 2022
PU
2022Gas Plus S.p.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
2022German finance minister writes to Brussels over VAT exemption for gas levy
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 190 M 206 M 206 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 87,4 M 95,1 M 95,1 M
P/E ratio 2022 15,2x
Yield 2022 2,41%
Capitalization 108 M 118 M 118 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,03x
EV / Sales 2023 1,07x
Nbr of Employees 143
Free-Float 13,5%
Chart GAS PLUS S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Gas Plus S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GAS PLUS S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 2,49 €
Average target price 5,60 €
Spread / Average Target 125%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Davide Usberti Chief Executive Officer & Director
Germano Rossi Group CFO & Director-Administration & Control
Stefano Cao Chairman
Lino Gilioli Vice Chairman
Lisa Orlandi Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GAS PLUS S.P.A.3.75%118
CHEVRON CORPORATION-9.10%324 039
CONOCOPHILLIPS-8.12%132 140
CNOOC LIMITED19.64%72 350
EOG RESOURCES, INC.-11.50%71 356
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED-0.53%64 898
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer