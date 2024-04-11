(Alliance News) - Gas Plus Spa on Thursday said the board approved its consolidated financial statements for 2023, which closed with a net profit of EUR42.9 million, up from EUR3.4 million in 2022.

The board also proposed an ex-dividend of EUR0.15, up from EUR0.05 in the previous year.

Total revenues are EUR160.8 million, down from EUR235.4 million in the previous year.

In terms of margins, Ebitda was EUR70.5 million, down from EUR76.1 million in the previous year.

On the other hand, Ebit was EUR44.5 million, compared to EUR61.4 million in 2022.

The company had a negative NFP of EUR50.5 million, compared to EUR49.0 million in December 2022.

Gas Plus closed Thursday's session flata EUR2.47 per share.

