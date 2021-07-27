Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Gas Turbine Efficiency Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GTE   GB00B0R7HM49

GAS TURBINE EFFICIENCY LTD

(GTE)
SummaryNewsCompany 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. Announces Release Date for 2021 Second Quarter Results, Conference Call and Webcast Details

07/27/2021 | 05:40pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CALGARY, Alberta, July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (“Gran Tierra”) (NYSE American:GTE) (TSX:GTE) (LSE:GTE), announces that the Company will release its 2021 second quarter financial and operating results on Tuesday, August 3, 2021, after market close. A conference call to discuss the 2021 second quarter results will be held at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time (9:00 a.m. Mountain Time) the following day, Wednesday August 4, 2021. Details of the conference call are as follows:

Date:Wednesday August 4, 2021
Time:11:00 a.m. Eastern Time (9:00 a.m. Mountain Time)
North America:+1-844-348-3792 (Toll-Free)
United Kingdom:+44 (0)80 0028 8438
International:+1-614-999-9309

Interested parties may also access the live webcast on the investor relations page of Gran Tierra’s website at www.grantierra.com. An archive of the webcast will be available on Gran Tierra’s website until August 11, 2021. In addition, an audio replay of the conference call will be available following the call until August 11, 2021. To access the replay, dial toll-free 1-855-859-2056 (North America), or 1-404-537-3406 (outside of Canada and USA), conference ID: 1138226.

Contact Information

For investor and media inquiries please contact:

Gary Guidry
President & Chief Executive Officer

Ryan Ellson
Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

Rodger Trimble
Vice President, Investor Relations

+1-403-265-3221

info@grantierra.com

For more information on Gran Tierra please go to: www.grantierra.com.

About Gran Tierra Energy Inc.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. together with its subsidiaries is an independent international energy company currently focused on oil and natural gas exploration and production in Colombia and Ecuador. The Company is currently developing its existing portfolio of assets in Colombia and Ecuador and will continue to pursue additional growth opportunities that would further strengthen the Company’s portfolio. The Company’s common stock trades on the NYSE American, the Toronto Stock Exchange and the London Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol GTE. Additional information concerning Gran Tierra is available at www.grantierra.com. Information on the Company’s website (including the Sustainability Report) does not constitute a part of this press release. Investor inquiries may be directed to info@grantierra.com or (403) 265-3221.

Gran Tierra’s Securities and Exchange Commission filings are available on the SEC website at http://www.sec.gov and on SEDAR at http://www.sedar.com and UK regulatory filings are available on the National Storage Mechanism website at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
All news about GAS TURBINE EFFICIENCY LTD
05:40pGran Tierra Energy Inc. Announces Release Date for 2021 Second Quarter Result..
GL
06/03Gran Tierra Energy Announces Results of Semi-Annual Credit Facility Redetermi..
GL
05/17Gran Tierra Energy Inc. Provides Update on Impact of Colombian National Prote..
GL
05/04Gran Tierra Energy Inc. Announces First Quarter 2021 Results
GL
04/23Gran Tierra Energy Inc. Provides Release Date for its 2021 First Quarter Resu..
GL
04/12Gran Tierra Energy Inc. Provides Operations and Financial Update
GL
02/24Gran Tierra Energy Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Year-End Results for 202..
GL
02/19Gran Tierra Announces Release Date for its 2020 Fourth Quarter and Full Year ..
GL
01/26Gran Tierra Energy Inc. Announces 2020 Year-End Reserves and Operational Upda..
GL
01/18Gran Tierra Energy Inc. Provides Update Regarding Proposed Sale of 218,012,50..
GL
More news
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GAS TURBINE EFFICIENCY LTD0.00%0
ABB LTD36.34%73 784
SHANGHAI ELECTRIC GROUP COMPANY LIMITED-28.57%8 433
ABB INDIA LIMITED37.82%4 880
QINGDAO TGOOD ELECTRIC CO., LTD.6.98%4 840
BLOOM ENERGY CORPORATION-26.17%3 648