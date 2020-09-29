Log in
GAS2GRID LIMITED

(GGX)
End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 09/18
0.003 AUD   0.00%
12:35pGAS2GRID : Appendix 2A
PU
09/25GAS2GRID : Response to ASX Price Query
PU
09/15GAS2GRID : Update on SC 44 in Philippines
PU
Gas2Grid : Appendix 2A

09/29/2020 | 12:35pm EDT

This appendix is not available as an online form

Please fill in and submit as a PDF announcement

+Rule 2.7

Appendix 2A

Application for quotation of +securities

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

If you are an entity incorporated outside Australia and you are seeking quotation of a new class of +securities other than CDIs, you will need to obtain and provide an International Securities Identification Number (ISIN) for that class. Further information on the requirement for the notification of an ISIN is available from the Create Online Forms page. ASX is unable to create the new ISIN for non- Australian issuers.

*Denotes minimum information required for first lodgement of this form, with exceptions provided in specific notes for certain questions. The balance of the information, where applicable, must be provided as soon as reasonably practicable by the entity.

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

Question

Question

Answer

no

1.1

*Name of entity

Gas2Grid Limited

We (the entity here named) apply for

+quotation of the following +securities and

agree to the matters set out in

Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.1

1.2

*Registration type and number

ACN 112 138 780

Please supply your ABN, ARSN, ARBN, ACN or

another registration type and number (if you supply

another registration type, please specify both the type

of registration and the registration number).

1.3

*ASX issuer code

1.4

*This announcement is

A new announcement

Tick whichever is applicable.

An update/amendment to a previous

announcement

A cancellation of a previous

announcement

1.4a

*Reason for update

Mandatory only if "Update" ticked in Q1.4 above. A

reason must be provided for an update.

1.4b

*Date of previous announcement to this

update

Mandatory only if "Update" ticked in Q1.4 above.

1.4c

*Reason for cancellation

Mandatory only if "Cancellation" ticked in Q1.4 above.

1.4d

*Date of previous announcement to this

cancellation

Mandatory only if "Cancellation" ticked in Q1.4 above.

1 Appendix 2A of the Listing Rules includes a warranty that an offer of the securities for sale within 12 months after their issue will not require disclosure under section 707(3) or 1012C(6) of the Corporations Act. If the securities to be quoted have been issued by way of a pro rata offer, to give this warranty, you will generally need to have lodged a cleansing notice with ASX under section 708AA(2)(f) or 1012DAA(2)(f) of the Corporations Act within 24 hours before the securities are offered (see ASIC Regulatory Guide 189 Disclosure relief for rights issues). If in doubt, please consult your legal adviser.

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms

Page 1

31 January 2020

This appendix is not available as an online form

Appendix 2A

Please fill in and submit as a PDF announcement

Application for quotation of +securities

1.5

*Date of this announcement

28 September 2020

Part 2 - Type of issue

Question

Question

Answer

No.

2.1

*The +securities to be quoted are:

Being issued as part of a transaction or

Select whichever item is applicable.

transactions previously announced to

If you wish to apply for quotation of different types of

the market in an Appendix 3B

issues of securities, please complete a separate

Being issued under a +dividend or

Appendix 2A for each type of issue.

distribution plan

Being issued as a result of options being

exercised or other +convertible

securities being converted

Unquoted partly paid +securities that

have been paid up and are now quoted

fully paid +securities

+Restricted securities where the escrow

period has expired or is about to expire

+Securities previously issued under an

+employee incentive scheme where the

restrictions on transfer have ceased or

are about to cease

+Securities issued under an +employee

incentive scheme that are not subject to

a restriction on transfer or that are to be

quoted notwithstanding there is a

restriction on transfer

Other

2.2a.1

*Date of Appendix 3B notifying the market

of the proposed issue of +securities for

which quotation is now being sought

Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is "Being

issued as part of a transaction or transactions

previously announced to the market in an Appendix

3B"

2.2a.2

*Are there any further issues of +securities

No

yet to take place to complete the

transaction(s) referred to in the

Appendix 3B?

Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is "Being

issued as part of a transaction or transactions

previously announced to the market in an Appendix

3B".

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms

Page 2

31 January 2020

This appendix is not available as an online form

Appendix 2A

Please fill in and submit as a PDF announcement

Application for quotation of +securities

2.2a.2.1

*Please provide details of the further issues

of +securities yet to take place to complete

the transaction(s) referred to in the

Appendix 3B

Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is "Being

issued as part of a transaction or transactions

previously announced to the market in an Appendix

3B" and your response to Q2.2a.2 is "Yes".

Please provide details of the proposed dates and

number of securities for the further issues. This may

be the case, for example, if the Appendix 3B related to

an accelerated pro rata offer with an institutional

component being quoted on one date and a retail

component being quoted on a later date.

2.2b.1

*Date of Appendix 3A.1 lodged with ASX in

relation to the underlying +dividend or

distribution

Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is "Being

issued under a dividend or distribution plan".

2.2b.2

*Does the +dividend or distribution plan

Yes or No

meet the requirement of listing rule 7.2

exception 4 that it does not impose a limit

on participation?

Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is "Being

issued under a dividend or distribution plan".

Note: Exception 4 only applies where security holders

are able to elect to receive all of their dividend or

distribution as securities. For example, Exception 4

would not apply in the following circumstances: 1) The

entity has specified a dollar limit on the level of

participation e.g. security holders can only participate

to a maximum value of $x in respect of their

entitlement, or 2) The entity has specified a maximum

number of securities that can participate in the plan

e.g. security holders can only receive securities in lieu

of dividend payable for x number of securities.

2.2c.1

Please state the number and type of

options that were exercised or other

+convertible securities that were converted

(including their ASX security code)

Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is "Being

issued as a result of options being exercised or other

convertible securities being converted".

2.2c.2

And the date the options were exercised or

other +convertible securities were

converted

Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is "Being

issued as a result of options being exercised or other

convertible securities being converted".

Note: If this occurred over a range of dates, enter the

date the last of the options was exercised or

convertible securities was converted.

2.2d.1

Please state the number and type of partly

paid +securities (including their ASX

security code) that were fully paid up

Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is

"Unquoted partly paid securities that have been paid

up and are now quoted fully paid securities".

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms

Page 3

31 January 2020

This appendix is not available as an online form

Appendix 2A

Please fill in and submit as a PDF announcement

Application for quotation of +securities

2.2d.2

And the date the +securities were fully paid

up

Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is

"Unquoted partly paid securities that have been paid

up and are now quoted fully paid securities".

Note: If this occurred over a range of dates, enter the

date the last of the securities was fully paid up.

2.2e.1

Please state the number and type of

+restricted securities (including their ASX

security code) where the escrow period has

expired or is about to expire

Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is

"Restricted securities where the escrow period has

expired or is about to expire".

2.2e.2

And the date the escrow restrictions have

ceased or will cease

Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is

"Restricted securities where the escrow period has

expired or is about to expire".

Note: If this occurred over a range of dates, enter the

date the last of the escrow restrictions has ceased or

will cease.

2.2f.1

Please state the number and type of

24,550,000 fully paid ordinary shares

+securities (including their ASX security

(security code: GGX)

code) previously issued under the

+employee incentive scheme where the

restrictions on transfer have ceased or are

about to cease

Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is

"Securities previously issued under an employee

incentive scheme where the restrictions on transfer

have ceased or are about to cease".

2.2f.2

And the date the restrictions on transfer

28 September 2020

have ceased or will cease:

Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is

"Securities previously issued under an employee

incentive scheme where the restrictions on transfer

have ceased or are about to cease".

Note: If this occurred over a range of dates, enter the

date the last of the restrictions on transfer has ceased

or will cease.

2.2g.1

Please state the number and type of

+securities (including their ASX security

code) issued under an +employee incentive

scheme that are not subject to a restriction

on transfer or that are to be quoted

notwithstanding there is a restriction on

transfer

Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is

"Securities issued under an employee incentive

scheme that are not subject to a restriction on transfer

or that are to be quoted notwithstanding there is a

restriction on transfer".

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms

Page 4

31 January 2020

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Gas2Grid Limited published this content on 28 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Financials
Sales 2019 - - -
Net income 2019 -0,93 M -0,66 M -0,66 M
Net Debt 2019 7,59 M 5,41 M 5,41 M
P/E ratio 2019 -2,44x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 3,90 M 2,75 M 2,78 M
EV / Sales 2018 518x
EV / Sales 2019 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 49,5%
