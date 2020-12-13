Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Gas2Grid Limited    GGX   AU000000GGX9

GAS2GRID LIMITED

(GGX)
End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 12/09
0.002 AUD   0.00%
10:21aGAS2GRID : Results of Meeting with Cover Letter
PU
10:21aGAS2GRID : Results of Meeting
PU
10/01GAS2GRID : Annual Report to shareholders
PU
Gas2Grid : Results of Meeting

12/13/2020 | 10:21am EST
Listing Rule 3.13.2

Results of meeting

Name of entity

GAS2GRID LIMITED

ABN/ACN/ARSN/ARBN

46 112 138 780

Date of meeting

27-Nov-20

Resolutions voted on at the meeting

If decided by poll

Proxies received

Resolution

Result

Voting

If s250U

Voted for

Voted against

Abstained

For

Against

Abstain

Discretion

method

applies

No.

Short description

Number

%

Number

%

Number

Number

Number

Number

Number

1

Approval of Remuneration Report

PASSED

Poll

N/A

334,886,024

100.00%

1,585

0.00%

424,487,211

334,334,858

1,585

424,487,211

551,166

2

Election of Mr David A Munns as a

PASSED

Poll

N/A

759,373,235

100.00%

1,585

0.00%

0

758,822,069

1,585

0

551,166

Director

3

Approval for issue of up to 400,000,000

PASSED

Poll

N/A

704,912,474

99.99%

101,585

0.01%

54,360,761

625,935,231

101,585

54,360,761

78,977,243

new shares under ASX Listing Rule 7.1

ASX template for announcing the results of a meeting of security holders (effective 1 December 2019)

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Gas2Grid Limited published this content on 27 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 December 2020 15:20:04 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
