Gas2Grid : Results of Meeting
Listing Rule 3.13.2
Results of meeting
Name of entity
GAS2GRID LIMITED
ABN/ACN/ARSN/ARBN
46 112 138 780
Date of meeting
27-Nov-20
Resolutions voted on at the meeting
If decided by poll
Proxies received
Resolution
Result
Voting
If s250U
Voted for
Voted against
Abstained
For
Against
Abstain
Discretion
method
applies
No.
Short description
Number
%
Number
%
Number
Number
Number
Number
Number
1
Approval of Remuneration Report
PASSED
Poll
N/A
334,886,024
100.00%
1,585
0.00%
424,487,211
334,334,858
1,585
424,487,211
551,166
2
Election of Mr David A Munns as a
PASSED
Poll
N/A
759,373,235
100.00%
1,585
0.00%
0
758,822,069
1,585
0
551,166
Director
3
Approval for issue of up to 400,000,000
PASSED
Poll
N/A
704,912,474
99.99%
101,585
0.01%
54,360,761
625,935,231
101,585
54,360,761
78,977,243
new shares under ASX Listing Rule 7.1
ASX template for announcing the results of a meeting of security holders (effective 1 December 2019)
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document
here.
Disclaimer
Gas2Grid Limited published this content on 27 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 December 2020 15:20:04 UTC
© Publicnow 2020
All news about GAS2GRID LIMITED
Sales 2020
-
-
-
Net income 2020
-1,91 M
-1,44 M
-1,44 M
Net Debt 2020
4,82 M
3,63 M
3,63 M
P/E ratio 2020
-1,01x
Yield 2020
-
Capitalization
2,65 M
2,00 M
1,99 M
EV / Sales 2019
-
EV / Sales 2020
-
Nbr of Employees
-
Free-Float
40,4%
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.