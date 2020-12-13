Gas2Grid : Results of Meeting with Cover Letter

27 November 2020

ASX Market Announcements

RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

In accordance with ASX Listing Rule 3.13.2 and section 251AA of the Corporations Act (Cth), Gas2Grid Limited (ASX Code: GGX) advises the results of its 2020 annual general meeting held on 27 November 2020.

Details of the resolutions and the poll results in respect to the resolutions are set out in the attached table.

Authorised by:

Dennis Morton Patrick Sam Yue Managing Director Executive Director/Company Secretary