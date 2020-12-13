Gas2Grid : Results of Meeting with Cover Letter

In accordance with ASX Listing Rule 3.13.2 and section 251AA of the Corporations Act (Cth), Gas2Grid Limited (ASX Code: GGX) advises the results of its 2020 annual general meeting held on 27 November 2020.
Details of the resolutions and the poll results in respect to the resolutions are set out in the attached table.
Authorised by:
Dennis Morton
Patrick Sam Yue
Managing Director
Executive Director/Company Secretary
Gas2Grid Limited
Suite 22 Level 5, 58 Pitt Street
PO Box R1911
T +61 2 9241 1927
ABN 46 112 138 780
Sydney NSW 2000
Royal Exchange NSW 1225
www.gas2grid.com
Australia
Australia
E office@gas2grid.com
Listing Rule 3.13.2
Results of meeting
Name of entity
GAS2GRID LIMITED
ABN/ACN/ARSN/ARBN
46 112 138 780
Date of meeting
27-Nov-20
Resolutions voted on at the meeting
If decided by poll
Proxies received
Resolution
Result
Voting
If s250U
Voted for
Voted against
Abstained
For
Against
Abstain
Discretion
method
applies
No.
Short description
Number
%
Number
%
Number
Number
Number
Number
Number
1
Approval of Remuneration Report
PASSED
Poll
N/A
334,886,024
100.00%
1,585
0.00%
424,487,211
334,334,858
1,585
424,487,211
551,166
2
Election of Mr David A Munns as a
PASSED
Poll
N/A
759,373,235
100.00%
1,585
0.00%
0
758,822,069
1,585
0
551,166
Director
3
Approval for issue of up to 400,000,000
PASSED
Poll
N/A
704,912,474
99.99%
101,585
0.01%
54,360,761
625,935,231
101,585
54,360,761
78,977,243
new shares under ASX Listing Rule 7.1
ASX template for announcing the results of a meeting of security holders (effective 1 December 2019)
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Gas2Grid Limited published this content on 30 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 December 2020 15:20:04 UTC