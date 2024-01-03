Gascogne: Biolandes redeemed in new shares
Biolandes Technologie was thus allocated 5,119.228 Gascogne shares, bringing its direct stake in the packaging and wood and paper products manufacturer to 17.39% of the capital and 10.37% of the voting rights.
Now holding, directly and indirectly in concert with Attis 2, 84.02% of the capital and 87.86% of the voting rights of Gascogne, Biolandes Technologies has undertaken not to launch a public buyout offer within the next twelve months.
