Gascogne: Biolandes redeemed in new shares

Gascogne has announced that the ORAN bonds held in full by Biolandes Technologies were automatically redeemed in new Gascogne shares on January 2, in accordance with a decision taken by the company's Board of Directors last June.



Biolandes Technologie was thus allocated 5,119.228 Gascogne shares, bringing its direct stake in the packaging and wood and paper products manufacturer to 17.39% of the capital and 10.37% of the voting rights.



Now holding, directly and indirectly in concert with Attis 2, 84.02% of the capital and 87.86% of the voting rights of Gascogne, Biolandes Technologies has undertaken not to launch a public buyout offer within the next twelve months.



