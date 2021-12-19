Gascoyne Resources : Acceleration of Strategy to Unlock Higher Grade Ore Sources

Gascoyne Resources Managing Director and CEO, Mr Simon Lawson commented: "These exciting near- mine exploration results are a clear indication of what we believe to be significant unrealised potential in the immediate near-mineenvironment around our low-cost>2.5Mtpa processing facility at Dalgaranga.

"We have been undertaking focused near-mine exploration programs as one key element of a multi- pronged strategy aimed at delivering higher grade mill feed to the Dalgaranga Mill, growing our Resource inventory and strengthening our growth pipeline.

"The significant results reported today demonstrate the opportunity to establish new potential ore sources within a 5km radius of the Dalgaranga Mill. At Plymouth, located just 2km from the plant, we have intersected significant mineralisation directly below where we are currently mining and outside the current mine plan. At Hendricks, 3km from the plant, we are working towards the delivery of a maiden JORC Resource early next year.

"And at Sly Fox, immediately adjacent to the plant, we have commenced in-fill diamond drilling targeting potential deeper mineralisation that could underpin a future underground operation. Previous drilling has shown that that the high-grade Sly Fox deposit remains open at depth below the old open pit mine. We look forward to the results from this program in the March quarter of 2022.

"Meanwhile, initial results including near-surfacehigh-grade intercepts from the Crescent deposit at Yalgoo also give us great cause for optimism that we will be able to deliver another JORC Mineral Resource for the Yalgoo Project in the early part of 2022."

Gascoyne Resources Limited ("Gascoyne" or "Company") (ASX: GCY) is pleased to report highly encouraging initial results from recent exploration programs being undertaken at the Company's 100%-

owned Dalgaranga and Yalgoo Gold Projects in Western Australia.

These programs form part of an increased focus on strategic and rejuvenated exploration activity aimed at identifying and rapidly delineating higher-grade sources of ore feed in the immediate near-mine environment at Dalgaranga (within 5km of the 2.5Mtpa Dalgaranga Mill), while at the same time strengthening the Company's longer term growth pipeline.

Exploration, permitting and pre-development activities are continuing at the Yalgoo Project, located 60km west of Dalgaranga, in order to establish a second strategic mining centre that will supplement the Dalgaranga Operation.

Near-Mine Exploration - Dalgaranga

At Dalgaranga, the Company's exploration team has prioritised a number of areas within a 5km radius of the plant where it believes there is an opportunity either to extend existing deposits or identify new higher- grade resources which could be fast-tracked towards development.

Plymouth

Resource extension drilling has been completed at Plymouth, located less than 2km from the Dalgaranga process plant with eight RC holes drilled for 933m of drilling.

Several significant intersections were returned below the current resource and active mining areas in the Plymouth pit. Better results include: