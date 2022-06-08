Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Gascoyne Resources Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GCY   AU000000GCY6

GASCOYNE RESOURCES LIMITED

(GCY)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  06/07 11:27:20 pm EDT
0.2650 AUD   +1.92%
12:12aGASCOYNE RESOURCES : MD Presentation at Resource Rising Stars Conference
PU
05/31Gascoyne Resources Hits High-Grade Gold at Western Australia's Dalgaranga Gold Project; Shares Fall 5%
MT
05/31Gascoyne Resources Limited Announces Multiple High-Grade Zones Intersected in Gilbey's Footwall Area At Dalgaranga Gold Project in Western Australia
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Gascoyne Resources : MD Presentation at Resource Rising Stars Conference

06/08/2022 | 12:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

RRS GOLD COAST ASX:GCY PRESENTATION JUNE 22

ersonal use only

Leveraging the strength of our people, assets and exploration potential

CAUTIONARY NOTICE AND DISCLAIMER

This presentation is dated 7 June 2022 and has been prepared by Gascoyne Resources Limited ACN 139 522 900 (Gascoyne or the Company). The information in this presentation remains subject to change without notice. The information in this presentation is of a general nature and does not purport to be complete, is provided solely for information purposes and should not be relied upon by the recipient. All financial information in this presentation is in Australian Dollars ($ or AUD) unless otherwise stated

This presentation is not, and does not constitute, or form any part of, an offer to sell or issue, or the solicitation, invitation or recommendation to purchase any securities.

No representation or warranty, express or implied, is made as to the fairness, accuracy, completeness or correctness of the information, opinions and conclusions contained in this presentation. This presentation does not purport to summarise all information that a recipient should consider when making an investment decision and should not form the basis of any decision by a recipient.

Recipients should carry out their own investigations and analysis of Gascoyne and verify the accuracy, reliability and completeness of the information contained in this presentation or any other form of communication to which the recipient is permitted access while evaluating an investment in Gascoyne.

Financial information

only

The pro forma financial information provided in this presentation is for illustrative purposes only and does not represent a forecast or expectation as to Gascoyne's future financial

condition or performance. It does not include all the presentation and disclosures, statements or comparative information as required by the Australian Accounting Standards or

other mandatory professional reporting requirements applicable to general purpose financial reports prepared in accordance with the Corporations Act.

C rtain figures, amounts, percentages, estimates, calculations of value and fractions provided in this presentation are subject to the effect of rounding. Accordingly, the actual

calculation of these figures may differ from the figures set out in this presentation.

Past & Future performance

Past performance information given in this presentation is given for illustrative purposes only and should not be relied upon as an indication of future performance.

use

This presentation contains certain "forward-looking statements". The words "expect", "anticipate", "likely", "estimate", "intend", "believe", "guidance", "should", "could", "may", "will",

"forecast", "predict", "plan", "target" and other similar expressions that involve risks and uncertainties are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Indications of, and

guidance on, future earnings and financial position and performance are also forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements, opinions and estimates provided in this

presentation are based on assumptions and contingencies which are subject to change without notice and involve known and unknown risks and certainties and other factors which

are beyond the control of Gascoyne, its directors and management.

You are strongly cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, particularly in light of the current economic climate. Forward-lookingstatements

are provided as a general guide only and should not be relied upon as an indication or guarantee of future performance. Actual results, performance or achievements may differ

materially from those expressed or implied in such statements and any projections and assumption on which these statements are based.

Except as required by law or regulation, none of Gascoyne, its representatives or advisers assumes any obligation to update these forward-looking statements. No representation or

warranty, express or implied, is made as to the accuracy, likelihood of achievement or reasonableness of any forecasts, prospects, returns or statements in relation to future matters

contained in this presentation.

This presentation has been authorised for release by the Board of Gascoyne Resources Limited.

2

ersonal

STRATEGIC FOCUS

only

FOCUS

Identify risks

Empower people

use

Support and fund

Execute, repeat, grow

MAXIMISE

ersonal

Increase mine life

Near-mine drilling Near-mine resources Organic growth

OPTIMISED BUSINESS PLAN

  • Increase mine life
  • Manage costs
  • Streamline processes
  • Maximise outputs

GROW

  • In-mineopportunities
  • Extension drilling
  • Satellite opportunities
  • Regional resources

FOCUS

  • Cashflow
  • Debt-free
  • Support growth plans
  • Discretionary hedging

OPTIMISE

  • +2.5Mtpa process plant
  • Strategic asset
  • $14/t cash processing cost
  • Central processing facility

ACTIVE BOARD

Highly experienced in the Australian gold sector, finance and mining industry

only

ASX:GCY

CORPORATE STRUCTURE1

Shares on Issue

426M

Share price

A$0.260

Market Cap

A$111M

Cash2

A$31.2M

use

Nil

Corporate Debt2

Net Cash2

A$31.2M

Hedge Book Value

Nil

Enterprise Value

A$80M

MAJOR SHAREHOLDERS

ersonal

17.3%

Deutsche Balaton / Delphi / Sparta

NRW Holdings

8.7%

First Sentier

6.7%

1. Information as at 6 June 2022

2. Cash and Corporate Debt as at 31 March 2022

BOARD

Appointed MD of Gascoyne - November 2021

Geologist (MSc, MAusIMM) - 16-year career in the gold

Simon

industry including 6 years "starting up" Northern Star

Resources

Lawson

Former Managing Director of Firefly Resources until

Managing Director/ CEO

merger with Gascoyne

Board positions with Firetail Resources and Labyrinth

Resources

Mining Engineer

Most recently Managing Director of Excelsior Gold

Rowan Johnston

Limited

Previous Acting CEO for Mutiny Gold prior to its takeover

Non-Executive Chairman

by Doray Minerals, and previous Executive Director of

Integra Mining

Non-Executive Director of Wiluna Mining

Seasoned finance professional holding an MBA from

Hansjoerg

University of Bamberg, with experience in structured debt

finance and ECM

Plaggemars

Over 14 years experience as a CFO in various industries

Non-Executive Director

Non-Executive Director of a number of ASX-listed

companies, including Wiluna Mining and Kin Mining

Previously CFO of Gascoyne, promoted November 2021

David Coyne

30-year career in resources and engineering &

construction in Australia and internationally, focusing on

Finance

commercial and finance

Director

Previous ASX-listed board positions include Executive

Director of Peninsula Energy and Non-Executive Director

of BC Iron

4

Leveraging our assets to unlock value for shareholders

FOCUS - OPTIMISE - MAXIMISE - GROW

only"A clear focus on delivering consistent margins from our low-cost +2.5Mtpa processing plant, with grade and growth upside to come from

ur invigorated near-mine exploration and regional resourcing strategy." useersonal

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Gascoyne Resources Ltd. published this content on 08 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 June 2022 04:11:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about GASCOYNE RESOURCES LIMITED
12:12aGASCOYNE RESOURCES : MD Presentation at Resource Rising Stars Conference
PU
05/31Gascoyne Resources Hits High-Grade Gold at Western Australia's Dalgaranga Gold Project;..
MT
05/31Gascoyne Resources Limited Announces Multiple High-Grade Zones Intersected in Gilbey's ..
CI
05/31Capricorn Metals Ltd - ACQUISITION OF MUMBAKINE WELL PROJECT
AQ
05/30Capricorn - acquisition of mumbakine well project
AQ
05/30Capricorn Metals Ltd signed a binding agreement to acquire Mumbakine Well Project from ..
CI
05/02Gascoyne Resources Hits High-Grade Gold at Western Australia's Dalgaranga Gold Project;..
MT
05/02Gascoyne Resources Limited Reports Further Drilling Results from the Significant Zone o..
CI
04/21GASCOYNE RESOURCES : Application for quotation of securities - GCY
PU
04/01GASCOYNE RESOURCES : Share Purchase Plan Offer Booklet - Revised
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -32,0 M -23,1 M -23,1 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -5,20x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 111 M 79,9 M 79,9 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 -
Capi. / Sales 2023 -
Nbr of Employees 4
Free-Float 81,7%
Chart GASCOYNE RESOURCES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Gascoyne Resources Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GASCOYNE RESOURCES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,26 AUD
Average target price 0,57 AUD
Spread / Average Target 119%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Simon Irwin Lawson Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
David Coyne Director & Finance Director
Tejal Magan Chief Financial Officer
Rowan Johnston Non-Executive Chairman
David Baumgartel Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GASCOYNE RESOURCES LIMITED-8.77%80
NEWMONT CORPORATION10.25%53 857
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION8.27%36 444
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY POLYUS-15.18%24 340
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED0.49%24 290
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.-3.21%18 860