Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  GasLog Ltd.    GLOG   BMG375851091

GASLOG LTD.

(GLOG)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 09/16 04:10:00 pm
3.11 USD   -0.32%
07:10aGASLOG : Declares Dividend on Series A Preference Shares
PU
07:10aGASLOG : Announces Appointment of Director
PU
07:02aGASLOG LTD. : Announces Appointment of Director
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

GasLog : Declares Dividend on Series A Preference Shares

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/17/2020 | 07:10am EDT

Piraeus, Greece, Sept. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - GasLog Ltd. ('GasLog' or 'Company') (NYSE: GLOG) today announced a dividend of $0.546875 per share on its 8.75% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preference Shares, payable on October 1, 2020 for all shareholders of record as of September 30, 2020.

Contacts:

Joseph Nelson
Head of Investor Relations
Phone: +1 212-223-0643

Email: ir@gaslogltd.com

About GasLog

GasLog is an international owner, operator and manager of LNG carriers providing support to international energy companies as part of their LNG logistics chain. GasLog's consolidated fleet consists of 35 LNG carriers. Of these vessels, 19 (15 on the water and four on order) are owned by GasLog, one has been sold to a subsidiary of Mitsui & Co., Ltd. and leased back to GasLog under a long-term bareboat charter and the remaining 15 LNG carriers are owned by the Company's subsidiary, GasLog Partners. GasLog's principal executive offices are at 69 Akti Miaouli, 18537 Piraeus, Greece. Visit GasLog's website at http://www.gaslogltd.com.

Disclaimer

GasLog Ltd. published this content on 17 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2020 11:09:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about GASLOG LTD.
07:10aGASLOG : Declares Dividend on Series A Preference Shares
PU
07:10aGASLOG : Announces Appointment of Director
PU
07:02aGASLOG LTD. : Announces Appointment of Director
AQ
07:01aGASLOG LTD. : Declares Dividend on Series A Preference Shares
AQ
07:01aGasLog Ltd. Announces Appointment of Director
GL
07:01aGasLog Ltd. Declares Dividend on Series A Preference Shares
GL
08/14GASLOG LTD. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/05GASLOG : Q2 2020 GasLog Ltd. Earnings Presentation
PU
08/05GASLOG LTD. : Reports Financial Results for the Three-Month Period Ended June 30..
AQ
08/05GasLog Partners LP Announces Chief Executive Officer and Directors Transition
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 637 M - -
Net income 2020 -65,2 M - -
Net Debt 2020 3 809 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -3,90x
Yield 2020 7,07%
Capitalization 296 M 296 M -
EV / Sales 2020 6,44x
EV / Sales 2021 5,65x
Nbr of Employees 163
Free-Float 84,4%
Chart GASLOG LTD.
Duration : Period :
GasLog Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GASLOG LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 5,53 $
Last Close Price 3,11 $
Spread / Highest target 222%
Spread / Average Target 77,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -24,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Paul Anthony Wogan Chief Executive Officer & Director
Peter George Livanos Chairman
Paolo Enoizi Chief Operating Officer
Achilleas Tasioulas Chief Financial Officer
Bruce L. Blythe Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GASLOG LTD.-68.23%296
CHENIERE ENERGY, INC.-20.96%12 739
AEGIS LOGISTICS LIMITED33.44%1 214
GOLAR LNG LIMITED-14.56%1 199
TEEKAY LNG PARTNERS L.P.-28.66%965
NAVIGATOR HOLDINGS LTD.-28.36%539
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group