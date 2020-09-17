GasLog : Declares Dividend on Series A Preference Shares

Piraeus, Greece, Sept. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - GasLog Ltd. ('GasLog' or 'Company') (NYSE: GLOG) today announced a dividend of $0.546875 per share on its 8.75% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preference Shares, payable on October 1, 2020 for all shareholders of record as of September 30, 2020.
About GasLog
GasLog is an international owner, operator and manager of LNG carriers providing support to international energy companies as part of their LNG logistics chain. GasLog's consolidated fleet consists of 35 LNG carriers. Of these vessels, 19 (15 on the water and four on order) are owned by GasLog, one has been sold to a subsidiary of Mitsui & Co., Ltd. and leased back to GasLog under a long-term bareboat charter and the remaining 15 LNG carriers are owned by the Company's subsidiary, GasLog Partners. GasLog's principal executive offices are at 69 Akti Miaouli, 18537 Piraeus, Greece. Visit GasLog's website at http://www.gaslogltd.com.
