GASLOG LTD.

GasLog : Declares Dividend on Series A Preference Shares

03/10/2022 | 07:13am EST
Hamilton, Bermuda, March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - GasLog Ltd. ("GasLog" or "Company") today announced a dividend of $0.546875 per share on its 8.75% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preference Shares, payable on April 1, 2022 for all shareholders of record as of March 31, 2022.

Contacts:

Joseph Nelson
Head of Investor Relations
Phone: +1 212-223-0643

Email: ir@gaslogltd.com

About GasLog

GasLog is an international owner, operator and manager of LNG carriers providing support to international energy companies as part of their LNG logistics chain. GasLog's consolidated fleet consists of 39 LNG carriers (35 on the water plus 4 under construction). Of these vessels, 20 are owned by GasLog, four have been sold and leased back by GasLog under long-term bareboat charters and of the remaining 15 LNG carriers, 14 are owned by the Company's subsidiary, GasLog Partners LP, and one has been sold and leased back by GasLog Partners LP.

Disclaimer

GasLog Ltd. published this content on 10 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2022 12:12:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 810 M - -
Net income 2021 67,7 M - -
Net Debt 2021 3 733 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 6,91%
Capitalization 551 M 551 M -
EV / Sales 2020 6,04x
EV / Sales 2021 5,29x
Nbr of Employees 170
Free-Float 45,5%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Paul Anthony Wogan Chief Executive Officer & Director
Achilleas Tasioulas Chief Financial Officer
Peter George Livanos Chairman
Paolo Enoizi Chief Operating Officer
Julian Richard Metherell Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GASLOG LTD.55.65%551
UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION0.61%161 562
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY2.34%86 836
CSX CORPORATION-6.94%75 913
CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LIMITED8.63%71 699
NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION-10.76%63 251