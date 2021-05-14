Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. GasLog Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GLOG   BMG375851091

GASLOG LTD.

(GLOG)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 05/13 04:10:00 pm
5.86 USD   --.--%
07:00aGasLog Ltd. Declares Dividend on Series A Preference Shares
GL
05/14GASLOG LTD. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
05/11Too cold to handle? Race is on to pioneer shipping of hydrogen
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

GasLog Ltd. Declares Dividend on Series A Preference Shares

05/14/2021 | 07:00am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Piraeus, Greece, May 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GasLog Ltd. (“GasLog” or “Company”) (NYSE: GLOG) today announced a dividend of $0.546875 per share on its 8.75% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preference Shares, payable on July 1, 2021 for all shareholders of record as of June 30, 2021.

Contacts: 

Joseph Nelson 
Head of Investor Relations 
Phone: +1 212-223-0643 

Email: ir@gaslogltd.com 

About GasLog 

GasLog is an international owner, operator and manager of LNG carriers providing support to international energy companies as part of their LNG logistics chain. GasLog’s consolidated fleet consists of 35 LNG carriers. Of these vessels, 17 (15 on the water and two on order) are owned by GasLog, three have been sold to a subsidiary of Mitsui & Co. Ltd. to CMBFL and ICBC respectively, and leased back by GasLog under long-term bareboat charters and the remaining 15 LNG carriers are owned by the Company’s subsidiary, GasLog Partners. GasLog’s principal executive offices are at 69 Akti Miaouli, 18537 Piraeus, Greece. Visit GasLog’s website at http://www.gaslogltd.com.


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
All news about GASLOG LTD.
07:00aGasLog Ltd. Declares Dividend on Series A Preference Shares
GL
05/14GASLOG LTD. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
05/11Too cold to handle? Race is on to pioneer shipping of hydrogen
RE
05/07GASLOG LTD.  : issue a notice for a request of a Written Resolution
AQ
05/06GASLOG  : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Result..
PU
05/06GASLOG PARTNERS LP  : Earnings Flash (GLOP) GASLOG PARTNERS LP Reports Q1 Revenu..
MT
05/06GasLog Ltd. Declares Dividend on Common Shares
GL
05/03GASLOG  : To Hold Special General Meeting of Shareholders
PU
04/27GASLOG PARTNERS LP  : Jefferies Upgrades GasLog Partners to Buy From Hold; Price..
MT
04/22GasLog Ltd. Announces Date for First-Quarter 2021 Results
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 763 M - -
Net income 2021 116 M - -
Net Debt 2021 3 736 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 5,53x
Yield 2021 3,41%
Capitalization 558 M 558 M -
EV / Sales 2021 5,63x
EV / Sales 2022 5,07x
Nbr of Employees 170
Free-Float 45,7%
Chart GASLOG LTD.
Duration : Period :
GasLog Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GASLOG LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 5,38 $
Last Close Price 5,86 $
Spread / Highest target 2,39%
Spread / Average Target -8,19%
Spread / Lowest Target -40,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Paul Anthony Wogan Chief Executive Officer & Director
Achilleas Tasioulas Chief Financial Officer
Peter George Livanos Chairman
Paolo Enoizi Chief Operating Officer
Bruce L. Blythe Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GASLOG LTD.57.53%558
UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION6.62%149 588
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY-3.47%78 768
CSX CORPORATION11.00%76 293
NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION20.79%71 822
OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE, INC.31.36%30 611