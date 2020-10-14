GasLog : October 2020 Investor Presentation 0 10/14/2020 | 05:35pm EDT Send by mail :

other risks and uncertainties described in GasLog's and GasLog Partners' Annual Reports on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on March 6, 2020 and March 3, 2020, respectively, and available at http://www.sec.gov GasLog and GasLog Partners undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events, a change in our views or expectations or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of these factors. Further, we cannot assess the impact of each such factor on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to be materially different from those contained in any forward-looking statement. The declaration and payment of dividends are at all times subject to the discretion of our board of directors and will depend on, amongst other things, risks and uncertainties described above, restrictions in our credit facilities, the provisions of Bermuda law and such other factors as our board of directors may deem relevant . October 2020 | Investor Presentation 2 GASLOG - DELIVERING AN ATTRACTIVE INVESTMENT CASE 1 World-leading LNG shipping company with history of profitable growth 2 $3.7B of contracted charter revenues with diversified customer base of blue-chip counterparties 3 Delivery of new fuel-efficient vessels will drive earnings and cash flow growth 4 Scheduled amortization provides accelerated de-leveraging of the balance sheet 5 6 7 Refinancing of 2021 maturities, common equity private placement and cash collateral release enhance liquidity Robust LNG outlook with positive medium & long-term fundamentals, displacing polluting hydrocarbons (coal, oil etc) Strong focus on ESG disclosure and performance, inaugural Sustainability Report issued in June 2020 October 2020 | Investor Presentation 3 1 GASLOG: A GLOBAL LEADER IN LNG TRANSPORTATION Busan New York London Athens Singapore (South Korea) 35 Vessels Consolidated fleet (31 on- the-water and four on order) GLOG 20 (4 on order)

GLOP 15 c.1,800 Employees onshore and offshore $5.4 billion Q2 2020 total assets $3.7 billion Q2 2020 consolidated revenue backlog GLOG $2.9 billion

GLOP $0.8 billion 100% Safety record achievement 33 million cbm LNG moved in 2019 October 2020 | Investor Presentation 4 STRATEGIC GROUP REVIEW AND OUTLOOK October 2020 | Investor Presentation 5 1 BUSINESS RESILIENCE MANAGES THE CHALLENGES PRESENTED BY COVID-19 FOCUSED ON DELIVERING FOR OUR CUSTOMERS All available vessels are currently on charter

Fleet uptime of 100% in Q2 2020 excluding dry-docking PROGRESSING OUR GROWTH INITIATIVES GasLog Windsor, GasLog Wales and GasLog Westminster delivered in 2020 on time and on budget

and delivered in 2020 on time and on budget Vessels delivered immediately into multi-year charters at attractive rates 2021 scheduled deliveries fully debt funded

MEASURED RETURN TO NORMAL FOR OUR PERSONNEL Onshore personnel in Greece have returned to the office on rotational basis

Acceleration of crew changes but challenges remain

COVID-19 free fleet maintained to date October 2020 | Investor Presentation 6 1 STRATEGIC DECISION TO FURTHER REDUCE COSTS, STREAMLINE DECISION MAKING 1 Following rapid growth our focus is now on optimizing execution and cost reductions 2 Closure of US office, reduction in headcount and board size 3 GasLog senior leadership now based in Greece 4 Continued focus on additional cost optimizations on both vessel OPEX and G&A CONSOLIDATED G&A ($M) $50 $45 $40 $35 $30 FY Previous New 2019 2021 2021 October 2020 | Investor Presentation 7 2 $3.7 BILLION OF CONTRACTED REVENUE WITH HIGH QUALITY COUNTERPARTIES TOTAL CONTRACTED REVENUES ($M) GLOG CONTRACTED REVENUES ($M) GLOP CONTRACTED REVENUES ($M) $700 100% $500 100% $300 100% $525 75% $375 75% $225 75% $350 50% $250 50% $150 50% $175 25% $125 25% $75 25% $0 0% $0 0% $0 0% H2 20 2021 2022 H2 20 2021 2022 H2 20 2021 2022 Contracted revenues Charter coverage Contracted revenues Charter coverage Contracted revenues Charter coverage October 2020 | Investor Presentation 8 2 HISTORY OF GROWING CONTRACTED BACKLOG; 15% CAGR SINCE IPO CONTRACTED REVENUE BACKLOG SINCE IPO ($ BILLION) $5.0 $4.0 $3.0 $2.0 $3.7 $3.6 $3.6 $4.0 $3.7 $3.1 $2.6 $1.0 $2.1 $1.2 $0.0 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Q2 20 October 2020 | Investor Presentation 9 3 OUR ORGANIC GROWTH CONTINUES TO DELIVER ON TIME AND ON BUDGET GASLOG'S X-DF VESSEL FLEET Firm period Optional period Available/short-term charter 12 Latest generation X-DF vessels in our fully delivered fleet 3 Newbuild X-DFs delivered year to date 4 Newbuild X-DFs delivering Q3 2020 through Q3 2021 October 2020 Next newbuild delivery $145 million Annual EBITDA contribution from our 7 XDF newbuildings delivering Q2 2020 through Q3 2021 $2.5 billion contracted revenue backlog and $265 million annual EBITDA from our fully delivered X-DF fleet October 2020 | Investor Presentation 10 3 FULLY CONTRACTED NEWBUILD FLEET TO DRIVE CASH FLOW GROWTH LTM ADJUSTED EBITDA ($M) AND NUMBER OF NEWBUILD DELIVERIES DURING THE PERIOD 7 Newbuild X-DF vessels $500 $461 $470 5 delivered during Q1 2018 - Q2 $448 2020 $400 4 0 $356 Uncommitted newbuilds delivering Q3 2020 - Q3 2021 $300 3 3 3 2 $200 2 $100 1 0 $0 0 2017 2018 2019 Q2 2020 LTM Adjusted EBITDA Newbuild Deliveries October 2020 | Investor Presentation 11 4 SCHEDULED DEBT AMORTIZATION CONTINUES TO IMPROVE LEVERAGE METRICS BALANCE SHEET METRICS 7.1x(1) Net debt to trailing 12-month adjusted EBITDA 63% Net debt to total capitalization as of Q2 2020 CONSOLIDATED SCHEDULED DEBT AMORTIZATION 2020-23 ($M)(2) $300 $3,750 $225 $3,500 $150 $3,250 $75 $3,000 $0 $2,750 2020 2021 2022 2023 Debt retired Scheduled amortization Year-end secured debt balance CASH ITEMS $173 million Cash and cash equivalents on June 30, 2020 $27 million Additional cash released in July from collateral on interest rate and currency swaps c.$30 million Incremental cash from refinancing of 2021 debt maturities in July 2020 $17 million Remaining cash equity payments due in 2020 on the newbuilds under construction Net debt reflects Q2 2020 ending balance adjusted for subsequent cash released from collateral on interest rate and currency swaps and incremental liquidity from refinancing of 2021 debt maturities Year-end secured debt balance excludes $315 million outstanding related to GasLog's senior unsecured USD bond and approximately $99 million related to. GasLog's senior unsecured NOK bond October 2020 | Investor Presentation 12 5 JULY 2020 REFINANCING ENHANCES LIQUIDITY, REDUCES DEBT SERVICE COST 1 2 3 4 new credit facilities totaling $1.1 billion secured by 13 vessels (GLOG: $0.6 billion - 7 vessels and GLOP: $0.5 billion - 6 vessels) Refinances all the Group's 2021 debt maturities, nearest bank maturity in 2024 Amortization profile of a minimum of 22 years c.$5 million Total reduction in annual debt service costs c.$30 million Total incremental cash received from 4 new facilities LENDERS 4 Covenants in line with existing bank credit facilities and NOK 2024 bond 5 Latest refinancing eliminates cross guarantees between GLOG/GLOP October 2020 | Investor Presentation 13 5 TRACK RECORD OF PRUDENT REFINANCING AHEAD OF MATURITY DEBT AMORTIZATION AND MATURITY SCHEDULE: Q3 2020 - Q4 2023 $900 Legacy facility $750 Refinanced in Q3 2020 Now due in 2025 $600 $450 NOK 750M Refinanced in Q4 2019 $300 $325 million Senior Notes Now due in 2024 Due in Q1 2022 Five vessel facility $150 Refinanced in Q3 2020 Now due in 2025 $0 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 2020 2021 2022 2023 Scheduled amortization Refinanced bank maturity Refinanced bond Bond maturities c.$9 Billion of capital raised since our IPO from diverse funding sources 2021 bank debt Bank financing for 13 vessels due Q2 and Q3 2021, refinanced in Q3 2020 GLOG02 Bond Due Q2 2021, refinanced in Q4 2019 GLOP $450m Bank financing for 5 vessels due Q4 2019, refinanced Q1 2019 October 2020 | Investor Presentation 14 LNG COMMODITY AND LNG SHIPPING MARKET UPDATE October 2020 | Investor Presentation 15 6 LNG DEMAND IN Q2 REFLECTS REGIONAL COVID-19 IMPACTS AND ROBUST RECOVERY IN ASIA-PASIFIC LNG DEMAND: Q2 2019 V. Q2 2020 (MT) 4 20% LNG DEMAND: H1 2019 V. H1 2020 (MT) 5 9% 3 37% (2%) LNG demand growth year-over- year in Q2 2020 4% LNG demand growth year-over- year in H1 2020 2 39% 4% 1 8% 7% 2% Estimated LNG demand growth in 2020, according to Wood Mackenzie 0 (9%) (25%) (46%) (3%) (9%) (7%) (2) Japan Asia Other Korea South LATAM NAM EU ME China (1) (16%) (38%) (5%) (3) Japan NAM LATAM Asia Other Korea South China ME EU Source: Poten October 2020 | Investor Presentation 16 6 HOWEVER, LNG DEMAND IS EXPECTED TO RESUME GROWTH LNG DEMAND GROWTH 2020-2025 (MILLION TONNES) 76 mt LNG demand growth by region (million tonnes) 50 Demand growth by regioncountry Forecasted LNG demand growth 2020-25 59% 3% Compound annual growth in LNG demand 2020-25, 30 according to Wood Mackenzie 28% 72% Percentage of demand growth outside of China, according to Wood Mackenzie 10 11% 13% 7% 1% 1% (7%) (4%) (10) (10%) Europe NAM ME NE Asia Africa India Bunker LATAM China SE Asia (ex. China) Fuel (ex. India & China) Source: Wood Mackenzie October 2020 | Investor Presentation 17 6 NEWBUILD ORDERING AT MULTI-YEAR LOWS WITH NO SPECULATIVE ORDERS IN 2020 NUMBER OF NEWBUILD LNG CARRIER ORDERS Q1 2018 - Q3 2020 30 25 20 15 10 5 0 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 2018 2019 2020 Source: Wood Mackenzie, GasLog estimates October 2020 | Investor Presentation 18 ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE AMBITIONS October 2020 | Investor Presentation 19 7 SUSTAINABILITY REPORTS UNDERSCORE OUR COMMITMENT TO ESG INITIATIVES 1 Strong commitment from our board toward achieving ESG goals 2 Clear Sustainability roadmap and KPIs 3 Establishes baseline for future enhancements 4 Transparent CO2 emissions data highlights benefits of our newbuild XDFs 5 Adopted Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) reporting October 2020 | Investor Presentation 20 7 LNG IS THE CLEANEST MARINE FUEL AVAILABLE TODAY LNG ADVANTAGES 21% Reduction CO2 compared with HFO(1) 80%+ Reduction in NOx 99%+ Reduction in SOx CO2 EMISSIONS BY FUEL TYPE 3.5 of fuel 3.3 CO2 per tonne 3.1 2.9 tonnes of 2.7 2.5 Marine diesel Heavy fuel oil LNG IMO TARGETS 40% IMO's target reduction in carbon intensity for shipping by 2030 compared with 2008 70% IMO's target reduction in carbon intensity for shipping by 2050 compared with 2008 GasLog's X-DF fleet meets the IMO's 2030 emissions target through LNG use and more efficient main engines Source: UK Government GHG Conversion Factors, Department for Business, Energy& Industrial Strategy 1. American Bureau of Shipping - Setting the course to low carbon shipping October 2020 | Investor Presentation 21 7 NEWBUILD X-DF INVESTMENTS SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE OUR CARBON FOOTPRINT CO2 EMISSIONS PER TONNE MILE FROM THE GASLOG FLEET IN 2019 40 30 / Tonmile (g) 20 2 2019 CO 10 65% Decline in CO2 emissions from our latest generation X-DF vessels compared with our modern steam vessels 12 Latest generation X-DF vessels in our fully delivered fleet 0 Steam TFDE X-DF October 2020 | Investor Presentation 22 7 THE CORE VALUES UNDERPINNING OUR GOAL TO BE THE LEADING PROVIDER OF LNG SHIPPING SERVICES Integrity Reliability Safety Teamwork Customer focus Innovation Strict Code of Business Conduct for all directors, officers and employees 98% vessel availability in 2019 Zero LTIs in 2019 97%+ retention rate from our seafarers Over 33 million CBM of LNG delivered in 2019 Early adopter of slow speed engine technology October 2020 | Investor Presentation 23 APPENDIX October 2020 | Investor Presentation 24 ORGANIZATIONAL AND OWNERSHIP STRUCTURE GASLOG LTD. Public shareholders NYSE: GLOG 51% 20 LNG carriers(1) 100% of GP, no IDRs 35.6%(2) GASLOG PARTNERS LP Public unitholders NYSE: GLOP 64% 15 LNG carriers 1099, no K-1 As of Q2, 2020 Includes one vessel secured under a long-term bareboat charter from Lepta Shipping, a subsidiary of Mitsui Inclusive of 2.0% General Partner interest and Class B units owned by GLOG Notable investors Livanos Family 41% Onassis Foundation 11% October 2020 | Investor Presentation 25 LONG-STANDING, EXPERIENCED MANAGEMENT TEAM AND BOARD OF DIRECTORS Senior Management Paul Wogan Achilleas Tasioulas Paolo Enoizi Nicola Lloyd Jasper Heikens CHIEF EXECUTIVE CHIEF FINANCIAL CHIEF OPERATING GENERAL HEAD OF OFFICER(1) OFFICER OFFICER COUNSEL COMMERCIAL Since Jan 2013 Since Jul 2020 Since Sep 2019 Since Sep 2014 Since Dec 2015 Board of Directors(1) Peter G. Livanos Bruce L. Blythe Donald J. Kintzer Julian Metherell Anthony S. Kristin Holth Papadimitriou 1. Paul Wogan has served as a member of GasLog Ltd.'s board of directors since May, 2015 October 2020 | Investor Presentation 26 CONTRACT OVERVIEW - $3.7 BILLION OF CONSOLIDATED REVENUE BACKLOG THE GASLOG 5 years 7 years THE GASLOG 8 years 2.6 years Average age (1) Average charter PARTNERS LP Average age (1) Average charter LTD. FLEET duration (1),(2) FLEET duration (1),(2) See the Appendix for the footnotes pertaining to the GasLog Ltd. and GasLog Partners fleets As per Q2 2020 Average charter duration based on vessels with charters (excludes spot vessels) Leading energy and petroleum company with market cap. of $99bn, rated AA- by S&P

A major energy player with market cap. of $90bn, rated A+ by S&P

Spain's largest utility company with market cap. of $29bn, rated BBB+ by S&P

An international energy, services and solutions company with market cap. of $3bn, rated BBB by S&P

Privately owned Japanese LNG upstream player, rated A- by S&P

Leading producer of LNG in the US with market cap. of $12bn, rated BB by S&P

Privately owned leading trading and logistics business

One of the world's largest independent commodities trading houses

Subsidiary of private Chinese investment group Shanghai Gorgeous Investment Development Company October 2020 | Investor Presentation 27 SCHEDULED AMORTIZATION BALANCES OPERATIONAL AND FINANCIAL LEVERAGE EXAMPLE: GASLOG GENOA'S DEBT AMORTIZATION PROFILE(1) 80% Debt / Book value 75% Cap (%) Debt To 70% GenoaGasLog 65% 60% VESSEL METRICS c. 75% Debt-to-book value on delivery in Q1 2018 $53 million Vessel-level debt to be retired during 2018-22 17% Decline in vessel-level debt to book value during 2018-22 March 2027 Expiration of initial charter with Shell, options to extend to 2030-2033 55% Jun 18 Dec 18 Jun 19 Dec 19 Jun 20 Dec 20 Jun 21 Dec 21 Jun 22 Dec 22 1. Assumes book value as of June 30, 2020 with current depreciation rates October 2020 | Investor Presentation 28 CONSOLIDATED CAPITALIZATION OVERVIEW CAPITALIZATION ($M) (in US millions) June 30, 2020 Long-term Debt Current portion of borrowings(1) $465 Non-current portion of borrowings(1) 2,908 Current portion of lease liabilities 10 Non-current portion of lease liabilities 191 Total Debt $3,574 Cash (173) Total Net Debt $3,401 Non-controlling interests 943 Book equity 628 Total Capitalization $5,145 Subsequent adjustments Total Net Debt $3,401 Less: Cash released from collateral on swaps (26) Less: Incremental liquidity from refinancing (30) Pro Forma 6/30 Net Debt $3,344 1. Net of unamortized premiums and deferred issuance costs SOURCES OF CAPITAL ($M) Non- controlling interests, $943 Book Equity, Borrowings, $628 $3,373 Leases, $201 October 2020 | Investor Presentation 29 NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES Non-GAAP Financial Measures: EBITDA is defined as earnings before depreciation, amortization, financial income and costs, gain/loss on derivatives and taxes. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA before foreign exchange gains/losses, impairment loss on vessels, gain/loss on disposal of non-current assets and restructuring costs. Adjusted Profit represents earnings before write-off and accelerated amortization of unamortized loan fees/bond fees and premium, foreign exchange gains/losses, unrealized foreign exchange losses on cash and bond, impairment loss on vessels, gain/loss on disposal of non-current assets, restructuring costs and non-cash gain/loss on derivatives that includes (if any) (a) unrealized gain/loss on derivative financial instruments held for trading, (b) recycled loss of cash flow hedges reclassified to profit or loss and (c) ineffective portion of cash flow hedges. Adjusted EPS represents earnings attributable to owners of the Group before write-off and accelerated amortization of unamortized loan/bond fees and premium, foreign exchange gains/losses, unrealized foreign exchange losses on cash and bond, impairment loss on vessels attributable to the owners of the Group, the swap amendment costs (with respect to cash collateral requirements), gain/loss on disposal of non-current assets, restructuring costs and non-cash gain/loss on derivatives as defined above, divided by the weighted average number of shares outstanding. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Profit and Adjusted EPS are non-GAAP financial measures that are used as supplemental financial measures by management and external users of financial statements, such as investors, to assess our financial and operating performance. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures assist our management and investors by increasing the comparability of our performance from period to period. We believe that including EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Profit and Adjusted EPS assists our management and investors in (i) understanding and analyzing the results of our operating and business performance, (ii) selecting between investing in us and other investment alternatives and (iii) monitoring our ongoing financial and operational strength in assessing whether to purchase and/or to continue to hold our common shares. This is achieved by excluding the potentially disparate effects between periods of, in the case of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, financial costs, gain/loss on derivatives, taxes, depreciation and amortization; in the case of Adjusted EBITDA, foreign exchange gains/losses, impairment loss on vessels, gain/loss on disposal of non-current assets and restructuring costs; and in the case of Adjusted Profit and Adjusted EPS, write-off and accelerated amortization of unamortized loan/bond fees and premium, foreign exchange gains/losses, unrealized foreign exchange losses on cash and bond, impairment loss on vessels, swap amendment costs (with respect to cash collateral requirements), gain/loss on disposal of non-current assets, restructuring costs and non-cash gain/loss on derivatives, which items are affected by various and possibly changing financing methods, financial market conditions, capital structure and historical cost basis, and which items may significantly affect results of operations between periods. In the current period, impairment loss on vessels, gain/loss on disposal of non-current assets, swap amendment costs (with respect to cash collateral requirements) and restructuring costs in particular are excluded from Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Profit and Adjusted EPS because impairments of long-lived assets and gain/loss on disposal of non-current assets , which represent the excess of their carrying amount over the amount that is expected to be recovered from them in the future, and swap amendment costs (with respect to cash collateral requirements) and restructuring costs, which reflect specific actions taken by management to improve the Group's future liquidity and profitability, are non-cash charges and items not considered to be reflective of the ongoing operations of the company, respectively, that we believe reduce the comparability of our operating and business performance across periods. In addition, unrealized foreign exchange losses on cash and bond, are separately adjusted in the current period, while in the past foreign exchange losses on cash were included in foreign exchange gains/losses and unrealized foreign exchange losses on bond did not exist. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Profit and Adjusted EPS have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered as alternatives to, or as substitutes for, or superior to, profit, profit from operations, earnings per share or any other measure of operating performance presented in accordance with IFRS. Some of these limitations include the fact that they do not reflect (i) our cash expenditures or future requirements for capital expenditures or contractual commitments, (ii) changes in, or cash requirements for, our working capital needs and (iii) the cash requirements necessary to service interest or principal payments on our debt. Although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized will have to be replaced in the future, and EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect any cash requirements for such replacements. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Profit and Adjusted EPS are not adjusted for all non-cash income or expense items that are reflected in our statements of cash flows and other companies in our industry may calculate these measures differently than we do, limiting their usefulness as a comparative measure. In evaluating Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Profit and Adjusted EPS, you should be aware that in the future we may incur expenses that are the same as, or similar to, some of the adjustments in this presentation. Our presentation of Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Profit and Adjusted EPS should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by the excluded items. Therefore, the non-GAAP financial measures as presented below may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies in the shipping or other industries. Distributable cash flow means Adjusted EBITDA, on the basis of the Partnership Performance Results, after considering financial costs for the period, including realized loss on derivatives (interest rate swaps and forward foreign exchange contracts) and excluding amortization of loan fees, lease expense, estimated dry-docking and replacement capital reserves established by the Partnership and accrued distributions on preference units, whether or not declared. Estimated dry-docking and replacement capital reserves represent capital expenditures required to renew and maintain over the long-term the operating capacity of, or the revenues generated by, our capital assets. Distributable cash flow, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, is a quantitative standard used by investors in publicly traded partnerships to assess their ability to make quarterly cash distributions. Our calculation of Distributable cash flow may not be comparable to that reported by other companies. Distributable cash flow has limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered as an alternative to, or substitute for, or superior to, profit or loss, profit or loss from operations, earnings per unit or any other measure of operating performance presented in accordance with IFRS. The table below reconciles Distributable cash flow to Profit for the period attributable to the Partnership. THE GASLOG LTD. AND GASLOG PARTNERS LP FLEETS 1. The period shown reflects the expiration of the minimum optional period and the maximum optional period. The charterer of the GasLog Santiago may extend the term of this time charter for a period ranging from one to seven years, provided that the charterer provides us with advance notice of declaration. The charterer of the Methane Becki Anne and the Methane Julia Louise has unilateral options to extend the term of the related time charters for a period of either three or five years at their election, provided that the charterer provides us with advance notice of declaration of any option in accordance with the terms of the applicable charter. The charterer of the GasLog Greece and the GasLog Glasgow has the right to extend the charters for a period of five years at the charterer's option. The charterer of the GasLog Geneva and the GasLog Gibraltar has the right to extend the charter by two additional periods of five and three years, respectively, provided that the charterer provides us with advance notice of declaration. The charterer of the GasLog Houston, the GasLog Genoa and the GasLog Gladstone has the right to extend the charters by two additional periods of three years, provided that the charterer provides us with advance notice of declaration. The charterer of the GasLog Hong Kong has the right to extend the charter for a period of three years, provided that the charterer provides us with advance notice of declaration. The charterer of the GasLog Warsaw has the right to extend the charter by two additional periods of six years, provided that the charterer provides us with advance notice of declaration. The charterer of the GasLog Windsor has the right to extend the charter by three additional periods of two years, provided that the charterer provides us with advance notice of declaration. The charterer of the GasLog Wales has the right to extend the charter by two additional periods of two years, provided that the charterer provides us with advance notice of declaration. The charterer of the GasLog Westminster has the right to extend the charter by three additional periods of two years, provided that the charterer provides us with advance notice of declaration. October 2020 | Investor Presentation 30 GASLOG LTD. - NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS October 2020 | Investor Presentation 31 Attachments Original document

