GasLog : October 2020 Investor Presentation

All statements in this presentation that are not statements of historical fact are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements that address activities, events or developments that GasLog Ltd. ("GasLog") or GasLog Partners LP expects, projects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future, particularly in relation to our operations, cash flows, financial position, liquidity and cash available for dividends or distributions, plans, strategies, business prospects and changes and trends in our business and the markets in which we operate. We caution that these forward-looking statements represent our estimates and assumptions only as of the date of this press release, about factors that are beyond our ability to control or predict, and are not intended to give any assurance as to future results. Any of these factors or a combination of these factors could materially affect future results of operations and the ultimate accuracy of the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, you should not unduly rely on any forward-looking statements:
Factors that might cause future results and outcomes to differ include, but are not limited to, the following:
general LNG shipping market conditions and trends, including spot and multi-year charter rates, ship values, factors affecting supply and demand of LNG and LNG shipping, including geopolitical events, technological advancements and opportunities for the profitable operations of LNG carriers;
fluctuations in charter hire rates, vessel utilization and vessel values;
increased exposure to the spot market and fluctuations in spot charter rates;
our ability to maximize the use of our vessels, including the re-deployment or disposition of vessels which are not under multi-year charters, including the risk that certain of our vessels may no longer have the latest technology at such time which may impact our ability to secure employment for such vessels as well as the rate at which we can charter such vessels;
changes in our operating expenses, including crew wages, maintenance, dry-docking and insurance costs and bunker prices;
number of off-hire days and dry-docking requirements including our ability to complete scheduled dry-dockings on time and within budget;
planned capital expenditures and availability of capital resources to fund capital expenditures;
our ability to maintain long-term relationships and enter into time charters with new and existing customers;
disruption to the LNG, LNG shipping and financial markets caused by global shutdown as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic;
fluctuations in prices for crude oil, petroleum products and natural gas;
changes in the ownership of our charterers;
our customers' performance of their obligations under our time charters and other contracts;
our future operating performance and expenses, financial condition, liquidity and cash available for dividends and distributions;
our ability to obtain debt and equity financing on acceptable terms to fund capital expenditures, acquisitions and other corporate activities, funding by banks of their financial commitments, and our ability to meet our restrictive covenants and other obligations under our credit facilities;
future, pending or recent acquisitions of or orders for ships or other assets, business strategy, areas of possible expansion and expected capital spending;
the time that it may take to construct and deliver newbuildings and the useful lives of our ships;
fluctuations in currencies and interest rates;
the expected cost of and our ability to comply with environmental and regulatory conditions, including with respect to emissions of air pollutants and greenhouse gases, as well as future changes in such requirements or other actions taken by regulatory authorities, governmental organizations, classification societies and standards imposed by our charterers applicable to our business;
risks inherent in ship operation, including the discharge of pollutants;
the impact of environmental liabilities on us and the shipping industry, including climate change;
our ability to retain key employees and the availability of skilled labour, ship crews and management;
potential disruption of shipping routes due to accidents, diseases, pandemics, political events, piracy or acts by terrorists;
potential liability from future litigation;
any malfunction or disruption of information technology systems and networks that our operations rely on or any impact of a possible cybersecurity event; and
other risks and uncertainties described in GasLog's and GasLog Partners' Annual Reports on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on March 6, 2020 and March 3, 2020, respectively, and available at http://www.sec.gov.
GasLog and GasLog Partners undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events, a change in our views or expectations or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of these factors. Further, we cannot assess the impact of each such factor on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to be materially different from those contained in any forward-looking statement. The declaration and payment of dividends are at all times subject to the discretion of our board of directors and will depend on, amongst other things, risks and uncertainties described above, restrictions in our credit facilities, the provisions of Bermuda law and such other factors as our board of directors may deem relevant
.
October 2020 | Investor Presentation
2
GASLOG - DELIVERING AN ATTRACTIVE INVESTMENT CASE
1
World-leading LNG shipping company with history of profitable growth
2
$3.7B of contracted charter revenues with diversified customer base of blue-chip counterparties
3
Delivery of new fuel-efficient vessels will drive earnings and cash flow growth
4
Scheduled amortization provides accelerated de-leveraging of the balance sheet
5
6
7
Refinancing of 2021 maturities, common equity private placement and cash collateral release enhance liquidity
Robust LNG outlook with positive medium & long-term fundamentals, displacing polluting hydrocarbons (coal, oil etc)
Strong focus on ESG disclosure and performance, inaugural Sustainability Report issued in June 2020
October 2020 | Investor Presentation
3
1 GASLOG: A GLOBAL LEADER IN LNG TRANSPORTATION
Busan
New York
London
Athens
Singapore
(South Korea)
35 Vessels
Consolidated fleet (31 on- the-water and four on order)
GLOG 20 (4 on order)
GLOP 15
c.1,800
Employees onshore and offshore
$5.4 billion
Q2 2020 total assets
$3.7 billion
Q2 2020 consolidated revenue backlog
GLOG $2.9 billion
GLOP $0.8 billion
100%
Safety record achievement
33 million cbm
LNG moved in 2019
October 2020 | Investor Presentation
4
STRATEGIC GROUP REVIEW AND OUTLOOK
October 2020 | Investor Presentation
5
1 BUSINESS RESILIENCE MANAGES THE CHALLENGES PRESENTED BY COVID-19
FOCUSED ON DELIVERING FOR OUR CUSTOMERS
All available vessels are currently on charter
Fleet uptime of 100% in Q2 2020 excluding dry-docking
PROGRESSING OUR GROWTH INITIATIVES
GasLog Windsor, GasLog Wales and GasLog Westminster delivered in 2020 on time and on budget
Vessels delivered immediately into multi-year charters at attractive rates
2021 scheduled deliveries fully debt funded
MEASURED RETURN TO NORMAL FOR OUR PERSONNEL
Onshore personnel in Greece have returned to the office on rotational basis
Acceleration of crew changes but challenges remain
COVID-19free fleet maintained to date
October 2020 | Investor Presentation
6
1 STRATEGIC DECISION TO FURTHER REDUCE COSTS, STREAMLINE DECISION MAKING
1
Following rapid growth our focus is now on optimizing execution and cost
reductions
2
Closure of US office, reduction in headcount and board size
3
GasLog senior leadership now based in Greece
4
Continued focus on additional cost optimizations on both vessel OPEX
and G&A
CONSOLIDATED G&A ($M)
$50
$45
$40
$35
$30
FY
Previous
New
2019
2021
2021
October 2020 | Investor Presentation
7
2 $3.7 BILLION OF CONTRACTED REVENUE WITH HIGH QUALITY COUNTERPARTIES
TOTAL CONTRACTED REVENUES ($M)
GLOG CONTRACTED REVENUES ($M)
GLOP CONTRACTED REVENUES ($M)
$700
100%
$500
100%
$300
100%
$525
75%
$375
75%
$225
75%
$350
50%
$250
50%
$150
50%
$175
25%
$125
25%
$75
25%
$0
0%
$0
0%
$0
0%
H2 20
2021
2022
H2 20
2021
2022
H2 20
2021
2022
Contracted revenues
Charter coverage
Contracted revenues
Charter coverage
Contracted revenues
Charter coverage
October 2020 | Investor Presentation
8
2 HISTORY OF GROWING CONTRACTED BACKLOG; 15% CAGR SINCE IPO
CONTRACTED REVENUE BACKLOG SINCE IPO ($ BILLION)
$5.0
$4.0
$3.0
$2.0
$3.7
$3.6
$3.6
$4.0
$3.7
$3.1
$2.6
$1.0
$2.1
$1.2
$0.0
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
Q2 20
October 2020
| Investor Presentation
9
3 OUR ORGANIC GROWTH CONTINUES TO DELIVER ON TIME AND ON BUDGET
GASLOG'S X-DF VESSEL FLEET
Firm period
Optional period
Available/short-term charter
12
Latest generation X-DF vessels in our fully delivered fleet
3
Newbuild X-DFs delivered year to date
4
Newbuild X-DFs delivering Q3 2020 through Q3 2021
October 2020
Next newbuild delivery
$145 million
Annual EBITDA contribution from our 7 XDF newbuildings delivering Q2 2020 through Q3 2021
$2.5 billion contracted revenue backlog and $265 million annual EBITDA from our fully delivered X-DF fleet
October 2020 | Investor Presentation
10
3 FULLY CONTRACTED NEWBUILD FLEET TO DRIVE CASH FLOW GROWTH
LTM ADJUSTED EBITDA ($M) AND NUMBER OF NEWBUILD DELIVERIES DURING THE PERIOD
7
Newbuild X-DF vessels
$500
$461
$470
5
delivered during Q1 2018 - Q2
$448
2020
$400
4
0
$356
Uncommitted newbuilds
delivering Q3 2020 - Q3 2021
$300
3
3
3
2
$200
2
$100
1
0
$0
0
2017
2018
2019
Q2 2020
LTM Adjusted EBITDA
Newbuild Deliveries
October 2020
|
Investor Presentation
11
4 SCHEDULED DEBT AMORTIZATION CONTINUES TO IMPROVE LEVERAGE METRICS
Decline in vessel-level debt to book value during 2018-22
March 2027
Expiration of initial charter with Shell, options to extend to 2030-2033
55%
Jun 18
Dec 18
Jun 19
Dec 19
Jun 20
Dec 20
Jun 21
Dec 21
Jun 22
Dec 22
1. Assumes book value as of June 30, 2020 with current depreciation rates
October 2020 | Investor Presentation
28
CONSOLIDATED CAPITALIZATION OVERVIEW
CAPITALIZATION ($M)
(in US millions)
June 30, 2020
Long-term Debt
Current portion of borrowings(1)
$465
Non-current portion of borrowings(1)
2,908
Current portion of lease liabilities
10
Non-current portion of lease liabilities
191
Total Debt
$3,574
Cash
(173)
Total Net Debt
$3,401
Non-controlling interests
943
Book equity
628
Total Capitalization
$5,145
Subsequent adjustments
Total Net Debt
$3,401
Less: Cash released from collateral on swaps
(26)
Less: Incremental liquidity from refinancing
(30)
Pro Forma 6/30 Net Debt
$3,344
1. Net of unamortized premiums and deferred issuance costs
SOURCES OF CAPITAL ($M)
Non-
controlling
interests,
$943
Book Equity,
Borrowings,
$628
$3,373
Leases, $201
October 2020 | Investor Presentation
29
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
Non-GAAP Financial Measures:
EBITDA is defined as earnings before depreciation, amortization, financial income and costs, gain/loss on derivatives and taxes. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA before foreign exchange gains/losses, impairment loss on vessels, gain/loss on disposal of non-current assets and restructuring costs. Adjusted Profit represents earnings before write-off and accelerated amortization of unamortized loan fees/bond fees and premium, foreign exchange gains/losses, unrealized foreign exchange losses on cash and bond, impairment loss on vessels, gain/loss on disposal of non-current assets, restructuring costs and non-cash gain/loss on derivatives that includes (if any) (a) unrealized gain/loss on derivative financial instruments held for trading, (b) recycled loss of cash flow hedges reclassified to profit or loss and (c) ineffective portion of cash flow hedges. Adjusted EPS represents earnings attributable to owners of the Group before write-off and accelerated amortization of unamortized loan/bond fees and premium, foreign exchange gains/losses, unrealized foreign exchange losses on cash and bond, impairment loss on vessels attributable to the owners of the Group, the swap amendment costs (with respect to cash collateral requirements), gain/loss on disposal of non-current assets, restructuring costs and non-cash gain/loss on derivatives as defined above, divided by the weighted average number of shares outstanding. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Profit and Adjusted EPS are non-GAAP financial measures that are used as supplemental financial measures by management and external users of financial statements, such as investors, to assess our financial and operating performance. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures assist our management and investors by increasing the comparability of our performance from period to period. We believe that including EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Profit and Adjusted EPS assists our management and investors in (i) understanding and analyzing the results of our operating and business performance, (ii) selecting between investing in us and other investment alternatives and (iii) monitoring our ongoing financial and operational strength in assessing whether to purchase and/or to continue to hold our common shares. This is achieved by excluding the potentially disparate effects between periods of, in the case of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, financial costs, gain/loss on derivatives, taxes, depreciation and amortization; in the case of Adjusted EBITDA, foreign exchange gains/losses, impairment loss on vessels, gain/loss on disposal of non-current assets and restructuring costs; and in the case of Adjusted Profit and Adjusted EPS, write-off and accelerated amortization of unamortized loan/bond fees and premium, foreign exchange gains/losses, unrealized foreign exchange losses on cash and bond, impairment loss on vessels, swap amendment costs (with respect to cash collateral requirements), gain/loss on disposal of non-current assets, restructuring costs and non-cash gain/loss on derivatives, which items are affected by various and possibly changing financing methods, financial market conditions, capital structure and historical cost basis, and which items may significantly affect results of operations between periods. In the current period, impairment loss on vessels, gain/loss on disposal of non-current assets, swap amendment costs (with respect to cash collateral requirements) and restructuring costs in particular are excluded from Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Profit and Adjusted EPS because impairments of long-lived assets and gain/loss on disposal of non-current assets , which represent the excess of their carrying amount over the amount that is expected to be recovered from them in the future, and swap amendment costs (with respect to cash collateral requirements) and restructuring costs, which reflect specific actions taken by management to improve the Group's future liquidity and profitability, are non-cash charges and items not considered to be reflective of the ongoing operations of the company, respectively, that we believe reduce the comparability of our operating and business performance across periods. In addition, unrealized foreign exchange losses on cash and bond, are separately adjusted in the current period, while in the past foreign exchange losses on cash were included in foreign exchange gains/losses and unrealized foreign exchange losses on bond did not exist.
EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Profit and Adjusted EPS have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered as alternatives to, or as substitutes for, or superior to, profit, profit from operations, earnings per share or any other measure of operating performance presented in accordance with IFRS. Some of these limitations include the fact that they do not reflect (i) our cash expenditures or future requirements for capital expenditures or contractual commitments, (ii) changes in, or cash requirements for, our working capital needs and (iii) the cash requirements necessary to service interest or principal payments on our debt. Although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized will have to be replaced in the future, and EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect any cash requirements for such replacements. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Profit and Adjusted EPS are not adjusted for all non-cash income or expense items that are reflected in our statements of cash flows and other companies in our industry may calculate these measures differently than we do, limiting their usefulness as a comparative measure.
In evaluating Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Profit and Adjusted EPS, you should be aware that in the future we may incur expenses that are the same as, or similar to, some of the adjustments in this presentation. Our presentation of Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Profit and Adjusted EPS should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by the excluded items. Therefore, the non-GAAP financial measures as presented below may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies in the shipping or other industries.
Distributable cash flow means Adjusted EBITDA, on the basis of the Partnership Performance Results, after considering financial costs for the period, including realized loss on derivatives (interest rate swaps and forward foreign exchange contracts) and excluding amortization of loan fees, lease expense, estimated dry-docking and replacement capital reserves established by the Partnership and accrued distributions on preference units, whether or not declared. Estimated dry-docking and replacement capital reserves represent capital expenditures required to renew and maintain over the long-term the operating capacity of, or the revenues generated by, our capital assets. Distributable cash flow, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, is a quantitative standard used by investors in publicly traded partnerships to assess their ability to make quarterly cash distributions. Our calculation of Distributable cash flow may not be comparable to that reported by other companies. Distributable cash flow has limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered as an alternative to, or substitute for, or superior to, profit or loss, profit or loss from operations, earnings per unit or any other measure of operating performance presented in accordance with IFRS. The table below reconciles Distributable cash flow to Profit for the period attributable to the Partnership.
THE GASLOG LTD. AND GASLOG PARTNERS LP FLEETS
1. The period shown reflects the expiration of the minimum optional period and the maximum optional period. The charterer of the GasLog Santiago may extend the term of this time charter for a period ranging from one to seven years, provided that the charterer provides us with advance notice of declaration. The charterer of the Methane Becki Anne and the Methane Julia Louise has unilateral options to extend the term of the related time charters for a period of either three or five years at their election, provided that the charterer provides us with advance notice of declaration of any option in accordance with the terms of the applicable charter. The charterer of the GasLog Greece and the GasLog Glasgow has the right to extend the charters for a period of five years at the charterer's option. The charterer of the GasLog Geneva and the GasLog Gibraltar has the right to extend the charter by two additional periods of five and three years, respectively, provided that the charterer provides us with advance notice of declaration. The charterer of the GasLog Houston, the GasLog Genoa and the GasLog Gladstone has the right to extend the charters by two additional periods of three years, provided that the charterer provides us with advance notice of declaration. The charterer of the GasLog Hong Kong has the right to extend the charter for a period of three years, provided that the charterer provides us with advance notice of declaration. The charterer of the GasLog Warsaw has the right to extend the charter by two additional periods of six years, provided that the charterer provides us with advance notice of declaration. The charterer of the GasLog Windsor has the right to extend the charter by three additional periods of two years, provided that the charterer provides us with advance notice of declaration. The charterer of the GasLog Wales has the right to extend the charter by two additional periods of two years, provided that the charterer provides us with advance notice of declaration. The charterer of the GasLog Westminster has the right to extend the charter by three additional periods of two years, provided that the charterer provides us with advance notice of declaration.