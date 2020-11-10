GasLog : Q3 2020 GasLog Ltd. Earnings Presentation 0 11/10/2020 | 09:13am EST Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields GASLOG LTD. AND GASLOG PARTNERS LP Q3 2020 results 10 November 2020 FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS All statements in this presentation that are not statements of historical fact are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements that address activities, events or developments that GasLog Ltd. or GasLog Partners LP expects, projects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future, particularly in relation to our operations, cash flows, financial position, liquidity and cash available for dividends or distributions, plans, strategies, business prospects and changes and trends in our business and the markets in which we operate. We caution that these forward-looking statements represent our estimates and assumptions only as of the date of this presentation, about factors that are beyond our ability to control or predict, and are not intended to give any assurance as to, future results. Any of these factors or a combination of these factors could materially affect future results of operations and the ultimate accuracy of the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, you should not unduly rely on any forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause future results and outcomes to differ include, but are not limited to, the following: general LNG shipping market conditions and trends, including spot and multi-year charter rates, ship values, factors affecting supply and demand of LNG and LNG shipping, including geopolitical events, technological advancements and opportunities for the profitable operations of LNG carriers;

multi-year charter rates, ship values, factors affecting supply and demand of LNG and LNG shipping, including geopolitical events, technological advancements and opportunities for the profitable operations of LNG carriers; fluctuations in charter hire rates, vessel utilization and vessel values;

increased exposure to the spot market and fluctuations in spot charter rates;

our ability to maximize the use of our vessels, including the re-deployment or disposition of vessels which are not under multi-year charters, including the risk that certain of our vessels may no longer have the latest technology at such time which may impact our ability to secure employment for such vessels as well as the rate at which we can charter such vessels;

re-deployment or disposition of vessels which are not under multi-year charters, including the risk that certain of our vessels may no longer have the latest technology at such time which may impact our ability to secure employment for such vessels as well as the rate at which we can charter such vessels; changes in our operating expenses, including crew wages, maintenance, dry-docking and insurance costs and bunker prices;

dry-docking and insurance costs and bunker prices; number of off-hire days and dry-docking requirements, including our ability to complete scheduled dry-dockings on time and within budget;

off-hire days and dry-docking requirements, including our ability to complete scheduled dry-dockings on time and within budget; planned capital expenditures and availability of capital resources to fund capital expenditures;

our ability to maintain long-term relationships and enter into time charters with new and existing customers;

long-term relationships and enter into time charters with new and existing customers; disruption to the LNG, LNG shipping and financial markets caused by global shutdown as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic;

COVID-19 pandemic; fluctuations in prices for crude oil, petroleum products and natural gas;

changes in the ownership of our charterers;

our customers' performance of their obligations under our time charters and other contracts;

our future operating performance and expenses, financial condition, liquidity and cash available for dividends and distributions;

our ability to obtain debt and equity financing on acceptable terms to fund capital expenditures, acquisitions and other corporate activities, funding by banks of their financial commitments, and our ability to meet our restrictive covenants and other obligations under our credit facilities;

future, pending or recent acquisitions of or orders for ships or other assets, business strategy, areas of possible expansion and expected capital spending;

the time that it may take to construct and deliver newbuildings and the useful lives of our ships;

fluctuations in currencies and interest rates;

the expected cost of and our ability to comply with environmental and regulatory conditions, including with respect to emissions of air pollutants and greenhouse gases, as well as future changes in such requirements or other actions taken by regulatory authorities, governmental organizations, classification societies and standards imposed by our charterers applicable to our business;

risks inherent in ship operation, including the discharge of pollutants;

the impact of environmental liabilities on us and the shipping industry, including climate change;

our ability to retain key employees and the availability of skilled labour, ship crews and management;

potential disruption of shipping routes due to accidents, diseases, pandemics, political events, piracy or acts by terrorists;

potential liability from future litigation;

any malfunction or disruption of information technology systems and networks that our operations rely on or any impact of a possible cybersecurity event; and

other risks and uncertainties described in GasLog's and GasLog Partners' Annual Reports on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on March 6, 2020 and March 3, 2020, respectively, and available at http://www.sec.gov GasLog and GasLog Partners undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this presentation, whether as a result of new information, future events, a change in our views or expectations or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of these factors. Further, we cannot assess the impact of each such factor on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to be materially different from those contained in any forward-looking statement. 10 November 2020 | GasLog Ltd. and GasLog Partners Q3 2020 Results Presentation 2 AGENDA GasLog LTD. Q3 2020 1 Q3 2020 Opening Remarks: Peter G. Livanos 2 LNG Commodity and LNG Shipping Review and Outlook: Paul Wogan 3 Q3 2020 Review and Outlook: Paul Wogan 4 5 Q3 2020 Financial Review and Outlook: Achilleas Tasioulas Analyst Q&A GasLog Partners LP Q3 2020 6 7 8 9 Q3 2020 Opening Remarks: Curt Anastasio Q3 2020 Review and Outlook: Paul Wogan Q3 2020 Financial Review and Outlook: Achilleas Tasioulas Analyst Q&A 10 November 2020 | GasLog Ltd. and GasLog Partners Q3 2020 Results Presentation 3 GASLOG LTD. Q3 2020 OPENING REMARKS PETER G. LIVANOS, CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS, GASLOG LTD. 10 November 2020 | GasLog Ltd. and GasLog Partners Q3 2020 Results Presentation 4 GASLOG LTD. OPENING REMARKS 1 LNG demand growth projected for decades into the future 2 Significant financial and environmental benefits from our newbuild X-DF investments 3 Chartered fleet will generate approximately $375 million of contracted revenue per annum when fully delivered 4 Additional overhead and operating cost reductions will further improve our free cash flow 5 Focus on deleveraging, cash returns to shareholders as LNG shipping market recovers 10 November 2020 | GasLog Ltd. and GasLog Partners Q3 2020 Results Presentation 5 LNG COMMODITY AND LNG SHIPPING REVIEW AND OUTLOOK PAUL WOGAN, CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, GASLOG LTD AND GASLOG PARTNERS LP 10 November 2020 | GasLog Ltd. and GasLog Partners Q3 2020 Results Presentation 6 SPOT MARKET LIQUIDITY SET ANNUAL RECORD IN JUST NINE MONTHS, SHIPPING SPOT RATES INCREASING AHEAD OF NORTHERN HEMISPHERE WINTER NUMBER OF SPOT FIXTURES 2017-2020(1) 500 400 300 200 100 0 FY 17 FY 18 FY 19 2020 2020 E YTD Spot (Single Voyage) Spot (Multi Voyage) HEADLINE TFDE SPOT RATES ($/DAY) $200,000 $150,000 $100,000 $50,000 $0 5-Yr Range 3-Yr Avg 2019 2020 111 Total LNGC spot fixtures in Q3 2020 51 TFDE spot fixtures in Q3 2020 28 Steam spot fixtures in Q3 2020 $105,000 per day Current headline spot rate assessment for TFDE LNGCs $78,000 per day Current headline spot rate assessment for ST LNGCs Source: Poten, Clarksons 1. 2020 E includes data from October 2020 as well as the average fixture count for November/December over the last 3 years GasLog's variable rate TFDE fleet has captured 70% of the headline rate in 2020 10 November 2020 | GasLog Ltd. and GasLog Partners Q3 2020 Results Presentation 7 LNG DEMAND CONTINUING TO GROW IN 2020 DESPITE COVID-19 MONTHLY LNG DEMAND GROWTH BY REGION: 2019 V. 2020 (MT) 6 COVID-19 impact 4 2 0 (2) (4) Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Japan China South Korea India Europe Rest of World Net demand growth Source: Poten 1% LNG demand growth year-over- year through October 2020 10% China's LNG demand growth year-over-year through October 2020 7 million Number of households in China replacing coal for gas heating by the end of October, according to China's Ministry of Ecology and Environment 2% Estimated LNG demand growth in 2020, according to Wood Mackenzie 10 November 2020 | GasLog Ltd. and GasLog Partners Q3 2020 Results Presentation 8 FUTURE LNG DEMAND FORECAST TO BE STRONG AND GEOGRAPHICALLY DIVERSE LNG DEMAND GROWTH 2021-2026 (MILLION TONNES) tonnes)(million 60 Demand growth by regioncountry 53% 45 region 30 22% by growth 15 9% 10% demand 6% 5% 1% 1% LNG 0 (2%) (6%) (15) ME NAM Europe Africa JKT India LATAM Bunker China Other Asia Fuel 89 mt Forecasted LNG demand growth 2021-2026 4% Compound annual growth in LNG demand 2021-2026, according to Wood Mackenzie 78% Percentage of demand growth outside of China, according to Wood Mackenzie Source: Wood Mackenzie LNG Tool Q3 2020 10 November 2020 | GasLog Ltd. and GasLog Partners Q3 2020 Results Presentation 9 LNG IS THE CLEANEST AND LEAST EXPENSIVE MARINE FUEL AVAILABLE TODAY AND ADOPTION IS EXPECTEDTO GROW RAPIDLY CO2 EMISSIONS BY FUEL TYPE(1) 3.5 of fuel 3.3 CO2 per tonne 3.1 2.9 tonnes of 2.7 2.5 Marine Heavy fuel LNG diesel oil 2020 AVG BUNKER FUEL PRICES ($/TON)(2) LNG AS MARINE FUEL 2020-40 (MT) $450 60 45 $300 30 $150 15 $0 0 LSFO LNG 2020 2025 2030 2040 Marine fuel is expected to be the 5th largest end market for LNG by 2030 Source: UK Government GHG Conversion Factors, Department for Business, Energy& Industrial Strategy, Wood Mackenzie American Bureau of Shipping - Setting the course to low carbon shipping Basis Singapore for low sulfur fuel oil ("LSFO") and Platts Japan-Korea Market for LNG. Fuel-oil equivalent utilized for LNG where 1 m3 of LNG is equal to 0.484 tons of fuel oil and 1 m3 of LNG is 24.02 mmBTU. Source: Bloomberg 10 November 2020 | GasLog Ltd. and GasLog Partners Q3 2020 Results Presentation 10 US LNG EXPORTS ARE RETURNING TO PRE-COVID-19 LEVELS US LNG CARGOES EXPORTED BY MONTH 90 76 71 60 68 65 61 55 45 30 33 28 32 0 0 Jan-20Feb-20Mar-20Apr-20May-20Jun-20 Jul-20Aug-20Sep-20Oct-20 Nov-20Dec-20 (5) (3) (25) (30) (33) (37) (50) (60) US Cargo Export US Cargo Cancellation Source: Poten, GasLog estimates 54% Percentage of US exports to Asia during Q3 2020 c.2.4x US shipping multiplier in Q3 2020 0 Cargoes cancelled out of the US for December loading 10 November 2020 | GasLog Ltd. and GasLog Partners Q3 2020 Results Presentation 11 SIGNIFICANT LNG INFRASTRUCTURE BUILDOUT SUPPORTING DEMAND GROWTH AND TON MILE EXPANSION LNG CAPACITY ADDITIONS 2021-26 (MT) 60 120 45 90 30 60 15 30 0 0 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 NAM Russia Africa Other Cumulative Source: Wood Mackenzie LNG Tool Q3 2020 REGAS CAPACITY ADDITIONS 2021-24 (MT) 60 160 45 120 30 80 15 40 0 0 2021 2022 2023 2024 APAC ME Other Cumulative 104 MT LNG capacity additions during 2021-2026 50% LNG capacity additions from North America during 2021- 2026 126 MT LNG regasification capacity additions during 2021-2024 65% LNG regasification capacity additions from Asia during 2021-2024 10 November 2020 | GasLog Ltd. and GasLog Partners Q3 2020 Results Presentation 12 GASLOG LTD. Q3 2020 REVIEW AND OUTLOOK PAUL WOGAN, CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, GASLOG LTD 10 November 2020 | GasLog Ltd. and GasLog Partners Q3 2020 Results Presentation 13 GASLOG LTD. Q3 2020 HIGHLIGHTS 1 2 3 4 5 6 A minimum of 70% charter coverage for the next 3 years provides revenue and cash flow visibility GasLog Westminster delivered on time and on budget, GasLog Georgetown to follow this month Strong operational performance - close to 100% fleet uptime Sale and leaseback of GasLog Hong Kong opens new capital access in China and enhances liquidity Appointments of Julian Metherell as Vice Chairman, in addition to his role as Chairman of Safety & Sustainability Committee, and Kristin Holth as Director to our Board Declared cash dividend of $0.05/sh for Q3 2020 10 November 2020 | GasLog Ltd. and GasLog Partners Q3 2020 Results Presentation 14 OUR INBUILT GROWTH CONTINUES TO DELIVER ON TIME AND ON BUDGET GASLOG LTD.'S X-DF VESSEL FLEET 12 Latest generation X-DF vessels in our fully delivered fleet 3 Newbuild X-DFs delivered year to date 4 Newbuild X-DFs delivering Q4 2020 through Q3 2021 November 2020 Next newbuild delivery $265 million Annual EBITDA from fully delivered X-DF fleet Approximately $3 billion contracted revenue backlog from our chartered fleet 10 November 2020 | GasLog Ltd. and GasLog Partners Q3 2020 Results Presentation 15 REVENUE AND CASH FLOW VISIBILITY IN 2021 FROM OVER 70% CHARTER COVERAGE GLOG CONTRACTED REVENUES ($M)(1) GLOG 2021 EBITDA SENSITIVITY, UNFIXED DAYS($M)(2) $500 100% $375 75% $250 50% $125 25% $0 0% 9M 2020 Q4 2020 2021 2022 2023 Reported revenues Contracted revenues Charter coverage $100 $80 ($m) $60 EBITDA Adjusted $40 $20 $0 $20,000 $30,000 $40,000 $50,000 $60,000 TCE rate ($/day) Contracted revenues attributable to GasLog Ltd., and excluding those attributable to GasLog Partners LP Assumes daily operating expenses average $14,000 per day and G&A averages approximately $3,800 per day, equivalent to its average over the first 9 months of 2020 as well as 2001 unfixed days in 2021 as of September 30, 2020 Each $5,000 per day increase in TCE generates approximately $10 million of incremental EBITDA in 2021 10 November 2020 | GasLog Ltd. and GasLog Partners Q3 2020 Results Presentation 16 GASLOG'S X-DF FLEET MEETS THE IMO'S 2030 EMISSIONS TARGET GASLOG CO2 PER TON-MILE BY TYPE (2019) 40 / Ton*mile 30 (g) 20 2 2019 CO 10 0 1 Steam 7 TFDE 12 X-DF GASLOG CO2 PER TON-MILE2019-2020 YTD 22 20 18 16 14 2019 2020 YTD IMO TARGETS 40% IMO's target reduction in carbon intensity for shipping by 2030 compared with 2008 70% IMO's target reduction in carbon intensity for shipping by 2050 compared with 2008 Investments in modern X-DF vessels are reducing our carbon footprint 10 November 2020 | GasLog Ltd. and GasLog Partners Q3 2020 Results Presentation 17 BUSINESS MODEL RESILIENCE DEMONSTRATED IN Q3 2020 1 2 3 DELIVERING FOR OUR CUSTOMERS Fleet uptime of nearly 100% in Q3 2020, excluding dry-docking

dry-docking 307 days dry-docking across 5 vessels in Q3 2020 Manpower challenges at shipyards due to travel restrictions

61 port calls and c.4 million tons of LNG delivered in Q3 2020 GROWTH INITIATIVES UNINTERRUPTED GasLog Westminster delivered on time and on budget

delivered on time and on budget Vessels delivered immediately into multi-year charters at attractive rates GasLog Georgetown delivering in November and onto charter with Cheniere

Virtual naming ceremony held on October 26 th for GasLog Galveston OPERATING CONDITIONS FOR OUR FLEET NORMALIZING Crew changes accelerating but remain below historic pace

Nearly 1,000 crew members rotated in Q3 2020, up from 300 in Q2 Unit operating expenses expected to average $14,000 per day in 2020

10 November 2020 | GasLog Ltd. and GasLog Partners Q3 2020 Results Presentation 18 GASLOG LTD. Q3 2020 FINANCIAL REVIEW AND OUTLOOK ACHILLEAS TASIOULAS, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, GASLOG LTD. 10 November 2020 | GasLog Ltd. and GasLog Partners Q3 2020 Results Presentation 19 NEWBUILD DELIVERIES ON ATTRACTIVE MULTI-YEAR CHARTERS OFFSET COVID-19 RELATED DISRUPTIONS TO VESSELS OPERATING IN THE SPOT MARKET REVENUES ($M)(2) ADJUSTED EBITDA ($M) (1)(2) $100 $80 $84 $80 $60 $74 $55 $69 $51 $43 $60 $40 $40 $20 Q3 Q2 Q3 Q3 Q2 Q3 2019 2020 2019 2020 GASLOG LTD. ADJUSTED EPS ($M) (1) $0.06 $0.03 $0.02 $0.01 $0.00 Q3Q2Q3 20192020 ($0.01) -$0.03 -$0.06 Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS are non-GAAP financial measures, and should not be used in isolation or as a substitute for GasLog Ltd.'s or GasLog Partners LP's financial results presented in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). For the definition and reconciliation of this measure to the most directly comparable financial measure, please refer to the Appendix to these slides. Includes only the portion wholly attributable to GasLog Ltd. and does not include Revenues or Adjusted EBITDA attributable to GasLog Partners LP. See the Appendix of this presentation for a breakdown of GasLog Ltd.'s consolidated Revenues and Adjusted EBITDA for Q3 2020 10 November 2020 | GasLog Ltd. and GasLog Partners Q3 2020 Results Presentation 20 FOCUSED ON CONTINUED OVERHEAD AND OPERATING EXPENSE REDUCTIONS UNIT OPEX ($/DAY) UNIT G&A ($/DAY)(1) INTEREST EXPENSE ON LOANS ($M)(2) $16,000 $5,000 $60 $15,254 $15,000 $4,500 $4,468 $45 $45 $4,297 $39 $14,000 $14,000 $4,000 $30 $13,693 $3,758 $13,000 $3,500 $15 $12,000 $3,000 $0 2017 9M FY (Est) 9M FY 9M 9M 9M 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 Adjusted for one-time restructuring charges related to our previously announced organizational changes including the closure of our Stamford office, headcount reduction in London and closure of our Monaco office Includes only the portion wholly attributable to GasLog Ltd. and does not include interest expense on loans attributable to GasLog Partners LP. See the Appendix of this presentation for a breakdown of GasLog Ltd.'s consolidated interest expense on loans 10 November 2020 | GasLog Ltd. and GasLog Partners Q3 2020 Results Presentation 21 CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET, LIQUIDITY AND CAPEX BALANCE SHEET METRICS SECURED DEBT BALANCE AND AMORTIZATION ($M)(1) CASH ITEMS 7.7x $3,750 $173 million Net debt to trailing 12-month adjusted EBITDA $3,500 Cash and cash equivalents on September 30, 2020 63% Net debt to total capitalization as of Q3 2020 c.$266 million Annual scheduled amortization in 2021-23 $3,250 $3,000 $2,750 2020 2021 2022 2023 Year-end secured debt balance $47 million Cash released from collateral on interest rate and currency swaps since March 31, 2020 $26 million Incremental liquidity from sale and leaseback of GasLog Hong Kong in October 2020 $39 million Remaining cash equity payments on final 4 newbuilds under construction 1. Year-end secured debt balance excludes $315 million outstanding related to GasLog Ltd.'s senior unsecured USD bond and approximately $99 million related to GasLog Ltd.'s senior unsecured NOK bond as well as finance lease liabilities 10 November 2020 | GasLog Ltd. and GasLog Partners Q3 2020 Results Presentation 22 TRACK RECORD OF PRUDENT REFINANCING AHEAD OF MATURITY DEBT AMORTIZATION AND MATURITY SCHEDULE: 2020 - 2023 $900 Legacy facility $750 Refinanced in Q3 2020 Now due in 2025 $600 $450 NOK 750M $300 Refinanced in Q4 2019 $315 million Senior Notes Now due in 2024 Due in Q1 2022 Five vessel facility $150 Refinanced in Q3 2020 Now due in 2025 $0 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 2020 2021 2022 2023 Scheduled amortization Refinanced bank maturity Refinanced bond US bond maturity 2021 bank debt Bank financing for 13 vessels due Q2 and Q3 2021, refinanced in Q3 2020 NOK 750M Bond Due Q2 2021, refinanced in Q4 2019 GLOP $450m Bank financing for 5 vessels due Q4 2019, refinanced Q1 2019 10 November 2020 | GasLog Ltd. and GasLog Partners Q3 2020 Results Presentation 23 GASLOG LTD. Q3 2020 SUMMARY AND OUTLOOK 1 2 3 4 5 6 Chartered newbuilds delivered to our wholly owned fleet in 2020 drove strong financial performance in Q3 In-built growth is fully contracted, financed and delivering on time and on budget A minimum of 70% charter coverage for the next 3 years provides revenue and cash flow visibility Continued initiatives on reducing our overhead and operating cost structure Sale and leaseback of GasLog Hong Kong opens new capital access in China and enhances liquidity Robust LNG demand fundamentals with growth projected for many years to come 10 November 2020 | GasLog Ltd. and GasLog Partners Q3 2020 Results Presentation 24 ANALYST Q&A 10 November 2020 | GasLog Ltd. and GasLog Partners Q3 2020 Results Presentation 25 GASLOG PARTNERS LP Q3 2020 OPENING REMARKS CURT ANASTASIO, CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS, GASLOG PARTNERS LP 10 November 2020 | GasLog Ltd. and GasLog Partners Q3 2020 Results Presentation 26 GASLOG PARTNERS LP OPENING REMARKS 1 Strategic review of the Partnership's alternatives initiated, to be completed in Q1 2021 2 Proactive measures taken to reduce costs and optimize our corporate structure 3 Cost of capital remains elevated and visibility of our future financial performance is declining 4 COVID-19 clouds the near-term outlook for our fleet at a time when our market exposure will be rising 5 Distribution reduction required to prioritize balance sheet strength and liquidity 10 November 2020 | GasLog Ltd. and GasLog Partners Q3 2020 Results Presentation 27 GASLOG PARTNERS Q3 2020 REVIEW AND OUTLOOK PAUL WOGAN, CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, GASLOG PARTNERS LP 10 November 2020 | GasLog Ltd. and GasLog Partners Q3 2020 Results Presentation 28 GASLOG PARTNERS LP Q3 2020 HIGHLIGHTS 1 Signed charters for two of our steam vessels, including a 3-year charter for the Methane Alison Victoria 2 Repaid $33 million of debt, bringing our total debt repayment for 2020 to $88 million 3 Focused on reducing our cost base and maximizing our fleet's utilization 4 Capital allocation prioritizes debt repayment and liquidity preservation 5 Board and Management have initiated a review of the Partnership's strategic alternatives 10 November 2020 | GasLog Ltd. and GasLog Partners Q3 2020 Results Presentation 29 VISIBILITY OF OUR FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE IS DECLINING GLOP CONTRACTED REVENUES ($M) $300 100% $225 75% $150 50% $75 25% $0 0% Q4 20 2021 2022 2023 Contracted revenues Charter coverage 1. Assumes vessels are not rechartering of ahead of existing charter expirations VESSELS EXPOSED TO THE SPOT MARKET(1) 12 9 6 3 0 Q4 20 2021 2022 2023 Steam TFDE All 5 of our steam ships and 2 TFDEs will end their initial charters with Shell by Q2 2021 10 November 2020 | GasLog Ltd. and GasLog Partners Q3 2020 Results Presentation 30 RECENT MULTI-YEAR CHARTER AWARDS REINFORCES NICHE OPPORTUNITIES FOR HIGH QUALITY STEAM LNG CARRIERS Flexibility: Transport, storage and breakbulk Size: Smaller parcels match local demand and port restrictions Timing: Faster access to current low LNG prices Cost: Competitive for price sensitive emerging market buyers RECENT CUSTOMER ADDITIONS FOR OUR STEAM FLEET Myanmar ▪ 1st LNG import in June 2020, supporting power generation ▪ Methane Alison Victoria on charter to CNTIC Vpower for 3 years Taiwan Port restrictions make our ST vessel ideal Trans shipment hub in Philippines ▪ Port restriction in China ▪ STS hub in Subic Bay Methane Shirley Elizabeth on charter to JOVO for 2 years 10 November 2020 | GasLog Ltd. and GasLog Partners Q3 2020 Results Presentation 31 GASLOG PARTNERS LP Q3 2020 FINANCIAL REVIEW AND OUTLOOK ACHILLEAS TASIOULAS, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, GASLOG PARTNERS LP 10 November 2020 | GasLog Ltd. and GasLog Partners Q3 2020 Results Presentation 32 SPOT MARKET EXPOSURE AND 3 DRY-DOCKINGS REFLECTED IN Q3 2020 RESULTS REVENUES ($M) $100 $96 $85 $84 $73 $70 $55 $40 Q3 Q2 Q3 2019 2020 ADJUSTED EBITDA ($M) $80 $72 $65 $60 $50 $47 $35 $20 Q3 Q2 Q3 2019 2020 ADJUSTED EPU ($/UNIT) $0.60 $0.50 $0.45 $0.38 $0.30 $0.15 $0.11 $0.00 Q3 Q2 Q3 2019 2020 1. Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted earnings per unit are non-GAAP financial measures and should not be used in isolation or as a substitute for GasLog Partners' financial results presented in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS" ). For the definition and reconciliation of these measures to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with the Partnership Performance Results, please refer to the Appendix to these slides. 10 November 2020 | GasLog Ltd. and GasLog Partners Q3 2020 Results Presentation 33 CONTINUED FOCUS ON DEBT REPAYMENT BALANCE SHEET METRICS 5.1x Net debt to trailing 12-month EBITDA 53% Net debt to total capitalization as of Q3 2020 $109 million Total available liquidity at end Q3 2020 $110 million Annual scheduled amortization 2021-23 DEBT BALANCE AND AMORTIZATION 2020-2023 ($M) $1,400 60% $1,200 55% $1,000 50% $800 45% 2020 2021 2022 2023 Year-end secured debt balance Debt to capitalization CASH ITEMS $88 million Debt retired during 9M 2020 through scheduled amortization $425 million Total scheduled debt amortization by 2023 $0 Committed growth capex 1. Capitalization defined as total assets. Forecast for total capitalization determined using our fleet's depreciation schedule and debt using our amortization schedule. 10 November 2020 | GasLog Ltd. and GasLog Partners Q3 2020 Results Presentation 34 A STRATEGIC FOCUS ON DEBT REPAYMENT WILL SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVE THE CASH BREAKEVEN OF OUR FLEET OVERTIME AVG CASH BREAKEVEN: GLOP 155K CBM TFDE ($/DAY) AVG CASH BREAKEVEN: GLOP 145K CBM ST ($/DAY) $75,000 $75,000 $60,000 $60,000 $45,000 $45,000 $30,000 $30,000 $15,000 $15,000 $0 $0 OPEX CAPEX OPEX CAPEX 1. Assumes $110 million averaged over 15 vessels with 17-year amortization profile and weighted average interest rate of 2.7%, equivalent to the average during Q3 2020 Each $110M of debt retirement reduces the cash breakeven of our fleet by c.$1,700 per day(1) 10 November 2020 | GasLog Ltd. and GasLog Partners Q3 2020 Results Presentation 35 ANALYST Q&A 10 November 2020 | GasLog Ltd. and GasLog Partners Q3 2020 Results Presentation 36 APPENDIX 10 November 2020 | GasLog Ltd. and GasLog Partners Q3 2020 Results Presentation 37 CONSOLIDATED Q3 FINANCIAL RESULTS (US$,000 unless otherwise stated) Q3 2019 Q3 2020 9M 2019 9M 2020 Vessel uptime 100% 100% 100% 100% Revenues and net pool allocation 165,402 156,729 482,140 481,487 Vessel operating and supervision costs 33,796 39,161 100,124 106,818 Unit opex ($/vessel per day) 13,777 14,261 14,132 13,693 G&A 11,324 14,677 32,873 35,452 Unit G&A ($/vessel per day)(2) 4,449 4,062 4,468 3,758 Adjusted EBITDA(1) 115,034 102,111 332,017 328,180 Financial costs 46,461 41,103 138,865 126,101 Adjusted earnings (loss) per share(1) 0.01 (0.01) 0.15 0.15 Common dividend ($/share) 0.15 0.05 0.45 0.15 Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS are non-GAAP financial measures and should not be used in isolation or as substitutes for GasLog's financial results presented in accordance with IFRS. For the definition and reconciliation of these measures to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with IFRS, please refer to the Appendix to these slides Excludes restructuring costs 10 November 2020 | GasLog Ltd. and GasLog Partners Q3 2020 Results Presentation 38 GASLOG LTD. CONSOLIDATED REVENUE, ADJUSTED EBITDA AND INTEREST EXPENSE ON LOANS BREAKDOWN REVENUES ($M) ADJUSTED EBITDA ($M) $200 $150 $160 $120 $120 $73 $90 $96 $84 $60 $72 $47 $80 $84 $60 $40 $74 $30 $55 $69 $51 $43 $0 $0 Q3 Q2 Q3 Q3 Q2 Q3 2019 2020 2019 2020 GLOG GLOP GLOG GLOP INTEREST EXPENSE ON LOANS ($M) $100 $75 $49 $34 $50 $25 $45 $39 $0 9M9M 20192020 GLOG GLOP 1. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measures, and should not be used in isolation or as a substitute for GasLog Ltd.'s or GasLog Partners LP's financial results presented in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). For the definition and reconciliation of this measure to the most directly comparable financial measure, please refer to the Appendix to these slides. 10 November 2020 | GasLog Ltd. and GasLog Partners Q3 2020 Results Presentation 39 2020/2021 DRY-DOCKING SCHEDULE DRY-DOCKING SCHEDULE Q4 20 Q1 21 Q2 21 Q3 21 Q4 21 GasLog Partners Methane Heather Sally(1) 30 GasLog Greece 30 GasLog Glasgow 30 Methane Rita Andrea 40 GasLog Geneva 30 GasLog Gibraltar 30 GasLog Ltd. GasLog Chelsea 30 GasLog Singapore(2) 55 The estimates in this table are management's forecast as of August 5, 2020 and are subject to revision. Includes dry-docking and conversion time to a floating storage unit as well as delivery to the site in Panama 10 November 2020 | GasLog Ltd. and GasLog Partners Q3 2020 Results Presentation 40 CONTRACTED AND OPEN DAYS GLOG CONTRACTED AND OPEN DAYS(1) 2,000 1,600 460 460 137 231 485 1,200 800 1,367 1,331 1,335 1,380 1,169 400 0 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 2020 2021 Contracted Open 1. Excludes dry-docking days GLOP CONTRACTED AND OPEN DAYS(1) 2,000 1,600 15 1,200 121 307 552 552 800 1,344 1,199 400 998 798 798 0 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 2020 2021 Contracted Open 10 November 2020 | GasLog Ltd. and GasLog Partners Q3 2020 Results Presentation 41 CONTRACT OVERVIEW - $3.6 BILLION OF CONSOLIDATED REVENUE BACKLOG THE GASLOG 5 years 7 years THE GASLOG 8 years 2.6 years Average age (1) Average charter PARTNERS LP Average age (1) Average charter LTD. FLEET duration (1),(2) FLEET duration (1),(2) See the Appendix for the footnotes pertaining to the GasLog Ltd. and GasLog Partners fleets As per Q3 2020 Average charter duration based on vessels with charters (excludes spot vessels) Leading energy and petroleum company

A major energy player

Spain's largest utility company

An international energy, services and solutions company

Privately owned Japanese LNG upstream player

Leading producer of LNG in the US

Privately owned leading trading and logistics business

One of the world's largest independent commodities trading houses

Subsidiary of private Chinese investment group Shanghai Gorgeous Investment Development Company 10 November 2020 | GasLog Ltd. and GasLog Partners Q3 2020 Results Presentation 42 NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES Non-GAAP Financial Measures: EBITDA is defined as earnings before depreciation, amortization, financial income and costs, gain/loss on derivatives and taxes. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA before foreign exchange gains/losses, impairment loss on vessels, gain/loss on disposal of non-current assets and restructuring costs. Adjusted Profit represents earnings before write-off and accelerated amortization of unamortized loan fees/bond fees and premium, foreign exchange gains/losses, unrealized foreign exchange losses on cash and bond, impairment loss on vessels, gain/loss on disposal of non-current assets, restructuring costs and non-cash gain/loss on derivatives that includes (if any) (a) unrealized gain/loss on derivative financial instruments held for trading, (b) recycled loss of cash flow hedges reclassified to profit or loss and (c) ineffective portion of cash flow hedges. Adjusted EPS represents earnings attributable to owners of the Group before write-off and accelerated amortization of unamortized loan/bond fees and premium, foreign exchange gains/losses, unrealized foreign exchange losses on cash and bond, impairment loss on vessels attributable to the owners of the Group, the swap optimization costs (with respect to cash collateral amendments), gain/loss on disposal of non-current assets, restructuring costs and non-cash gain/loss on derivatives as defined above, divided by the weighted average number of shares outstanding. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Profit and Adjusted EPS are non-GAAP financial measures that are used as supplemental financial measures by management and external users of financial statements, such as investors, to assess our financial and operating performance. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures assist our management and investors by increasing the comparability of our performance from period to period. We believe that including EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Profit and Adjusted EPS assists our management and investors in (i) understanding and analyzing the results of our operating and business performance, (ii) selecting between investing in us and other investment alternatives and (iii) monitoring our ongoing financial and operational strength in assessing whether to purchase and/or to continue to hold our common shares. This is achieved by excluding the potentially disparate effects between periods of, in the case of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, financial costs, gain/loss on derivatives, taxes, depreciation and amortization; in the case of Adjusted EBITDA, foreign exchange gains/losses, impairment loss on vessels, gain/loss on disposal of non-current assets and restructuring costs; and in the case of Adjusted Profit and Adjusted EPS, write-off and accelerated amortization of unamortized loan/bond fees and premium, foreign exchange gains/losses, unrealized foreign exchange losses on cash and bond, impairment loss on vessels, swap optimization costs (with respect to cash collateral amendments), gain/loss on disposal of non-current assets, restructuring costs and non-cash gain/loss on derivatives, which items are affected by various and possibly changing financing methods, financial market conditions, capital structure and historical cost basis, and which items may significantly affect results of operations between periods. In the current period, impairment loss on vessels, gain/loss on disposal of non-current assets, swap optimization costs (with respect to cash collateral amendments) and restructuring costs in particular are excluded from Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Profit and Adjusted EPS because impairment of long-lived assets and gain/loss on disposal of non-current assets, which represent the excess of their carrying amount over the amount that is expected to be recovered from them in the future, and swap optimization costs (with respect to cash collateral amendments) and restructuring costs, which reflect specific actions taken by management to improve the Group's future liquidity and profitability, are charges and items not considered to be reflective of the ongoing operations of the company, respectively, that we believe reduce the comparability of our operating and business performance across periods. In addition, unrealized foreign exchange losses on cash and bond, are separately adjusted in the current period, while in the past foreign exchange losses on cash were included in foreign exchange gains/losses and unrealized foreign exchange losses on bond did not exist. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Profit and Adjusted EPS have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered as alternatives to, or as substitutes for, or superior to, profit, profit from operations, earnings per share or any other measure of operating performance presented in accordance with IFRS. Some of these limitations include the fact that they do not reflect (i) our cash expenditures or future requirements for capital expenditures or contractual commitments, (ii) changes in, or cash requirements for, our working capital needs and (iii) the cash requirements necessary to service interest or principal payments on our debt. Although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized will have to be replaced in the future, and EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect any cash requirements for such replacements. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Profit and Adjusted EPS are not adjusted for all non-cash income or expense items that are reflected in our statements of cash flows and other companies in our industry may calculate these measures differently than we do, limiting their usefulness as a comparative measure. In evaluating Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Profit and Adjusted EPS, you should be aware that in the future we may incur expenses that are the same as, or similar to, some of the adjustments in this presentation. Our presentation of Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Profit and Adjusted EPS should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by the excluded items. Therefore, the non-GAAP financial measures as presented below may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies in the shipping or other industries. Distributable cash flow means Adjusted EBITDA, on the basis of the profit attributable to Partnership's operations(1) (as calculated above), after considering financial costs for the period, including realized loss on derivatives (interest rate swaps and forward foreign exchange contracts) and excluding amortization of loan fees, lease expense, estimated dry-docking and replacement capital reserves established by the Partnership and accrued distributions on preference units, whether or not declared. Estimated dry-docking and replacement capital reserves represent capital expenditures required to renew and maintain over the long-term the operating capacity of, or the revenues generated by, our capital assets. Distributable cash flow, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, is a quantitative standard used by investors in publicly traded partnerships to assess their ability to make quarterly cash distributions. Our calculation of Distributable cash flow may not be comparable to that reported by other companies. Distributable cash flow has limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered as an alternative to, or substitute for, or superior to, profit or loss, profit or loss from operations, earnings per unit or any other measure of operating performance presented in accordance with IFRS. The table below reconciles Distributable cash flow to Profit for the period attributable to the Partnership. THE GASLOG LTD. AND GASLOG PARTNERS LP FLEETS 1. The period shown reflects the expiration of the minimum optional period and the maximum optional period. The charterer of the GasLog Santiago may extend the term of this time charter for a period ranging from one to seven years, provided that the charterer provides us with advance notice of declaration. The charterer of the Methane Becki Anne and the Methane Julia Louise has unilateral options to extend the term of the related time charters for a period of either three or five years at their election, provided that the charterer provides us with advance notice of declaration of any option in accordance with the terms of the applicable charter. The charterer of the GasLog Greece and the GasLog Glasgow has the right to extend the charters for a period of five years at the charterer's option. The charterer of the GasLog Geneva and the GasLog Gibraltar has the right to extend the charter by two additional periods of five and three years, respectively, provided that the charterer provides us with advance notice of declaration. The charterer of the GasLog Houston, the GasLog Genoa and the GasLog Gladstone has the right to extend the charters by two additional periods of three years, provided that the charterer provides us with advance notice of declaration. The charterer of the GasLog Hong Kong has the right to extend the charter for a period of three years, provided that the charterer provides us with advance notice of declaration. The charterer of the GasLog Warsaw has the right to extend the charter by two additional periods of six years, provided that the charterer provides us with advance notice of declaration. The charterer of the GasLog Windsor has the right to extend the charter by three additional periods of two years, provided that the charterer provides us with advance notice of declaration. The charterer of the GasLog Wales has the right to extend the charter by two additional periods of three years, provided that the charterer provides us with advance notice of declaration. The charterer of the GasLog Westminster has the right to extend the charter by three additional periods of two years, provided that the charterer provides us with advance notice of declaration. The charterer of the Methane Alison Victoria may extend the term of the related charter by two additional periods of one year, provided that the charterer gives us advance notice of its exercise of any extension option. 10 November 2020 | GasLog Ltd. and GasLog Partners Q3 2020 Results Presentation 43 GASLOG LTD. - NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS 10 November 2020 | GasLog Ltd. and GasLog Partners Q3 2020 Results Presentation 44 GASLOG PARTNERS LP - NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS 10 November 2020 | GasLog Ltd. and GasLog Partners Q3 2020 Results Presentation 45 Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer GasLog Ltd. published this content on 10 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 November 2020 14:12:06 UTC 0 All news about GASLOG LTD. 09:13a GASLOG : Q3 2020 GasLog Ltd. Earnings Presentation PU 07:03a GASLOG LTD. : Reports Financial Results for the Three-Month Period Ended Septemb.. AQ 07:01a GASLOG LTD. : Reports Financial Results for the Three-Month Period Ended Septemb.. AQ 07:00a GasLog Ltd. Reports Financial Results for the Three-Month Period Ended Septem.. GL 10/29 GASLOG LTD. : and GasLog Partners LP Announce Date for Third-Quarter 2020 Result.. AQ 10/28 GASLOG LTD. : and GasLog Partners LP Announce Date for Third-Quarter 2020 Result.. AQ 10/28 GASLOG LTD. : and GasLog Partners LP Announce Date for Third-Quarter 2020 Result.. AQ 10/28 GasLog Ltd. and GasLog Partners LP Announce Date for Third-Quarter 2020 Resul.. GL 10/19 GASLOG LTD. : - Responsibility statement included in the Q2 2020 report AQ 10/14 GASLOG : October 2020 Investor Presentation PU