Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. GasLog Partners LP
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GLOP   MHY2687W1084

GASLOG PARTNERS LP

(GLOP)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-04-11 pm EDT
8.470 USD   +0.12%
12:14aGaslog Partners Investor Alert By The Former Attorney General Of Louisiana : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of GasLog Partners LP - GLOP
BU
04/07Gaslog Partners Lp : Merger Agreement - Form 6-K
PU
04/06GasLog Partners, GasLog Ltd. Sign Merger Agreement
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

GASLOG PARTNERS INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of GasLog Partners LP - GLOP

04/12/2023 | 12:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) are investigating the proposed sale of GasLog Partners LP (NYSE: GLOP) to GasLog Ltd. (NYSE: GLOG-PA). Under the terms of the proposed transaction, shareholders of GasLog Partners will receive $8.65 in cash for each common unit of GasLog Partners that they own. KSF is seeking to determine whether this consideration and the process that led to it are adequate, or whether the consideration undervalues the Company.

If you believe that this transaction undervalues the Company and/or if you would like to discuss your legal rights regarding the proposed sale, you may, without obligation or cost to you, e-mail or call KSF Managing Partner Lewis S. Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com) toll free at any time at 855-768-1857, or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-glop/ to learn more.

To learn more about KSF, whose partners include the Former Louisiana Attorney General, visit ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about GASLOG PARTNERS LP
12:14aGaslog Partners Investor Alert By Th : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Pri..
BU
04/07Gaslog Partners Lp : Merger Agreement - Form 6-K
PU
04/06GasLog Partners, GasLog Ltd. Sign Merger Agreement
MT
04/06GasLog Ltd. and GasLog Partners LP Announce Agreement for the Acquisition by GasLog Ltd..
AQ
03/16Safe Bulkers Announces Appointments to the Board of Directors - Safe Bulkers INC
AQ
03/06GasLog Partners LP Announces Availability of its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Yea..
AQ
03/03GasLog Ltd. Announces Availability of its Annual Report on Form 20-F For the Year Ended..
AQ
03/03GasLog Ltd. Announces Availability of its Annual Report on Form 20-F For the Year Ended..
AQ
01/27GasLog Partners LP Receives Buyout Offer from GasLog Ltd.
AQ
01/26GasLog Partners Reports Higher Q4 Adjusted Earnings, Revenue; Declares Quarterly Cash D..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GASLOG PARTNERS LP
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 366 M - -
Net income 2023 - - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -
Yield 2023 0,47%
Capitalization 457 M 457 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,25x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,45x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 69,1%
Chart GASLOG PARTNERS LP
Duration : Period :
GasLog Partners LP Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GASLOG PARTNERS LP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 8,47 $
Average target price 9,25 $
Spread / Average Target 9,21%
Managers and Directors
Paolo Enoizi Chief Executive Officer & Director
Achilleas Tasioulas Chief Financial Officer
Curtis V. Anastasio Non-Executive Chairman
Kostas Karathanos Deputy Chief Operating Officer
Julian Richard Metherell Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GASLOG PARTNERS LP27.18%457
ENBRIDGE INC.-0.28%79 004
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.10.03%57 613
TC ENERGY CORPORATION2.04%41 648
KINDER MORGAN, INC.-1.83%39 902
ENERGY TRANSFER LP5.39%38 713
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer