2023 left us with one of the hottest years on record with drought, wildﬁres, and ﬂooding. We also witnessed rising geopolitical issues from the Middle East conﬂict and the ongoing war in Ukraine to the escalating global tensions and disruptions of major shipping routes. Overall focus remains on the interconnected themes of climate action, energy transition, and equitable development for the sector's sustainability, in parallel with mitigating supply chain risks and managing the various developments on the human factor such as equity, sustainability and wellbeing. 2023 for the maritime industry at large marked a breakthrough year for sustainability. For the ﬁrst time the industry is grappling with the initial impact of emission related regulations, witnessing their eect on bottom lines and prompting more meaningful collaboration between parties. The historic agreement at COP28, the IMO's revised strategy for reducing greenhouse gas emissions from ships, and the global adoption of clear and transparent action plans on climate, nature, and equity evidence this signiﬁcant progress. All-hands on deck to steer the decarbonization eorts towards a successful and sustainable outcome; but while changes to maritime fuel technology and infrastructure are underway, the 'window' of opportunity remains critical to maintain our target for a 2050 net-zero world.

To achieve this goal, substantial investment in and development of zero-emission technologies are required. Mid-term policy measures, including a fuel standard, GHG pricing mechanism, and revenue recycling mechanisms, are crucial for creating the demand certainty and supporting a transition that is just and equitable. There is sucient evidence that signiﬁcant emission improvements can be achieved if the entire supply chain contributes to a swift implementation of novel technology and use of lower emission fuels. Too many times we observe dierent regulatory bodies and key industry actors lacking understanding of two signiﬁcant points: We must accept the cost of zero emission solutions and make sure the pass-through mechanism is clear and eective.

We must understand that decarbonization is not a switch but rather a journey, where energy eciency, optimized and improved operations, innovative solutions and redistribution of connected costs is the only mix that delivers the wanted result. We believe liqueﬁed natural gas (LNG) plays a critical role in supporting the various zero-emission initiatives and solutions. When looking at it pragmatically and with data at hand, LNG can displace higher carbon-intensity conventional fuels and can provide the power baseline to support the cyclical nature of wind or solar renewable solutions.

At GasLog we are particularly proud of the developments we saw in 2023. Our safety records tell the story: we run our business with respect to the environment, great care for our people and unwavering reliability and ﬂexibility for our customers. We have embraced the new regulations and worked on both sides of the improvement cycle. We focused on improving our vessels' eciency, engaging our charterers to achieve a sound improvement of 14 percent on our year-on-year emissions by optimizing the ecient use of our assets. We have improved our industry role as a provider of LNG logistics services with the development of our ﬁrst FSRU, Alexandroupolis, as a new energy hub to Southeast Europe. We also delivered groundbreaking initiatives such as onboard our GasLog Winchester, serving as a pilot ship to the 'All-Aboard Alliance' (AAA) for a more inclusive and overall attractive life at sea, or in the ﬁnance world where we reﬁnanced 23 of our vessels, via a Sustainability-linked loan, in one of the largest commodity shipping deals. Looking ahead, we started exploring the feasibility of shipping liquid hydrogen (LH2) on an industrial scale. We entered collaborations with stakeholders along the supply chain to realize this innovative project, tracking signiﬁcant progress. We aim to further invest in this development and become ﬁrst movers in a new market that will assist Europe's decarbonization eorts.