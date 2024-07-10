Sustainability
CEO's
FOREWORD
CEO's FOREWORD
2023 left us with one of the hottest years on record with drought, wildﬁres, and ﬂooding. We also witnessed rising geopolitical issues from the Middle East conﬂict and the ongoing war in Ukraine to the escalating global tensions and disruptions of major shipping routes.
Overall focus remains on the interconnected themes of climate action, energy transition, and equitable development for the sector's sustainability, in parallel with mitigating supply chain risks and managing the various developments on the human factor such as equity, sustainability and wellbeing.
2023 for the maritime industry at large marked a breakthrough year for sustainability. For the ﬁrst time the industry is grappling with the initial impact of emission related regulations, witnessing their eect on bottom lines and prompting more meaningful collaboration between parties. The historic agreement at COP28, the IMO's revised strategy for reducing greenhouse gas emissions from ships, and the global adoption of clear and transparent action plans on climate, nature, and equity evidence this signiﬁcant progress.
All-hands on deck to steer the decarbonization eorts towards a successful and sustainable outcome; but while changes to maritime fuel technology and infrastructure are underway, the 'window' of opportunity remains critical to maintain our target for a 2050 net-zero world.
To achieve this goal, substantial investment in and development of zero-emission technologies are required. Mid-term policy measures, including a fuel standard, GHG pricing mechanism, and revenue recycling mechanisms, are crucial for creating the demand certainty and supporting a transition that is just and equitable.
There is sucient evidence that signiﬁcant emission improvements can be achieved if the entire supply chain contributes to a swift implementation of novel technology and use of lower emission fuels. Too many times we observe dierent regulatory bodies and key industry actors lacking understanding of two signiﬁcant points:
- We must accept the cost of zero emission solutions and make sure the pass-through mechanism is clear and eective.
- We must understand that decarbonization is not a switch but rather a journey, where energy eciency, optimized and improved operations, innovative solutions and redistribution of connected costs is the only mix that delivers the wanted result.
We believe liqueﬁed natural gas (LNG) plays a critical role in supporting the various zero-emission initiatives and solutions. When looking at it pragmatically and with data at hand, LNG can displace higher carbon-intensity conventional fuels and can provide the power baseline to support the cyclical nature of wind or solar renewable solutions.
At GasLog we are particularly proud of the developments we saw in 2023.
Our safety records tell the story: we run our business with respect to the environment, great care for our people and unwavering reliability and ﬂexibility for our customers.
We have embraced the new regulations and worked on both sides of the improvement cycle. We focused on improving our vessels' eciency, engaging our charterers to achieve a sound improvement of 14 percent on our year-on-year emissions by optimizing the ecient use of our assets.
We have improved our industry role as a provider of LNG logistics services with the development of our ﬁrst FSRU, Alexandroupolis, as a new energy hub to Southeast Europe.
We also delivered groundbreaking initiatives such as onboard our GasLog Winchester, serving as a pilot ship to the 'All-Aboard Alliance' (AAA) for a more inclusive and overall attractive life at sea, or in the ﬁnance world where we reﬁnanced 23 of our vessels, via a Sustainability-linked loan, in one of the largest commodity shipping deals.
Looking ahead, we started exploring the feasibility of shipping liquid hydrogen (LH2) on an industrial scale. We entered collaborations with stakeholders along the supply chain to realize this innovative project, tracking signiﬁcant progress. We aim to further invest in this development and become ﬁrst movers in a new market that will assist Europe's decarbonization eorts.
In 2023, a collective eort to rearm our vision and values led to the integration of Inclusivity and Innovation for sustainability alongside our core values of Safety and Integrity.
I encourage you to explore this report and learn more about our progress on each of our interlinked ESG focus areas of: (1) Decarbonization; (2) Safety and Wellbeing; and (3) Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DE&I). Our report is compiled in general compliance with the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) Marine Transportation standard.
We are committed to continuous improvement and look forward to hearing from you as we continue our journey.
GasLog remains a safe, secure, equitable, fair and inclusive workplace with our new Vision and Values plotting the course for an even better future.
Paolo Enoizi
CEO, GasLog Ltd.
ABOUT GASLOG LTD.
We are a leading global provider of LNG transportation services with over 21 years of experience. We deliver liqueﬁed natural gas to meet the world's growing energy needs as it transitions to a cleaner and sustainable energy future. We make LNG shipping safer, cleaner, and more ecient, and our customers' businesses more reliable and sustainable. We combine a deep understanding of market dynamics with unparalleled technical and operational know-how to deliver a service that fulﬁls our customers' needs. We have one of the largest ﬂeets of LNG carriers with 34 owned and bareboat modern LNG carriers, as well as four LNG carriers under construction. We also oer ﬂoating storage and regasiﬁcation solutions through the conversion of existing assets.
2.1 About the commodity we transport:
LNG
LNG remains the cleanest commercially available stable energy source for power generation, the industrial, residential, and transport (including maritime) sectors. In 2023, global LNG trade reached 404 million tonnes1 ; an increase of seven million tonnes (or two percent) compared to 2022. Chinese gas demand grew by eight percent while Europe alone imported 124 million tonnes, to ensure its energy security. LNG prices stabilized in 2023; however, the limited new LNG supply, on a scarce energy market, kept prices above historic averages.
The combustion of natural gas does not emit soot, dust, fumes, or sulfur oxides (SOX). It generates up to 25 percent less CO22 than fuel oil and 45 percent less CO2 than coal at the point of consumption. Reducing GHG emissions is a key priority for many countries and natural gas signiﬁcantly contributes to developing lower carbon energy systems that can realize their net-zero emissions goals. It also has a key role to play in the world's energy security via balancing the intermittent generation of renewable energy. LNG demand is set to continue growing beyond 2040, enabling countries to meet industry needs and achieve decarbonization goals.
In the shipping industry, LNG is currently the most common alternative fuel for oceangoing vessels, having been used for LNG ships for many years. A continuous uptake of LNG as fuel in heavy-duty transport is anticipated with LNF-fueled vessels expected to double over the coming years.
LNG plays a key role in balancing the intermittent generation of renewables.
1.
GAS PRODUCTION
3.
SHIPMENT
Gas is extracted and processed and
Specialized LNG carriers transport the gas to an
transported to the liquefaction plant.
import terminal. These vessels are designed to
use boil-o gas as their main fuel for propulsion.
5. CONSUMPTION
From electric power plants to cooking in the homes, gas has a wide variety of end uses.
1 Shell LNG outlook 2024
2 IEA, ABS
2.
LIQUEFACTION
4.
Liquefaction plants cool the gas to -162°C for loading and onward transport.
REGASIFICATION
Regasiﬁcation terminals regasify the LNG so that it can be distributed via pipeline to end users.
ABOUT GASLOG LTD.
2.2 Our Vision and Values
In 2023, we embarked on a journey to reimagine GasLog's future. In a fast-changing world and an industry growing, we asked ourselves questions about new ways of working to keep us competitive, sustain success, and continue making a positive impact on the world. We collectively reshaped our vision to keep it current and clear.
Our values deﬁne who we are and how we operate; we are anchored in Safety and Integrity and have embraced Innovability (Innovation and Sustainability) and Inclusivity.
INNOVation sustainABILITY
We innovate to keep our
business sustainable and create
value for our stakeholders.
SAFETY
We are commited to operate safely and reliably for people, the environment and our customers.
SHIPPING ENERGY
FOR A
SUSTAINABLE FUTURE
INCLUSIVITY
We provide an environment
where our people are appreciated and encouraged to unlock their full potential.
INTEGRITY
We are a transparent and value
driver company. We do what we say
because reputation matters.
2.3 Our ESG focus areas
Committed to 2050 net-zero
Committed to zero incidents through a safe and resilient workplace for all
Improve
DE&I
at all levels with a focus on gender
Decarbonization
Safety and
Wellbeing
DE&I
2.4 2023 Highlights - SASB activity metrics
The metrics below provide an overview of our scale and operational proﬁle for calendar year 2023.
2,019 seafarers
947
shipboard employeesα
145
onshore employees
as of 31 December 2023
3,264,836 nm
total distance traveled by vesselsβ
11,601
operating daysγ
3,000,883 tonnes
deadweight tonnageδ
- ports
- countries
port callsε
46,557,988 m3
total cargo loadedζ
4million
work-hours without Lost Time Injury (LTI)ζ
638
port operationsη
Piraeus, London, Singapore, Geoje
locations
2.5 Our Fleet
We manage our ships in-house, from the design phase through to construction and operations. The knowledge gained from operations is continuously fed back into the design and construction of our newbuildings, to generate continuous improvement and meet our customers' needs and sustainability goals.
Given that LNG is the cleanest commercially available marine fuel, our vessels are primarily powered by the boil-o of the cargo they carry (86 percent in 2023), making us amongst the lowest carbon intensity commodity transporters. The table presents our owned and bareboat operated vessels throughout 2023.
In March 2023, the sale, and leasebacks of the GasLog Sydney and GasLog Saratoga were completed, each for a period of ﬁve years under bareboat charters with no repurchase option or obligation. In July 2023, we completed the sale of the GasLog Athens (ex-Methane Lydon Volney) to an unrelated third party.
GasLog Athens (until her sale and except for approximately one month idling prior that) and GasLog Singapore operated as Floating Storage Units (FSUs) in 2023. These vessels were granted exemption from IMO Data Collection System (DCS) reporting, for the respective periods, by their ﬂag administration.
Vessel name
Propulsion*
Cargo capacity
Year built†
Ownership
Annual Eciency Ratio (AER)
(cubic meters)
2021
2022
2023
GasLog Genoa
X-DF
174,000
2018
100%
5.76
6.79
5.39
GasLog Gladstone
X-DF
174,000
2019
100%
6.27
6.46
6.14
GasLog Warsaw
X-DF
180,000
2019
100%
6.05
6.60
5.65
GasLog Georgetown
X-DF
174,000
2020
100%
5.76
6.01
5.38
GasLog Wales
X-DF
180,000
2020
100%
5.84
6.63
5.47
GasLog Westminster
X-DF
180,000
2020
100%
5.24
6.40
5.45
GasLog Windsor
X-DF
180,000
2020
100%
5.52
6.86
5.27
GasLog Galveston
X-DF
174,000
2021
100%
5.69
6.30
5.59
GasLog Wellington
X-DF
180,000
2021
100%
6.03
5.96
5.54
GasLog Winchester
X-DF
180,000
2021
100%
6.48
6.78
5.67
Alexandroupolis (ex-GasLog Chelsea)
TFDE
153,600
2010
100%
9.15
10.26
11.18
GasLog Savannah
TFDE
155,000
2010
100%
10.8
11.18
9.68
GasLog Singapore
TFDE
155,000
2010
100%
9.36
8.81
N/A
Methane Becki Anne
TFDE
170,000
2010
100%
7.84
8.62
9.08
GasLog Santiago
TFDE
155,000
2013
100%
9.32
12.64
10.54
GasLog Seattle
TFDE
155,000
2013
100%
7.93
9.13
8.93
Solaris
TFDE
155,000
2014
100%
7.12
8.61
8.81
GasLog Geneva
TFDE
174,000
2016
100%
7.25
7.01
6.29
GasLog Gibraltar
TFDE
174,000
2016
100%
7.23
7.18
6.65
GasLog Glasgow
TFDE
174,000
2016
100%
6.90
7.00
6.73
GasLog Greece
TFDE
174,000
2016
100%
6.70
7.31
6.18
Methane Jane Elizabeth
Steam
145,000
2006
100%
10.59
14.45
11.87
Methane Rita Andrea
Steam
145,000
2006
100%
12.26
9.86
10.13
GasLog Athens (ex-Methane Lydon Volney)
Steam
145,000
2006
100% until July 2023
13.53
13.79
N/A
Methane Alison Victoria
Steam
145,000
2007
100%
13.41
11.83
10.42
Methane Nile Eagle
Steam
145,000
2007
25%
11.79
12.29
10.96
HN 2532
MEGI
174,000
Q3 2024
Bareboat
N/A
N/A
N/A
HN 2533
MEGI
174,000
Q3 2024
Bareboat
N/A
N/A
N/A
HN 2534
MEGI
174,000
Q3 2025
Bareboat
N/A
N/A
N/A
HN 2535
MEGI
174,000
Q4 2025
Bareboat
N/A
N/A
N/A
GasLog Hong Kong
X-DF
174,000
2018
Bareboat
6.18
7.71
5.93
GasLog Houston
X-DF
174,000
2018
Bareboat
5.93
6.64
5.42
Methane Julia Louise
TFDE
170,000
2010
Bareboat
7.50
7.52
7.43
GasLog Skagen
TFDE
155,000
2013
Bareboat
9.28
9.29
8.07
GasLog Shanghai
TFDE
155,000
2013
Bareboat
9.43
9.43
7.02
GasLog Sydney
TFDE
155,000
2013
Bareboat
8.99
9.56
8.57
GasLog Saratoga
TFDE
155,000
2014
Bareboat
8.00
8.98
8.29
GasLog Salem
TFDE
155,000
2015
Bareboat
7.61
8.59
7.69
Methane Heather Sally
Steam
145,000
2007
Bareboat
11.84
12.69
11.06
* Refer to Glossary.
† For newbuildings (NB), the year-built entry denotes expected delivery.
ABOUT GASLOG LTD.
Total CO2 emissions decreased in 2023 compared to the previous year, mainly because of higher usage of LNG as fuel, under similar transport work, operational eciencies, and reduced idle periods. The increased utilization of older generation vessels as FSUs and the sale of two steam vessels3 have further contributed to this reduction. A more ecient ﬂeet and its improved operational proﬁle, formed by the charterers' voyage instructions, signiﬁcantly improved our ﬂeet average AER (by approximately 14 percent), compared to 2022.
Average ﬂeet AER
(gr CO2/dwt*nm)
2023
7.65
33
vessels
2022
8.87
36
vessels
2021
8.26
36
vessels
The ecient use of our ships
signiﬁcantly improved our ﬂeet average AER.
2023 ﬁgure not including GasLog Athens and GasLog Singapore, operated as FSUs.
Annual CO2 emissions
Total CO2 emissions (tonnes)
2,552,935
2,402,989
2,074,696
36
36
34
vessels
vessels
vessels
2021
2022
2023
2023 ﬁgure includes GasLog Athens for the period not operated as FSU but not GasLog Singapore operated as FSU throughout the year.
3 Methane Shirley Elisabeth and GasLog Athens (ex-Methane Lydon Volney) sold in September 2022 and July 2023, respectively
