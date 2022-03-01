GasLog Partners LP : Announces Availability of its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Year Ended December 31, 2021 - Form 6-K

GasLog Partners LP Announces Availability of its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Year Ended December 31, 2021
Majuro, Marshall Islands, March 1 2022 - GasLog Partners LP ("GasLog Partners" or the "Partnership") (NYSE: GLOP) announced today that its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 (the "Annual Report") has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and can be accessed on the Partnership's website, http://www.gaslogmlp.com, in the "Investor Relations" section under "SEC Filings".
Unitholders may also request a hard copy of the Annual Report, which includes the Partnership's complete 2021 audited financial statements, free of charge by contacting:
Email: ir@gaslogmlp.com
Phone: +1-212-223-0643
Contacts:
Joseph Nelson
Head of Investor Relations
Robert Brinberg
Rose & Company
Phone: +1 212-517-0810
Email: gaslog@roseandco.com
About GasLog Partners
GasLog Partners is a growth-oriented owner, operator and acquirer of LNG carriers. The Partnership's fleet consists of 15 LNG carriers (including one vessel sold and leased back under a bareboat charter) with an average carrying capacity of approximately 158,000 cbm. GasLog Partners is a publicly traded master limited partnership (NYSE: GLOP) but has elected to be treated as a C corporation for U.S. income tax purposes and therefore its investors receive an Internal Revenue Service Form 1099 with respect to any distributions declared and received. Visit GasLog Partners' website at http://www.gaslogmlp.com.
