Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. GasLog Partners LP
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GLOP   MHY2687W1084

GASLOG PARTNERS LP

(GLOP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

GasLog Partners LP : Announces Availability of its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Year Ended December 31, 2021 - Form 6-K

03/01/2022 | 05:50pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

GasLog Partners LP Announces Availability of its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Year Ended December 31, 2021

Majuro, Marshall Islands, March 1 2022 - GasLog Partners LP ("GasLog Partners" or the "Partnership") (NYSE: GLOP) announced today that its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 (the "Annual Report") has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and can be accessed on the Partnership's website, http://www.gaslogmlp.com, in the "Investor Relations" section under "SEC Filings".

Unitholders may also request a hard copy of the Annual Report, which includes the Partnership's complete 2021 audited financial statements, free of charge by contacting:

Email: ir@gaslogmlp.com

Phone: +1-212-223-0643

Contacts:

Joseph Nelson

Head of Investor Relations

Phone: +1-212-223-0643

Email: ir@gaslogmlp.com

Robert Brinberg

Rose & Company

Phone: +1 212-517-0810

Email: gaslog@roseandco.com

About GasLog Partners

GasLog Partners is a growth-oriented owner, operator and acquirer of LNG carriers. The Partnership's fleet consists of 15 LNG carriers (including one vessel sold and leased back under a bareboat charter) with an average carrying capacity of approximately 158,000 cbm. GasLog Partners is a publicly traded master limited partnership (NYSE: GLOP) but has elected to be treated as a C corporation for U.S. income tax purposes and therefore its investors receive an Internal Revenue Service Form 1099 with respect to any distributions declared and received. Visit GasLog Partners' website at http://www.gaslogmlp.com.

Disclaimer

GasLog Partners LP published this content on 01 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2022 22:48:23 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about GASLOG PARTNERS LP
05:50pGASLOG PARTNERS LP : Announces Availability of its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Year..
PU
04:31pGasLog Partners LP Announces Availability of its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Yea..
AQ
02/28GASLOG PARTNERS LP : Declares Distributions on Series A, B and C Preference Units
PU
02/28GasLog Partners LP Declares Distributions on Series A, B and C Preference Units 
AQ
02/28GASLOG PARTNERS LP : Declares Distributions on Series A, B and C Preference Units - Form 6..
PU
01/28GasLog Partners LP Announces 2022 Annual Meeting of Limited Partners
GL
01/28GASLOG PARTNERS LP : Announces 2022 Annual Meeting of Limited Partners - Form 6-K
PU
01/27TRANSCRIPT : GasLog Partners LP, Q4 2021 Earnings Call, Jan 27, 2022
CI
01/27Earnings Flash (GLOP) GASLOG PARTNERS LP Posts Q4 Revenue $88.2M, vs. Street Est of $88..
MT
01/27GasLog Partners LP Reports Financial Results for the Three-Month Period and the Year En..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GASLOG PARTNERS LP
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 329 M - -
Net income 2021 78,3 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 087 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 2,34x
Yield 2021 1,10%
Capitalization 196 M 196 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,90x
EV / Sales 2022 3,64x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 69,6%
Chart GASLOG PARTNERS LP
Duration : Period :
GasLog Partners LP Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GASLOG PARTNERS LP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 3,63 $
Average target price 5,13 $
Spread / Average Target 41,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Paolo Enoizi Director, Chief Executive & Operating Officer
Achilleas Tasioulas Chief Financial Officer
Curtis V. Anastasio Non-Executive Chairman
Julian Richard Metherell Independent Director
Roland Fisher Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GASLOG PARTNERS LP-14.79%196
CHENIERE ENERGY, INC.27.44%33 809
GOLAR LNG LIMITED40.44%1 883
TEEKAY LNG PARTNERS L.P.0.30%1 477
AEGIS LOGISTICS LIMITED-23.74%786
HÖEGH LNG HOLDINGS LTD.52.15%215