    GLOP   MHY2687W1084

GASLOG PARTNERS LP

(GLOP)
  Report
GasLog Partners LP Declares Distributions on Series A, B and C Preference Units 

05/14/2021 | 07:00am EDT
Piraeus, Greece, May 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GasLog Partners LP (“GasLog Partners” or the “Partnership”) (NYSE: GLOP) today announced the quarterly distributions on its preference units as follows:

 DistributionRecord DatePayment Date
8.625% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Fixed to Floating Rate Preference Units$0.5390625 per preference unitJune 8, 2021June 15, 2021
8.200% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Fixed to Floating Rate Preference Units$0.5125 per preference unitJune 8, 2021June 15, 2021
8.500% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Fixed to Floating Rate Preference Units$0.53125 per preference unitJune 8, 2021June 15, 2021

Contacts: 

Joseph Nelson 
Head of Investor Relations 
Phone: +1 212-223-0643 

Email: ir@gaslogmlp.com 

About GasLog Partners 

GasLog Partners is a growth-oriented owner, operator and acquirer of LNG carriers. The Partnership’s fleet consists of 15 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 158,000 cbm. GasLog Partners is a publicly traded master limited partnership (NYSE: GLOP) but has elected to be treated as a C corporation for U.S. income tax purposes and therefore its investors receive an Internal Revenue Service Form 1099 with respect to any distributions declared and received. The Partnership’s principal executive offices are located at 69 Akti Miaouli, 18537, Piraeus, Greece. Visit GasLog Partners’ website at http://www.gaslogmlp.com.


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
