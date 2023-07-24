



On July 17, 2023, Curtis V. Anastasio, Roland Fisher and Kristin H. Holth stepped down from the board of directors (the "Board") of GasLog Partners LP (the "Partnership"), effective immediately. On July 19, 2023, the Partnership appointed James Berner as a director of the Partnership and a member of the audit committee of the Board. Following these changes, the Board currently consists of three directors.





On July 21, 2023, the Board subsequently approved an amendment to the Partnership's Seventh Amended and Restated Agreement of Limited Partnership that makes certain changes relating to the composition of the Board and other changes to reflect the ownership of all outstanding common units of the Partnership by GasLog Ltd. ("GasLog") following the consummation of the previously announced merger involving GasLog and the Partnership on July 13, 2023. The Eighth Amended and Restated Agreement of Limited Partnership is attached hereto as Exhibit 3.2.