On July 17, 2023, Curtis V. Anastasio, Roland Fisher and Kristin H. Holth stepped down from the board of directors (the "Board") of GasLog Partners LP (the "Partnership"), effective immediately. On July 19, 2023, the Partnership appointed James Berner as a director of the Partnership and a member of the audit committee of the Board. Following these changes, the Board currently consists of three directors.
On July 21, 2023, the Board subsequently approved an amendment to the Partnership's Seventh Amended and Restated Agreement of Limited Partnership that makes certain changes relating to the composition of the Board and other changes to reflect the ownership of all outstanding common units of the Partnership by GasLog Ltd. ("GasLog") following the consummation of the previously announced merger involving GasLog and the Partnership on July 13, 2023. The Eighth Amended and Restated Agreement of Limited Partnership is attached hereto as Exhibit 3.2.
EXHIBIT LIST
Exhibit
Description
3.2
Eighth Amended and Restated Agreement of Limited Partnership of the Partnership
GasLog Partners LP is a Greece-based limited partnership company. The Company focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. The Company's fleet consists of 14 LNG carriers with a total carrying capacity of more than 2 million cubic meters, along with Gaslog Ltd.'s fleet of 25 vessels with a total carrying capacity of more than 4 million cubic meters. The Company's fleet includes 10 TFDE (Tri-Fuel Diesel Electric) vessels and 4 steam vessels. The Gaslog Ltd. fleet includes 7 TFDE vessels, 12 X-DF vessels (vessels with low-pressure two-stroke engines manufactured by WinGD), 4 ME-GI vessels (vessels with Dual-fuel two-stroke engines developed by MAN B&W). and 2 steam vessels.