Preliminary results

Year ended 30 April 2023

"Continuing track record of delivery"

Presentation team

Neil Smith FCCA

Rod Waldie

Nick Smith

Chief Financial Officer

Chief Executive Officer

Acquisitions Director

FY23 overview

Revenues up 18.6% and underlying profit before tax up 16.2%

Building resilience - consultancy revenue as % of total FY23 revenue up from 15.5% to 25.7%

Platform expansion:

Acquisition of Symbiosis Oct 22

Acquisition of RJA post-period end Jul 23

Total Revenue

Total Revenue

Total Revenue

Total Revenue

Total Revenue

£163m up 18.6%

£61.4m up 33.0%

£38.1 up 1.9%

£18.0m up 21.5%

£19.2m up 6.6%

Group

Property

Corporate

Business

People

Services

Legal 74.3%

Legal 64.7%

Legal 97.2%

Legal 67.3%

Legal 76.6%

Consulting 25.7%

Consulting 35.3%

Consulting 2.8%

Consulting 32.7%

Consulting 23.4%

Legal growth 4.9%

Legal growth 9.2%

Legal growth 1.0%

Legal growth (0.6)%

Legal growth 7.0%

Consulting growth 96.4%

Consulting growth 121.4%

Consulting growth 44.9%

Consulting growth 343.9%

Consulting growth 5.8%

Platform insight

Property

Corporate

Business services

People

Platform

Platform

Platform

Platform

18%

35%

Platform

mix

31%

2%

11%

3%

Real Estate

Housebuilding

Construction

Planning

Disputes

Consultancy

3%

23%

6%

18%

29%

13%

3%

33%

Platform

Platform

44%

Platform

7%

mix

mix

mix

11%

14%

7%

53%

11%

24%

Banking

Corporate

Commercial litigation

Employment

Pensions

Commercial

Restructuring

Private Client

Consultancy

Complex & International Dispute Resolution

Tax

Consultancy

Regulatory

IPCT

Reputation management

Consultancy

Track record

Revenue, underlying profit before tax and dividend growth via consistent strategy

Revenue growth ahead of overall professional services market*

162.7

137.2

121.4

103.5

109.8

86.1

77.6

60.9

67.1

53.8

(£m)

50.7

44.9

43.2

26.8

29

33.3

22.5

17.2

19.4

14.1

2004

2005

2006

2007

2008

2009

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

Global

Gateley

Brexit

Financial

IPO

Covid

Crisis

Ukraine

Proposed 6.2p final dividend giving full year dividend up 12% to 9.5p

*ONS data 2008-2020

