Gateley (Holdings) Plc is a legal and professional services company. The Company is engaged in the provision of commercial legal services together with complementary professional consultancy services. Its segments include Corporate, Business Service, People, and Property. The Corporate segment includes banking, corporate, commercial, technology and data, restructuring advisory, and taxation. The Business Service segment includes complex and international recovery, commercial dispute resolution/litigation, intellectual property, regulatory and business defense, and tweed (reputation, media, and privacy law). The People segment includes employment, pensions, and private clients. The property segment includes construction, planning, real estate, real estate dispute resolution, and residential development unit. The Company's subsidiaries include Entrust Pension Limited, Gateley Capitus Limited, Gateley Hamer Limited, International Investments Services Limited, and Kiddy & Partners Limited.

Sector Business Support Services