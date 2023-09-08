Preliminary results
Year ended 30 April 2023
"Continuing track record of delivery"
Presentation team
2
Neil Smith FCCA
Rod Waldie
Nick Smith
Chief Financial Officer
Chief Executive Officer
Acquisitions Director
FY23 overview
3
Revenues up 18.6% and underlying profit before tax up 16.2%
Building resilience - consultancy revenue as % of total FY23 revenue up from 15.5% to 25.7%
Platform expansion:
Acquisition of Symbiosis Oct 22
Acquisition of RJA post-period end Jul 23
Total Revenue
Total Revenue
Total Revenue
Total Revenue
Total Revenue
£163m up 18.6%
£61.4m up 33.0%
£38.1 up 1.9%
£18.0m up 21.5%
£19.2m up 6.6%
Group
Property
Corporate
Business
People
Services
Legal 74.3%
Legal 64.7%
Legal 97.2%
Legal 67.3%
Legal 76.6%
Consulting 25.7%
Consulting 35.3%
Consulting 2.8%
Consulting 32.7%
Consulting 23.4%
Legal growth 4.9%
Legal growth 9.2%
Legal growth 1.0%
Legal growth (0.6)%
Legal growth 7.0%
Consulting growth 96.4%
Consulting growth 121.4%
Consulting growth 44.9%
Consulting growth 343.9%
Consulting growth 5.8%
Platform insight
4
Property
Corporate
Business services
People
Platform
Platform
Platform
Platform
18%
35%
Platform
mix
31%
2%
11%
3%
Real Estate
Housebuilding
Construction
Planning
Disputes
Consultancy
3%
23%
6%
18%
29%
13%
3%
33%
Platform
Platform
44%
Platform
7%
mix
mix
mix
11%
14%
7%
53%
11%
24%
Banking
Corporate
Commercial litigation
Employment
Pensions
Commercial
Restructuring
Private Client
Consultancy
Complex & International Dispute Resolution
Tax
Consultancy
Regulatory
IPCT
Reputation management
Consultancy
Track record
5
Revenue, underlying profit before tax and dividend growth via consistent strategy
Revenue growth ahead of overall professional services market*
162.7
137.2
121.4
103.5
109.8
86.1
77.6
60.9
67.1
53.8
(£m)
50.7
44.9
43.2
26.8
29
33.3
22.5
17.2
19.4
14.1
2004
2005
2006
2007
2008
2009
2010
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
Global
Gateley
Brexit
Financial
IPO
Covid
Crisis
Ukraine
Proposed 6.2p final dividend giving full year dividend up 12% to 9.5p
*ONS data 2008-2020
