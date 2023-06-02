Gateley expects full-year growth in line with expectations

(Alliance News) - Gateley Holdings PLC said it expects to report annual revenue growth and profit in line with expectations.

Gateley is a Birmingham, England-based legal and professional services group.

Gateley said it expects to report revenue of at least GBP161 million in the year ended April 30, up about 17% year-on-year from GBP137.2 million a year earlier. It also expects underlying adjusted pretax profit to be in line with market expectations.

At the year end, Gateley said it had net cash of GBP4.3 million.

Chief Executive Officer Rod Waldie said: "Whilst the macro challenges facing the economy remain, we look forward to continuing to grow and diversify the business further, both organically and via acquisition. We remain committed to our purpose of delivering results that delight our clients, inspire our people and support our communities, and deliver strong returns for all of our stakeholders."

The company plans to publish its audited financial results in late July.

By Sophie Rose, Alliance News reporter

