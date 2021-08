By Paulo Trevisani

Currency conversions boosted Gates Industrial Corp. PLC's second-quarter revenue, the power transmission supplier said Monday.

The company said sales increased 58.7% from a year earlier, to $915.1 million. The result includes a 51% core revenue increase and favorable foreign currency impact of 7.7%, the Denver-based company said.

