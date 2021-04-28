Gates Industrial : 2021 Annual Meeting - Proxy Statement

GATES

April 27, 2021

Dear Gates Shareholders:

In the past year, we faced unprecedented challenges from the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic that have impacted our global economy and, more importantly, our way of life. Despite these challenges - and, in some cases, because of them - we've worked harder than ever to ensure the health and safety of our employees, the sustainability of our environment, the continued provision of innovative product solutions and service to our customers, and the vitality of our global communities. Our well-tested 110 year old business model, which is built around the critical nature of our products, strong customer relationships and dedicated associates around the world, is once again carrying us successfully through a difficult time. We believe the challenges of the current environment have made us stronger as a company and will provide additional building blocks for our collective success over the next 100 years.

Against this backdrop, we are pleased to invite you to attend the 2021 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of Gates Industrial Corporation plc to be held on Thursday, June 17, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. Mountain Time. In order to provide a consistent and convenient experience to all shareholders regardless of location, we will hold the 2021 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders virtually through a live audiocast at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/GTES2021. The attached Notice of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders and Proxy Statement describe the formal business to be transacted at the meeting and provide detail on the virtual meeting format, including how to register.

In accordance with the Securities and Exchange Commission's rule allowing companies to furnish proxy materials to their shareholders over the internet, we are primarily furnishing proxy materials to our shareholders of ordinary shares electronically, rather than mailing paper copies of the materials (including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 2, 2021). On or about April 27, 2021, we mailed certain shareholders a Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials containing instructions on how to access these materials and how to vote their shares. Such notice provides instructions on how you can request a paper copy of these materials by mail, by telephone or by email. If you requested your materials via email, the email contains voting instructions and links to the materials on the internet. You may also read, print and download our annual report and our proxy statement at www.proxyvote.com.

As a shareholder of Gates Industrial Corporation plc, you play an important role for our company by considering and taking action on these matters. We appreciate the time and attention you invest in making thoughtful decisions. Regardless of whether you plan to participate in the meeting, we encourage you to vote your shares as promptly as possible.

Sincerely,