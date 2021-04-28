Gates Industrial : 2021 Annual Meeting - Proxy Statement

In the past year, we faced unprecedented challenges from the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic that have impacted our global economy and, more importantly, our way of life. Despite these challenges - and, in some cases, because of them - we've worked harder than ever to ensure the health and safety of our employees, the sustainability of our environment, the continued provision of innovative product solutions and service to our customers, and the vitality of our global communities. Our well-tested 110 year old business model, which is built around the critical nature of our products, strong customer relationships and dedicated associates around the world, is once again carrying us successfully through a difficult time. We believe the challenges of the current environment have made us stronger as a company and will provide additional building blocks for our collective success over the next 100 years.
Against this backdrop, we are pleased to invite you to attend the 2021 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of Gates Industrial Corporation plc to be held on Thursday, June 17, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. Mountain Time. In order to provide a consistent and convenient experience to all shareholders regardless of location, we will hold the 2021 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders virtually through a live audiocast at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/GTES2021. The attached Notice of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders and Proxy Statement describe the formal business to be transacted at the meeting and provide detail on the virtual meeting format, including how to register.
In accordance with the Securities and Exchange Commission's rule allowing companies to furnish proxy materials to their shareholders over the internet, we are primarily furnishing proxy materials to our shareholders of ordinary shares electronically, rather than mailing paper copies of the materials (including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 2, 2021). On or about April 27, 2021, we mailed certain shareholders a Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials containing instructions on how to access these materials and how to vote their shares. Such notice provides instructions on how you can request a paper copy of these materials by mail, by telephone or by email. If you requested your materials via email, the email contains voting instructions and links to the materials on the internet. You may also read, print and download our annual report and our proxy statement at www.proxyvote.com.
As a shareholder of Gates Industrial Corporation plc, you play an important role for our company by considering and taking action on these matters. We appreciate the time and attention you invest in making thoughtful decisions. Regardless of whether you plan to participate in the meeting, we encourage you to vote your shares as promptly as possible.
Notice is hereby given that the 2021 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "AGM" or the "Meeting") of Gates Industrial Corporation plc ("Gates" or the "Company") will be held virtually on Thursday, June 17, 2021, at 10:00 a.m., Mountain Time at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/GTES2021. The AGM will be held for the following purposes:
To elect the nine director nominees identified in this Proxy Statement.
To conduct an advisory vote to approve named executive officer compensation.
To conduct an advisory vote on the Company's directors' remuneration report (the "Directors' Remuneration Report") contained in Appendix A of this Proxy Statement in accordance with the requirements of the United Kingdom (the "U.K.") Companies Act 2006 (the "Companies Act").
To ratify the appointment of Deloitte & Touche LLP as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for the year ending January 1, 2022.
To re-appoint Deloitte LLP as the Company's U.K. statutory auditor under the Companies Act (to hold office until the conclusion of the next annual general meeting at which accounts are laid before the Company's shareholders).
To authorize the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors of the Company (the "Board" or "Board of Directors") to determine the remuneration of Deloitte LLP in its capacity as the Company's U.K. statutory auditor.
To transact such other business as may properly come before the AGM or any adjournment thereof.
The above proposals are more fully described in the Proxy Statement following this Notice, which shall be deemed to form a part of this Notice. The Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 2, 2021 (the "2020 Annual Report") accompanies the Proxy Statement following this Notice. These documents may also be accessed free of charge at www.proxyvote.com
You can vote and attend the AGM if you were a shareholder of record at the close of business on April 23, 2021.
On the day of the meeting, please visit www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/GTES2021 and enter the 16-digit control number included in your Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials, voting instruction form, or proxy card. Online access to the audiocast will open approximately fifteen minutes prior to the start of the Annual Meeting. There will be no physical meeting location. The meeting will only be conducted via live audiocast.
It is important that your shares be represented and voted at the AGM. We encourage you to vote by internet or telephone, or complete, sign and return your proxy prior to the AGM even if you plan to attend.
By Order of the Board of Directors,
Ivo Jurek
Chief Executive Officer
IMPORTANT NOTICE REGARDING THE AVAILABILITY OF PROXY MATERIALS FOR THE
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS TO BE HELD ON JUNE 17, 2021:
The Notice of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, Proxy Statement and 2020 Annual Report are available at
Gates Corporation plc published this content on 27 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 April 2021 09:26:02 UTC.