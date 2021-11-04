Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Gates Industrial Corporation plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GTES   GB00BD9G2S12

GATES INDUSTRIAL CORPORATION PLC

(GTES)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Gates Industrial to Participate in Baird's 2021 Global Industrial Conference

11/04/2021 | 05:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DENVER, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gates Industrial Corporation plc (NYSE:GTES), a global manufacturer of innovative, highly engineered power transmission and fluid power solutions, today announced that the Company will participate virtually in the Baird 2021 Global Industrial Conference on Wednesday, November 10, 2021. Ivo Jurek, Chief Executive Officer, will present at 2:35 p.m. Eastern Time.

To access the webcast and presentation materials, please visit the Events & Presentations section of the Gates Investor Relations website at investors.gates.com, and click on the event webcast link.

About Gates Industrial Corporation plc

Gates is a global manufacturer of innovative, highly engineered power transmission and fluid power solutions.  Gates offers a broad portfolio of products to diverse replacement channel customers, and to original equipment ("first-fit") manufacturers as specified components.  Gates participates in many sectors of the industrial and consumer markets.  Our products play essential roles in a diverse range of applications across a wide variety of end markets ranging from harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.  Our products are sold in 128 countries across our four commercial regions: the Americas; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; and East Asia & India.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gates-industrial-to-participate-in-bairds-2021-global-industrial-conference-301417211.html

SOURCE Gates Industrial Corporation plc


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about GATES INDUSTRIAL CORPORATION PLC
05:31pGates Industrial to Participate in Baird's 2021 Global Industrial Conference
PR
11/03Gates Industrial Corporation plc Launches Next Generation ThermalPro Electric Water Pum..
CI
10/20GATES INDUSTRIAL : Announces Third-Quarter 2021 Earnings Release Date
PR
10/19Is “Smart Crimping” the Future in Hose Assembly?
PU
10/14GATES : Sets New Performance Standards With Latest Hydraulic Hose Solution - MegaSys MXG 5..
PR
10/14Gates Sets New Performance Standards with Latest Hydraulic Hose Solution - Megasys MXG ..
CI
10/11Certain Ordinary Shares of Gates Industrial Corporation plc are subject to a Lock-Up Ag..
CI
10/07GATES INDUSTRIAL : Morgan Stanley Adjusts Gates Industrial's Price Target to $19 from $20,..
MT
10/07GATES INDUSTRIAL : RBC Cuts Price Target on Gates Industrial to $20 From $21, Maintains Ou..
MT
10/05Credit Suisse Tweaks Estimates, Price Targets for 17 Names Under US Machinery, Engineer..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GATES INDUSTRIAL CORPORATION PLC
More recommendations