  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Gates Industrial Corporation plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GTES   GB00BD9G2S12

GATES INDUSTRIAL CORPORATION PLC

(GTES)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  05/04 04:00:02 pm EDT
13.29 USD   +1.53%
04:31pGates Industrial to Participate in the 2022 Goldman Sachs Industrials & Materials Conference
PR
10:00aTRANSCRIPT : Gates Industrial Corporation plc, Q1 2022 Earnings Call, May 04, 2022
CI
09:23aGates Industrial Fiscal Q1 Adjusted EPS Drop, Sales Rise; Company Reiterates 2022 Outlook
MT
Gates Industrial to Participate in the 2022 Goldman Sachs Industrials & Materials Conference

05/04/2022 | 04:31pm EDT
DENVER, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gates Industrial Corporation plc (NYSE:GTES), a global manufacturer of innovative, highly engineered power transmission and fluid power solutions, today announced that the Company will participate in the 2022 Goldman Sachs Industrials & Materials Conference in New York, NY, on Wednesday, May 11, 2022.

About Gates Industrial Corporation plc

Gates is a global manufacturer of innovative, highly engineered power transmission and fluid power solutions.  Gates offers a broad portfolio of products to diverse replacement channel customers, and to original equipment ("first-fit") manufacturers as specified components.  Gates participates in many sectors of the industrial and consumer markets.  Our products play essential roles in a diverse range of applications across a wide variety of end markets ranging from harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.  Our products are sold in 128 countries across our four commercial regions: the Americas; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; and East Asia & India.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gates-industrial-to-participate-in-the-2022-goldman-sachs-industrials--materials-conference-301540110.html

SOURCE Gates Industrial Corporation plc


© PRNewswire 2022
