  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Gates Industrial Corporation plc
  News
  Summary
    GTES   GB00BD9G2S12

GATES INDUSTRIAL CORPORATION PLC

(GTES)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  05/26 04:00:02 pm EDT
12.72 USD   +1.60%
04:31pGates Industrial to Participate in the 2022 KeyBanc Industrials & Basic Materials Conference
PR
05/25TRANSCRIPT : Gates Industrial Corporation plc Presents at 15th Annual Global Transportation & Industrials Conference, May-25-2022 12:30 PM
CI
05/25Gates Expands and Upgrades Innovative Carbon Drive™ Product Line to Deliver Leading-Edge Belt-Drive Technology for Next-Generation Bikes and E-Bikes
PR
Summary 
Summary

Gates Industrial to Participate in the 2022 KeyBanc Industrials & Basic Materials Conference

05/26/2022 | 04:31pm EDT
DENVER, May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gates Industrial Corporation plc (NYSE:GTES), a global manufacturer of innovative, highly engineered power transmission and fluid power solutions, today announced that the Company will participate in the 2022 KeyBanc Industrials & Basic Materials Conference in Boston, MA, on Wednesday, June 1, 2022.

About Gates Industrial Corporation plc

Gates is a global manufacturer of innovative, highly engineered power transmission and fluid power solutions. Gates offers a broad portfolio of products to diverse replacement channel customers, and to original equipment ("first-fit") manufacturers as specified components. Gates participates in many sectors of the industrial and consumer markets. Our products play essential roles in a diverse range of applications across a wide variety of end markets ranging from harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation. Our products are sold in 128 countries across our four commercial regions: the Americas; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; and East Asia & India.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gates-industrial-to-participate-in-the-2022-keybanc-industrials--basic-materials-conference-301556244.html

SOURCE Gates Industrial Corporation plc


© PRNewswire 2022
