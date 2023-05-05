Advanced search
    GTES   GB00BD9G2S12

GATES INDUSTRIAL CORPORATION PLC

(GTES)
05-04-2023
13.76 USD   +1.33%
08:01aGates Industrial to Participate in the 2023 Goldman Sachs Industrials & Materials Conference
PR
05/04Gates Industrial Corp Plc : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
05/04Transcript : Gates Industrial Corporation plc, Q1 2023 Earnings Call, May 04, 2023
CI
Gates Industrial to Participate in the 2023 Goldman Sachs Industrials & Materials Conference

05/05/2023 | 08:01am EDT
DENVER, May 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gates Industrial Corporation plc (NYSE:GTES), a global manufacturer of innovative, highly engineered power transmission and fluid power solutions, today announced that the Company will participate in the 2023 Goldman Sachs Industrials & Materials Conference in New York, NY, on Wednesday, May 10, 2023. Tom Pitstick, Chief Strategy Officer, will present at 10:15 a.m. Eastern time.

To access a webcast of this presentation, please visit the Events & Presentations section of the Gates Investor Relations website at investors.gates.com, and click on the event webcast link.

About Gates Industrial Corporation plc

Gates Industrial Corporation plc is a global manufacturer of innovative, highly engineered power transmission and fluid power solutions.  Gates offers a broad portfolio of products to diverse replacement channel customers, and to original equipment ("first-fit") manufacturers as specified components.  Gates participates in many sectors of the industrial and consumer markets.  Our products play essential roles in a diverse range of applications across a wide variety of end markets ranging from harsh and hazardous industries to everyday consumer applications including virtually every form of transportation. Our products are sold in over 130 countries across our four commercial regions: the Americas; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; and East Asia & India.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gates-industrial-to-participate-in-the-2023-goldman-sachs-industrials--materials-conference-301816796.html

SOURCE Gates Industrial Corporation plc


© PRNewswire 2023
