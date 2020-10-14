Log in
Gates Industrial : to Release Third-Quarter 2020 Earnings on Tuesday, November 3, 2020

10/14/2020 | 04:11pm EDT

DENVER, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Gates Industrial Corporation plc (NYSE: GTES) will release its third-quarter financial results before trading begins on Tuesday, November 3, 2020. Management will host a webcast and conference call on the same day at 10:00 am Eastern Time (ET) to discuss Gates Industrial's financial results. The conference call can be accessed as follows:

An audio replay of the conference call will be available from approximately 1:00 pm ET on November 3, 2020, until 11:59 pm ET on November 10, 2020, and can be accessed domestically or internationally by dialing (800) 585-8367 or +1 (416) 621-4642, respectively, and providing the passcode 8886801, or by accessing the webcast replay on Gates Industrial's website at investors.gates.com.

About Gates Industrial Corporation plc

Gates is a global manufacturer of innovative, highly engineered power transmission and fluid power solutions. Gates offers a broad portfolio of products to diverse replacement channel customers, and to original equipment ("first-fit") manufacturers as specified components. Gates participates in many sectors of the industrial and consumer markets. Our products play essential roles in a diverse range of applications across a wide variety of end markets ranging from harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation. Our products are sold in 128 countries across our four commercial regions: the Americas; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; and East Asia & India.

Contact

Bill Waelke
(303) 744-4887
investorrelations@gates.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gates-industrial-to-release-third-quarter-2020-earnings-on-tuesday-november-3-2020-301152571.html

SOURCE Gates Industrial Corporation plc

© PRNewswire 2020

