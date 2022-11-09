Advanced search
Homepage
Equities
United States
Nyse
Gates Industrial Corporation plc
News
Summary
GTES
GB00BD9G2S12
GATES INDUSTRIAL CORPORATION PLC
(GTES)
Add to my list
Report
Delayed Nyse -
04:00 2022-11-09 pm EST
11.12
USD
-0.89%
11:19a
UBS Adjusts Gates Industrial Price Target to $17 From $18, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
11/07
Credit Suisse Raises Gates Industrial's Price Target to $14 From $13, Keeps Neutral Rating
MT
11/04
Gates Industrial Corp Plc : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
Transcript : Gates Industrial Corporation plc Presents at Baird 52nd Annual Global Industrial Conference 2022, Nov-09-2022 04:40 PM
11/09/2022 | 05:40pm EST
Send by mail :
Name :
First name :
From
*
:
To
*
:
(You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas)
Message :
*
Required fields
Hi, everyone. My name is Mike Halloran. For the last bunch of times, I'm an industrial analyst who work here at Robert W. Baird. But we're pleased to have Gates with us today. Ivo is going to give...
© S&P Capital IQ 2022
All news about GATES INDUSTRIAL CORPORATION PLC
11:19a
UBS Adjusts Gates Industrial Price Target to $17 From $18, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
11/07
Credit Suisse Raises Gates Industrial's Price Target to $14 From $13, Keeps Neutral Rat..
MT
11/04
Gates Industrial Corp Plc : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financ..
AQ
11/04
Transcript : Gates Industrial Corporation plc, Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Nov 04,..
CI
11/04
Gates Industrial Posts Flat Fiscal Q3 Adjusted Earnings, Sales Slip; Lowers 2022 Guidan..
MT
11/04
Gates Industrial : Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
11/04
Gates Industrial Reports Third-Quarter 2022 Results
PR
11/04
Gates Industrial Corporation plc Announces Asset Impairment Results for the Third Quart..
CI
11/04
Gates Industrial Corporation plc Updates Revenue Guidance for Full-Year 2022
CI
11/04
Gates Industrial Corporation plc Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nin..
CI
Analyst Recommendations on GATES INDUSTRIAL CORPORATION PLC
11:19a
UBS Adjusts Gates Industrial Price Target to $17 From $18, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
11/07
Credit Suisse Raises Gates Industrial's Price Target to $14 From $13, Keeps Neutral Rat..
MT
10/14
Goldman Sachs Adjusts Gates Industrial Price Target to $13 From $15, Maintains Buy Rati..
MT
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022
3 512 M
-
-
Net income 2022
191 M
-
-
Net Debt 2022
1 921 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2022
18,4x
Yield 2022
-
Capitalization
3 141 M
3 141 M
-
EV / Sales 2022
1,44x
EV / Sales 2023
1,35x
Nbr of Employees
15 050
Free-Float
99,7%
Chart GATES INDUSTRIAL CORPORATION PLC
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GATES INDUSTRIAL CORPORATION PLC
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Neutral
Neutral
Bearish
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
12
Last Close Price
11,12 $
Average target price
13,67 $
Spread / Average Target
22,9%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Managers and Directors
Ivo Jurek
Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lawrence Brooks Mallard
Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Neil P. Simpkins
Chairman
Diego Silva
Chief Information Officer
Julia C. Kahr
Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
GATES INDUSTRIAL CORPORATION PLC
-29.48%
3 169
MISUMI GROUP INC.
-32.63%
6 217
TRELLEBORG AB (PUBL)
6.94%
6 115
DONGGUAN YIHEDA AUTOMATION CO., LTD.
-4.45%
4 903
SFS GROUP AG
-24.41%
3 763
ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION CORP.
10.96%
3 723
