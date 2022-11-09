Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Gates Industrial Corporation plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GTES   GB00BD9G2S12

GATES INDUSTRIAL CORPORATION PLC

(GTES)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-11-09 pm EST
11.12 USD   -0.89%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Transcript : Gates Industrial Corporation plc Presents at Baird 52nd Annual Global Industrial Conference 2022, Nov-09-2022 04:40 PM

11/09/2022 | 05:40pm EST
Hi, everyone. My name is Mike Halloran. For the last bunch of times, I'm an industrial analyst who work here at Robert W. Baird. But we're pleased to have Gates with us today. Ivo is going to give...


© S&P Capital IQ 2022
All news about GATES INDUSTRIAL CORPORATION PLC
11:19aUBS Adjusts Gates Industrial Price Target to $17 From $18, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
11/07Credit Suisse Raises Gates Industrial's Price Target to $14 From $13, Keeps Neutral Rat..
MT
11/04Gates Industrial Corp Plc : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financ..
AQ
11/04Transcript : Gates Industrial Corporation plc, Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Nov 04,..
CI
11/04Gates Industrial Posts Flat Fiscal Q3 Adjusted Earnings, Sales Slip; Lowers 2022 Guidan..
MT
11/04Gates Industrial : Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
11/04Gates Industrial Reports Third-Quarter 2022 Results
PR
11/04Gates Industrial Corporation plc Announces Asset Impairment Results for the Third Quart..
CI
11/04Gates Industrial Corporation plc Updates Revenue Guidance for Full-Year 2022
CI
11/04Gates Industrial Corporation plc Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nin..
CI
Analyst Recommendations on GATES INDUSTRIAL CORPORATION PLC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3 512 M - -
Net income 2022 191 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 921 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 18,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 3 141 M 3 141 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,44x
EV / Sales 2023 1,35x
Nbr of Employees 15 050
Free-Float 99,7%
Chart GATES INDUSTRIAL CORPORATION PLC
Duration : Period :
Gates Industrial Corporation plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GATES INDUSTRIAL CORPORATION PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 11,12 $
Average target price 13,67 $
Spread / Average Target 22,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ivo Jurek Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lawrence Brooks Mallard Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Neil P. Simpkins Chairman
Diego Silva Chief Information Officer
Julia C. Kahr Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GATES INDUSTRIAL CORPORATION PLC-29.48%3 169
MISUMI GROUP INC.-32.63%6 217
TRELLEBORG AB (PUBL)6.94%6 115
DONGGUAN YIHEDA AUTOMATION CO., LTD.-4.45%4 903
SFS GROUP AG-24.41%3 763
ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION CORP.10.96%3 723