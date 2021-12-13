Gateway Mining : GIDGEE MINERAL RESOURCE INCREASES TO 449,000 OUNCES

Gateway Mining Limited (ASX: GML) (Gateway or Company) is pleased to report a significant increase in the Mineral Resource for its 1,000km2 Gidgee Gold Project, within the Murchison gold district of Western Australia.

The updated Indicated and Inferred Mineral Resource of 8.165Mt at 1.7g/t Au for 449,000 contained ounces encompasses four deposits and represents an 87% increase on the previous Inferred Resource of 240,000 ounces for the cornerstone Whistler and Montague-Boulder deposits.

The upgrade is based on extensive exploration activities undertaken over the past 18 months, including new onlyMineral Resources at Evermore and Achilles North/Airport as well as upgrades to the Montague-Boulder deposit.

Importantly, it includes a robust maiden Indicated Resource of 743,000t at 3.4g/t for 81,000 contained ounces.

Management Comment

Gateway's Managing Director, Mr Mark Cossom, said: "This is an excellent result for our shareholders and marks a really important step towards unlocking the broader potential of the Gidgee Gold Project. The overall Mineral Resource has increased by 87% to 449,000 ounces, now spans four deposits and includes a high-grade Indicated Resource of 81,000 ounces at 3.4g/t. This compares with the previous all-Inferred Resource of 240,000 ounces across two deposits. Just as importantly, these resources are located predominantly in the top 100m, and

therefore represent excellent quality shallow ounces with a significant oxide component.

"This updated Resource provides a strong foundation for what continues to emerge as a compelling value proposition at Gidgee. Importantly, it represents a stepping-stone towards what we believe will emerge as a very significant shallow resource inventory at Gidgee at very attractive grades. Recent shallow, high-grade results from the exciting Julias target, just 3km west of Montague-Boulder and Evermore, demonstrate the excellent near-term potential to continue advancing the project.

"Our exploration strategy is to continue with focused, highly effective drill programs targeting our strong pipeline of exploration targets within a 5km radius of the Montague Granodiorite, and we are confident that this strategy

will continue to deliver significant resource growth into next year and beyond.

"We have recently completed drilling programs at the Julias and Kashmir targets and we look forward to reporting results from this in early 2022."

